Every football player at Handley knows what is on the line this afternoon against Liberty at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
With a victory over the Eagles, the Judges will guarantee themselves a regional playoff berth heading into their Class 4 Northwestern District finale against unbeaten Kettle Run on April 3.
The Judges (2-1, 2-0 district) trail Kettle Run (4-0, 3-0) in the district standings with Liberty (1-3, 1-1) in third place. With just four district games, Handley clinches a regional spot by pinning a second district loss on the Eagles.
“They know it and we’re not trying to disguise it,” Handley coach Dan Jones said of his players knowing the importance of today’s 1 p.m. clash. “It’s a big game for everybody. They’re still fighting for a spot and we’re fighting to win the title in a sense, so it’s a big game.”
Liberty, the defending district champion, has struggled this season to put up the kind of numbers on offense it did last fall. Quarterback Dylan Bailey, who will play at Emory & Henry, has not played for Travis Buzzo’s squad this season. Samuel Marouse has stepped in for Bailey, who has an ankle injury.
Still, last week Liberty led Kettle Run 7-0 for much of the first half before Elijah Chumley threw four touchdown passes to pull out a 26-7 victory. The Eagles’ defense forced three turnovers from the Cougars.
Jones is very wary of Liberty. The Eagles whipped the Judges 40-27 last season and have won the last five meetings between the two.
“Liberty is Liberty,” Jones said. “They’re well-coached. Travis does a great job. They have got great players all of the way around. Their starting quarterback from last year may be back. We don’t know. They’re going to be excited if he is back and playing on all cylinders. … Their defensive line is good. Their secondary is good. Their offensive line is good. The running backs and receivers are good. They’re just a quality team.”
The Judges are coming off a wild win at Culpeper County. Handley turned the ball over on three of its first four possessions and struggled before getting a 34-yard TD pass from Aidan Haines to Jayden Vardaro with 34 seconds left to beat the Blue Devils 24-17.
“We have to hang onto the ball,” Jones said of facing Liberty. “We can’t do what we did last week. I’ll tell you that.”
Handley was able to survive the turnovers thanks to a defense that created five turnovers. Chaz Lattimore’s second interception of the game set up the game-winning score.
“Our defense has really been carrying us,” Jones said. “They’ve been playing sound. It kind of takes about a series to kind of get used to what they’re trying to do, but once we’ve figured it out our defense has been outstanding.”
Jones especially heaped praise on the defensive linemen. Stephen Daley has been a beast at defensive end with a team-leading 26 tackles and four sacks, while Rodd’ney Davenport (14 tackles) has plugged up the interior. Jones also lauded Nasir Nix (six tackles), Matthew Peete (12 tackles, one forced fumble) and Josh Corsnitz (eight tackles).
“You pretty much have to double-team two of them,” Jones said of Daley and Davenport. “That frees up your linebackers when they have to worry about the front four.”
Handley linebackers Luke Walkling (24 tackles) and Caleb Metzger (18 tackles) both recovered fumbles last week.
While Vardaro (15 catches, 245 yards) has made huge plays in crunch time the past two weeks, Handley’s bread-and-butter on the offense has been tailback Dayvon Newman. The senior has racked up 366 yards on 43 carries (an 8.5 average) and scored three touchdowns, including two last week.
Newman gets the tough yards and can pop a big one, like his 52-yard TD run against Culpeper.
“He’s a workhorse,” Jones said of the 5-foot-11, 205-pounder. “He’s a kid that we brought up as a freshman. We knew he was going to have some special things about him. We got him on the field as a receiver because he had those skills. Now he has a time to shine as a running back and he’s done everything we’ve asked him to.”
To win this important home-opener, Jones said it’s going to come down to simple math. “Honestly, it’s going to be a dogfight for four quarters,” he said. “We just hope we put the ball in the end zone more than they do.”
And despite struggling last week, Jones saw a benefit from the contest that maybe the Judges can convert into points.
“I think it was a confidence building,” he said of the last-minute win. “When you play ugly and you struggle yet you pull out a win, you have belief you can do it in any situation. Hopefully if it does happen and we don’t do everything right, that we respond. We did respond well last week and we were able to pull it out. They can see it’s possible if things don’t go your way right away.”
