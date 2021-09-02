The Handley football team had a pretty easy time in its season opener, rolling to a 41-0 halftime lead on the way to a 48-0 romp against Rock Ridge.
Tonight it gets more serious as the Judges travel to Harrisonburg for a 7 p.m. clash.
Handley coach Dan Jones knows the Blue Streaks will provide more of a challenge than Rock Ridge, which lost its quarterback on the first play from scrimmage and fumbled the ball away to the Judges four times in the first half. Handley running back Stephen Daley scored on four of his five carries.
But despite the ease of the triumph, Jones said the game provided a good opening for his squad that has many new starters.
“We did what we wanted to do — get some experience and if we did things right good things would happen,” Jones said after practice on Tuesday. “Now they believe in it. Their confidence has grown and they’re feeling good about themselves. They know they’ve got to get better, but that game was what we needed.”
As easy as things came, the Judges did have four touchdowns nullified by penalties. Certainly cleaning up mistakes is a priority before facing Harrisonburg for the Sullivan-Potts Trophy.
The Blue Steaks fell 21-7 at Albemarle in their opener, but showed some grit after falling behind 21-0 in the first half.
“They’re dangerous,” Jones said. “Defensively, they are sound and their front seven does a wonderful job in their defense. Their corners are athletic. … Offensively, they have got the ability to burn you on any play.”
The Blue Streaks are in their first year under Kyle Gillenwater, a former defensive coordinator at James Madison University who has also coached at Bridgewater College and most recently at East Rockingham High School. Gillenwater, who took over when Harrisonburg coach Josh Carico resigned weeks before the start of the season, was on the JMU staff for 15 years.
“Their coach, he has a lot of experience at the college level,” Jones said. “They’re playing good. It didn’t show on the scoreboard, but just a couple of plays affected their game. They’re going to get better every day and that scares you.”
The Judges looked pretty frightening at times against Rock Ridge. Daley wasn’t the only running back to shine against the Phoenix. Izayah Arnoux rushed for a pair of scores and Deonte Trammel took one of his two carries into the end zone. Emerson Fusco and Aaron Lee each had TD runs called back by penalties.
A total of 12 players carried the ball in the Judges’ triumph, amassing 251 yards on 39 carries.
“Like I said at the beginning of the season, we have about nine guys who I feel comfortable with getting the ball and they showed that on Friday night,” Jones said.
But Jones has focused on the passing attack in practice this week. First-year quarterback Davion Butler attempted just five against Rock Ridge, completing three for 37 yards.
While it wasn’t needed last week, Jones knows that Judges are going to need to throw the ball so that his squad is not one dimensional. Harrisonburg gave up three TD passes in the opener.
“We work hard on the passing game every day and I feel confident in the passing game,” said Jones. “But, until you stop a run, why put it in the air?”
Harrisonburg quarterback Keenan Glago, who had a TD pass against Albemarle, will face a Handley defense that allowed just 46 yards last week. Daley (7 tackles), Rodd’ney Davenport (6 tackles, 3 for losses) and Nasir Nix (4 tackles) dominated up front against Rock Ridge’s Run game, while Handley’s new linebackers (Alex Barth, Arnoux, Josh Stickles, Reilynd Worrell) turned in solid efforts.
Daley, the Judges career sacks leader, didn’t get a chance for a sack, but forced two fumbles. “He just has a knack for it,” Jones said. “When his hands come in and he shoots them forward when he’s tackling people it tends to knock the ball out.”
Jones says he’s looking for improvement tonight and is looking forward to see how his squad responds to a bigger challenge.
“We have to get the experience,” he said. “We have to get the challenge. We have to see what we are going to do under pressure.”
