As a former Handley player, Dan Jones knows a lot about what it’s like to play your last game at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
And potentially for the current Judges, today’s 1 p.m. clash against Liberty could be that game.
Handley (7-1, 3-1) looks to be in good position to earn one of the Class 4 Northwestern District’s four playoff spots, but the Judges aren’t guaranteed to get a home game in regional play.
“When you walk down those steps for the last time, it’s an emotional time,” Jones said after practice Tuesday. “You hope it’s not the last time, but it’s in your mind. You want to come out and play your best, at least for the last guaranteed game at home. That’s what we’re hoping to get out of our seniors.”
The Judges enter this contest after suffering their first loss of the season, a 47-34 decision against first-place Kettle Run.
Jones said that loss taught his team some things that hopefully will become valuable over the last two games of the regular season and beyond.
Defensively, the Judges entered the contest giving up a little more than nine points per game and saw the Cougars move the ball effectively through the air and on the ground.
“I think they saw on film where we allowed them to take advantage of some things,” Jones said of his defensive players. “We have to tighten those reins. Hopefully, we forget about the past and move forward from it.”
Offensively, the Cougars keyed on standout Stephen Daley, who did not rush for a touchdown for the first time this season. The Judges got contributions from others as Emerson Fusco ran for 102 yards and a 44-yard touchdown and Deonte Trammel had a 25-yard TD run against the Cougars.
“We were able to see that if we mix the ball around with our different kids that we can be just as successful, not a one-horse show in a sense with Stephen,” said Jones, who calls the plays. “He’s a nice feature to have. Emerson had a huge game. [Deonte] has had some big plays for us. It comes back to me being smart and letting all of our kids help us.”
Jones said the Judges hope to apply the lessons learned, starting this afternoon against the Eagles.
“You have to fail to succeed,” Jones said. “[Kettle Run] showed us where we need to work and luckily we have a couple of more weeks to work before it really matters. If we can fix that, we can be a dangerous team.”
While Liberty (0-8, 0-4) has yet to win this season, the Eagles have been playing well of late. They actually have outgained their last three opponents and dropped a 39-38 decision against Millbrook last week when the Pioneers made a two-point conversion in overtime.
“We’ve got to practice like it’s another great opponent,” Jones said. “Liberty is a great program. Travis [Buzzo] does a great job coaching. They’ll be ready to play. They’ll be hungry for that win.”
Liberty freshman quarterback Austin Mawyer has tossed three touchdown passes in each of the Eagles’ last two games against James Wood and Millbrook. Three of those have gone to tight end Tyler Caporaletti.
“That freshman quarterback is getting better every game and actually the whole team is getting better every play and every game,” Jones said. “They’re young. The scary thing is they are hungry and looking for that first win. Sometimes that overcomes a lot of things when you want something bad enough.”
Jones said his team has been focused on Liberty this week and not on other things like the No. 2 playoff seeding (which gets you a home playoff game) and winning the Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple, which will both be on the line in the regular-season finale against James Wood on Nov. 5.
“We’ve just got to worry about Liberty and not worry about what happens after that,” said Jones, whose squad ended a five-game skid against the Eagles with a 14-13 win in the spring. “We just need to take care of practice and worry about how we play on Saturday.”
And what does he want to see this afternoon?
“I hope that we execute on both sides of the ball, doing the small things,” Jones said. “If we take care of the small things, then the big things seem to come along. If we don’t take care of the small things, then big things could happen for them.”
