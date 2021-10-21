Handley football coach Dan Jones calls Kettle Run “scary.”
It’s easy to see why Jones thinks that way heading into tonight’s showdown for first place in the Class 4 Northwestern District in Nokesville.
The Cougars (7-1, 4-0) have ripped off seven straight wins since a three-point, season-opening loss to Dulles District power Heritage (7-1). During the winning streak, Charlie Porterfield’s squad is averaging 38.4 points per game and no opponent has come within two touchdowns of the Cougars.
The “scary” part is that Kettle Run often has a burst in which it runs up a big lead. Last week in a 47-16 win over Millbrook, the Cougars scored twice in the final 11 seconds of the first quarter and tacked on a TD in the first 51 seconds of the second quarter. Suddenly a 7-0 game was 26-0.
“You can’t give them anything and if you do they will take advantage of it,” Jones said. “Every game I’ve seen, there’s just a period of time where they take over a game and they score three quick touchdowns. They’re scary in a sense that you can contain them and what you think you’re doing is great and then ‘bam’ you’re three touchdowns down.”
What makes Kettle Run so difficult is incredible balance on offense. Quarterback Beau Lang, a transfer from Brentsville, has thrown for 1,557 yards and the Cougars behind a big offensive line have rushed for 1,457 yards.
Lang (92 of 148, 19 TDs, 4 interceptions) has two potential Division I receivers in Jordan Tapscott (25 catches, 484 yards, 7 TDs) and Jacob Robinson (28 catches, 383 yards, 5 TDs) and tight end Austin Chumley (13 catches, 283 yards, 2 TDs) can catch a defense napping.
The Cougars haven’t missed a beat on the ground, despite losing leading rusher Peyton Mehaffey for two games after an injury against James Wood. Mehaffey (72 carries, 389 yards) returned last week, but played mostly at linebacker.
Andrew Strickland (44 carries, 342 yards) and Colton Quaker (33 carries, 301 yards) have taken up up the slack while Mehaffey was out. Lang is dangerous in the end zone, having rushed for seven touchdowns.
“They’re so balanced,” Jones said. “They can do what they need to do. They keep you on your heels in a sense because they can execute both ways.”
Kettle Run will face a Judges defense that has been rough on opponents. Handley is allowing just 9.1 points per game and has forced 20 turnovers. The Judges are allowing just 67.1 yards per game through the air and seven different players have picked off passes.
In two dominating wins over the Judges last spring, Kettle Run was able to neutralize the Judges’ strong pass rush led by Stephen Daley (nine sacks this season) with quick passes.
Jones is happy with how the defense has been playing, but this will be the unit’s stiffest test. “We can’t give up the big play,” he said. “If we make one small mistake, they’ll make you pay for it. You’ve got to be sound for four quarters.”
Handley’s offense was held scoreless by Sherando in the first half last week, but erupted for 34 unanswered points in the 34-7 win. Daley went over the 1,000-yard mark and now has 80 carries for 1,028 yards and 17 TDs. Emerson Fusco has rushed for 361 yards and five scores, including a pair last week. Jacob Duffy has six touchdown catches, including a school record 98-yarder last week, and quarterback Davion Butler has eight touchdowns and no interceptions.
Jones said the Judges, who have started slowly in several games this season, can’t wait for two quarters to get rolling against a Kettle Run defense, led by Ethan Tabit and Mehaffey.
“We have to get off to a good start,” Jones said. “If we start slow like we have done, the game will be over before we realize it.”
Jones said it’s important for his offense to control the tempo against the quick-strike Cougars.
“We’ve got to hold onto the ball and slow the game down in a sense,” he said. “Our offense is our best defense in a lot of ways against them. If we can keep the ball, move it and get into the end zone, we’re just in a better situation doing that way instead of going toe-to-toe with them and making it a track meet.”
Jones says his players are well aware of what is on the line tonight. The winner is certainly in the driver’s seat to earn the district’s No. 1 seed for the postseason.
“We both control our own destiny,” he said. “If we can do all of the right things and come out on top, we’ve put ourselves in a better position. It’s one more game and doesn’t really determine our season, but it puts you in a better situation.
“It’s going to be a great game,” Jones added. “It’s a great matchup on both sides of the ball. I think if we both play well, I think the outcome will be a touchdown or three points.”
