WINCHESTER — It’s been a long time since the Handley boys’ basketball program has lost a district game — try way back to the end of 2016 in the postseason tournament.
Seen as particularly vulnerable this season, the Judges aren’t quite ready to let that impressive streak go.
Handley improved to 2-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District by rolling to a 72-53 triumph over Liberty in the Judges’ home opener at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Teams are hoping to take advantage of Handley, which returned just one starter and three reserves who saw any significant minutes last season. With such turnover, the Judges are having to rely on new faces to fill in the holes in the lineup and play key minutes off the bench.
“A lot of people are doubting us,” said Demitri Gardner, who had a career-high 25 points against Liberty. “We just come in and we try to do our best.”
That was pretty good on Tuesday night against the Eagles (1-2). Last year’s reserves Kemani Curry (16 points) and Nick Hott (13 points) also posted career scoring numbers in the contest.
Certainly those guys, along with Matthew Peete, feel responsibility to leading the new faces on the roster.
“We talk about it all of the time,” Curry said. “We talk about how much we have to go out there and pick up these guys because they are young.”
Curry was one of those young guys last season, getting spot minutes off the bench. Now, his role has changed completely.
“It feels a lot different because I’ve got to take a lot more shots,” the junior point guard said. “Last year, I could come in when we had a good lead and take two or three shots. This year I have to take a lot more shots.”
“He’s going to be our point guard,” Handley coach Jason Toton said of Curry. “He’s got to want to step up, take care of the ball and make those big shots. Hopefully tonight is kind of a boost for him of getting in the right direction and hopefully he continues to keep doing it.”
Toton was impressed with several other Judges on Tuesday.
“Nick Hott inside, he did a good job of boxing out and doing a lot of the dirty work,” Toton said. “Ethan Schwantes stepped up and took care of the ball and played the No. 3 spot for us. I thought all around we did a pretty good job of coming in and getting a team contribution whenever we needed it.”
And despite a blazing start, the Judges needed those contributions to overcome a big rough stretch.
Punctuated by Gardner’s dunk, the Judges opened the game with an 8-0 run. But after numerous turnovers (15 in the first half), Handley found itself trailing 23-16 midway through the second quarter.
The Judges weren’t shooting poorly, but they couldn’t get shots against the Liberty pressure defense. And with so many turnovers, the Judges couldn’t get into their press.
“We put things up on the board of things we have to do to win,” Toton said. “No. 1 was being patient on the offensive and defensive end. We started out well and got an 8-0 run, but then all of a sudden we stopped talking care of the ball in the fullcourt. We didn’t get set up in our press break.”
During a timeout, Toton made a defensive adjustment and the Judges rebounded. Started by two baskets from Hott, Handley closed the quarter on a 10-0 run and led 26-23 at the break.
“At the beginning we had a lot of turnovers,” Gardner said. “That told us that we needed to get our head in the game. Then, we did that.”
“We got more hands on the ball and got some steals and our defense created our offense and got us some momentum,” Toton said.
That momentum carried into the second half as the Judges tacked on 10 more points to make it a 20-0 run. Curry opened the third quarter by drilling a 3-pointer from the right corner and added another from long distance in a 10-0 spurt.
“It was really important because I felt like I fired the guys up,” Curry said of nailing his first 3-pointer. “It like set us off.”
Gardner certainly came alive at the end of the period. The 6-foot-4 junior scored the Judges’ final 11 points, including a 3-pointer that gave the Judges a 49-30 lead heading into the final period.
“I think that was our best quarter, yet,” Curry said. “I think that if we play like that every time we will be hard to beat.”
Liberty didn’t exactly let the Judges ride off into the sunset from there. By the midpoint of the fourth quarter, the Eagles closed to within 57-47 and the Judges needed to stem the tide.
Gardner once again stepped forward, converting a traditional 3-point play, and Curry added a pair of baskets in a 7-0 run that quickly pushed the lead back to a comfortable 17 points with 2:40 remaining.
Toton said it was no accident that Gardner had the ball in a key situation.
“The ball is going to be in his hands,” Toton said of Gardner. “That’s where we want it to be and he’s got to step up and make plays. He did that tonight.”
“He’s a great player,” Curry added. “He’s taking more shots and taking it to the hoop more. He’s definitely playing better defense this year.”
All 11 Judges played and eight of them scored at least two points. Freshman Emerson Ferguson and Schwantes had six points each. Derrick Brooks and Dakota Lindsay had 12 points each to lead Liberty.
Toton was pleased his team overcame the early adversity to keep the long district streak going.
“We want to keep that standard up and we want to try to do that every night,” Toton said. “We take it game-by-game and week-by-week and go from there.”
Curry said the more experienced Judges are well aware of the past, but stressing the future to the new guys.
“In practice we keep telling them this is all we’ve got,” he said. “We can’t dwell on what we had last year. We’ve got to play ball. We’ve got to be our own team.”
