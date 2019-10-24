In football, they call it a “trap” game.
It’s when you face a seemingly weaker opponent before taking on a stronger foe the next week.
Handley has a lot of factors that produce a “trap” as the Judges host Kettle Run at 1 p.m. in a Class 4 Northwestern District clash on Saturday.
The Judges (6-1, 3-1) have plenty of circumstances that could blur their focus against the winless Cougars (0-7, 0-4).
They’re coming off two emotional games, a 21-13 triumph over Millbrook and a 34-31 overtime loss against Sherando last week. A game at district leader Liberty (7-0, 4-0) looms next Friday. And, this is homecoming week.
Handley coach Dan Jones is well aware of the danger heading into Saturday’s clash.
“When you go through Millbrook and Sherando and they are great rivals and you have a great win and an upsetting loss, it’s a game regardless who the opponent is that it is a tough game to rebound on,” Jones said of facing Kettle Run. “You have just got to prepare to be focused and just be ready. That’s part of building a program — getting to the next game and forgetting about what has already happened.”
The game also carries huge playoff implications in a district where the top four teams advance to the Region 4C playoffs. Handley is tied with Millbrook for second place in the district standings, while Sherando, James Wood and Fauquier are all tied for fourth at 2-2.
“I’m sure they are smart enough kids and they look at things,” Jones said of his players knowing about the playoff situation. “We don’t discuss it. The only game we have talked about is Kettle Run. We have not discussed any postseason up until this point. Whether we were 2-0 or 4-0, all we were worried about was the next opponent. That’s what we’re doing this week.”
And Jones is concerned with the Cougars, who finished second in the district and advanced to the regional semifinals last season.
Jones sees some similarities in the Cougars from past seasons.
“They are big and physical,” he said. “They’ve established a program with kids who play well and are tough. They are better than what their record states.”
Kettle Run has been beset by injuries all season, especially in the skill positions. They have gone through multiple quarterbacks and running backs this season. Freshman Peyton Mehaffey has started at quarterback recently.
The Cougars are coming off a 45-0 loss to unbeaten Louisa in which they had less than 40 yards of offense for the entire game.
“The two games we have [on film], they had some things that did not go their way,” Jones said. “I know they’ve had some injuries. It’s just tough. You know how it is when you lose a couple of games — the kids’ belief becomes a little wavered. I think they are still a quality program.”
The Judges are coming off their first loss, one in which they committed five turnovers. Sherando scored three of its touchdowns following those miscues.
“They must understand how important it is to hold onto the ball,” Jones said. “When you play good teams and turn the ball over five times, you are probably not going to win regardless.”
Four of the turnovers came on interceptions. Referencing Brett Favre’s interceptions (336), Jones said that great quarterbacks get fooled. He said that the Judges need to make some things easier for first-year quarterback Malachi Imoh.
“We’ve got to do a better job, and I say we as an offense, of calling plays where the reads are simpler and it makes it easier and that if it’s not there then he knows, ‘OK, let’s run,’” Jones said. “We have to not make it so complicated where he has five reads or five things. We have to simplify it and use his skills to our advantage instead of forcing him to do other things when he’s a first-year quarterback.”
Sherando focused its defense on Imoh, who stilled rushed for 191 yards and passed for 192.
“In high school, we all coaches say, ‘If, we take this kid away or this play away, we should be successful.’ You can do everything you want, but some kids seem to pop free, make other plays or adjust,” Jones said. “It’s high school football and it’s simpler said than done.”
Handley’s defense played a solid game last week as Sherando took advantage of short fields (four of the Warriors’ five touchdowns came on drives of 41 yards or less). Jones said that standout Stephen Daley, who missed last week’s game with an injury, is “day-to-day” and that it would be determined today if the sophomore can play on Saturday.
Jones emphasized the Judges must hold onto the ball against the Cougars and forget about their previous game. “We have to come out focused and play our type of football and not try to win two games in one week,” he said. “We’ve lost one. It’s not a big deal. We have just got to focus, do what we do well and move forward.”
