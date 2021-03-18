While there may be some separation early in the Class 4 Northwestern District, Handley coach Dan Jones says there’s not that much difference on the field.
The Judges, one of three unbeaten teams in district action, will travel to winless Culpeper County tonight for a 7 p.m. clash at Broman Field.
Kettle Run (2-0), defending champion Liberty (1-0) and Handley (1-0) are unbeaten in the district standings with Culpeper (0-2) and Fauquier (0-2) following. The Judges defeated Fauquier 20-10 last week and the Falcons have a non-district win over Liberty.
“Record-wise, there’s a little separation, but if you watch the games there’s not,” Jones said. “Fauquier has been in every game that they’ve been in until the fourth quarter. Culpeper, it’s been the same thing. It’s like everything else, once things kind of go wrong it snowballs. Everybody has an opportunity to win every week. It doesn’t matter what their record says.”
Jones said his squad certainly won’t be taking a win over the Blue Devils for granted.
“They are so big, physical and athletic that their record does not indicate the quality of coaching and the team that they have,” Jones said. “They are impressive on film.”
Culpeper coach James Ford, who missed last season while undergoing cancer treatments, has taken a bold step early this season. He’s playing freshman Bennett Sutherland at quarterback over returning senior starter JoJo Crenshaw, who competed late into basketball season.
Sutherland completed 26 of 39 passes for 280 yards before struggling last week against a tough Kettle Run defense. Sutherland was 6 of 18 with two interceptions in a 36-6 loss to the Cougars.
“They have a freshman quarterback and he’s learning on the run,” Jones said. “He’s getting better every game. Watching the games we have on film, he’s definitely improving every week.”
Sutherland has a big target in Joseph Holland, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound wideout. Running back Riley Harrison has an 110-yard rushing game this season.
The Blue Devils will face a Handley defense that found its footing after Fauquier scored on its opening drive last week. The Judges stopped two drives in the first half inside their 20 and did not allow the Falcons inside the 29 in the second half.
Stephen Daley had a pair of sacks and leads the Judges with five tackles for a loss. Chaz Lattimore picked off a pass.
“It took us awhile to get our feet under us, gain speed and get used to what Fauquier was doing to us,” Jones said. “Once they got used to it, they played aggressive. This week in practice they are playing with confidence and flying around.”
The Judges’ offense showed some big play ability. Dayvon Newman broke off a 70-yard run. Daley went 47 yards with a screen pass for a TD and Jayden Vardaro caught a 41-yard scoring strike.
First-year quarterback Aidan Haines, who also leads the defense with 17 tackles, is 19 for 31 for 259 yards and two scores. Importantly, he has not thrown an interception for an offense that has just one turnover in two games.
“He’s a football player,” Jones said of Haines. “He just has that savvy. He understands the importance of holding onto the ball. We can live for another down. If it’s not there, he’ll take it and run. He has great vision on that aspect. He has to work on that there are some receivers open that he has to pull the trigger on, but with him being a first-year quarterback I will live with that if he makes a conservative decision over an aggressive one.”
Jones said the Culpeper defense, led by Holland and Harrison, will be a challenge. “They’re physical up front and their linebackers fly around and make plays,” Jones said. “The secondary is sound. It’s going to be a battle. Like I said, they are huge.”
Last week’s win has the Judges still in position to challenge for one of the district’s two regional playoff berths and marked improvement from a 48-14 non-district loss to Kettle Run in Week 1.
“We took a big step forward,” Jones said. “You’ve got to get better every week. Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of weeks to improve, so we’ve got to get better faster than we normally would. We have to add things and it’s hard to add things because you can confuse kids. We improved in a lot of areas, but we have a lot of improvement to do.”
To win tonight, the formula will remain simple for the Judges.
“We have to hold onto the ball,” Jones said. “We can’t have those turnovers. We have to be patient because they are going to make big plays. On defense, they’re big. When we are on defense, we have to be sound and make big plays.”
