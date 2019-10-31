Handley is looking to do something tonight that none of its area counterparts have pulled off — beat Liberty.
And if they do, the Judges (7-1, 4-1 district) will be sitting pretty in the playoff chase in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
But the Eagles (8-0, 5-0), who host tonight's game in Bealeton, have proven to have just enough when it counts. Last week, they rallied to top Millbrook 20-14. Earlier in the season, Liberty rallied to edge Sherando 20-13.
Handley coach Dan Jones is not surprised by Liberty's success.
“They're well-coached,” Jones started. “They're physical. They're fast. They've got everything you need. They're well-balanced on offense. On defense, they keep everything in front and force you to drive the ball. They're tough and you've got to be disciplined and patient against them.”
Offensively, Liberty can beat you in the air or on the ground with multiple players doing the damage. Mason Gay rushed for 178 yards against Millbrook last week. Markkel Newman and Freddie Harris also get carries in the backfield.
Quarterback Dylan Bailey threw four TD passes in a 50-21 win over James Wood. The junior has four different targets — Tre'Von White, Justin Lawson, Jordan Hicks and Wyatt Hicks — who present challenges with speed, size or precision.
“They have two kids in [White] and [Lawson] who can beat you deep,” Jones said. “[White] runs great routes and catches things underneath. Their quarterback reads defenses well and does a lot of RPOs (run-pass options). Their running backs — they have like three of them — come in and out and all of them are different in their own way.”
To slow down the Eagles, Jones said it is critical to get pressure on Bailey.
“You've got to,” Jones said. “It's just like Millbrook. You have to put pressure on the quarterback. You're not guaranteed anything because he's very athletic and does good things. You're definitely better off putting on pressure than letting him sit back there and pick you apart.”
Toward that goal, the Judges might get some help. Linebacker Stephen Daley, who has nine sacks, has missed the past two games after being injured early in the second half against Millbrook. Jones said early in the week that he is “95 percent” sure Daley will play tonight.
Jones likens Daley to his big-play quarterback Malachi Imoh.
“He changes a lot of things,” Jones said. “It's like Malachi on offense. If things are going well for Malachi, our offense and defense gets excited. With Stephen, it's the same thing. He makes big plays and gets everybody a little more excited.”
Jones lauded the play of Caleb Metzger and Nikqui Williams in Daley's absence, but admitted it is tough when missing one of the Judges' top players. “It's kind of when you leave your phone at home or something,” Jones explained. “Even though it's not a big deal, it bothers you a little bit.”
The Judges are coming off of a 28-21 triumph against winless Kettle Run in which the Cougars controlled the ball and somewhat frustrated the Judges offense.
“We felt like we weren't being successful because we weren't out there very often,” Jones said. “Their offense did such a great job of sustaining drives even when they did not score. They took chunks of time off the clock and kept us off the field. We felt frustrated after the game, but after watching the film it turned into more like when we have our opportunities we have to do a better job of keeping the ball and not turning it over or having to punt.”
Handley's offense will face a stiff test against a Liberty defense that is solid in all three levels.
“They're well organized,” Jones said. “They do a great job not giving up the big play.”
The big play is what Handley has specialized in with Imoh this season. The senior has rushed for 1,505 yards and 22 scores and had a 72-yard TD run last week.
Jones said winning tonight will come down to a few key things.
“We have to be patient, but aggressive on offense,” he said. “We have to take our chances when they are there. Defensively, we have to rally to the ball and not give up the big plays. We can't give them big plays.
“They punt the ball a lot,” he added of the Eagles. “They're not real aggressive in a sense. They like to be just conservative in a sense and get what they get. They are patient knowing that the defense plays so well.”
With two games left, Jones says the Judges “control our own destiny” in the district race, which will decide four teams to earn regional berths. Beating Liberty would guarantee one of those spots.
“They're 8-0 and it's at their home field,” Jones said. “It's a big game for us. It's another step for us as program if we can win this game.”
