WINCHESTER — Classes haven’t started at Handley yet, but the Judges football team is already studying and learning plenty.
As practice opened this week, coach Dan Jones is installing a new offense for his squad, which is hoping to advance to the Region 4C playoffs for the third consecutive season.
“We have different types of kids this year than we had last year,” Jones said after Tuesday’s practice. “We have to adjust to the kids. We can’t be a program where we do a certain thing and the kids have to figure it out. We have to see what kind of kids we have.”
Jones is planning on using the double slot formation, which gives the quarterback three different options for handoffs, plus using those two slot players as passing targets.
“We have about eight or nine guys that I feel confident with getting the ball in their hands,” Jones said. “We have to find a way to do that, so we’ve adjusted our offense to allow it where multiple kids can carry the ball or catch the ball, whatever it is.”
Obviously with a new offense, this preseason takes on added significance for the Judges, who finished 3-3 in the delayed VHSL season, which concluded in April.
“People are learning it pretty fast, learning the techniques and the spots they’re supposed to go to,” offensive lineman Noah Johnson said. “It’s a lot trying to get used to the new stuff, for sure. It’s a whole new playbook and you have to learn everything like that. I think it’s pretty good though.”
Handley players are happy to have a full preseason. Thanks to the compressed sports seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic, several Judges who advanced to the state title game in basketball were on the gridiron a week later.
“With basketball we were in states and football started in like a week,” slot/defensive end Stephen Daley recalled. “Then when I got right back, I wanted to make sure I was ready to play and I couldn’t [take] any time off. Having a long break in the summer and working out, it wasn’t that hard. … It was nice to get a little break.
“We are really excited to be back on the field and not in the spring time when we started in the snow,” Daley added. “I’d rather start off warm and then be colder later.”
Jones said it’s nice to get back to a normal pace of practice. The Judges actually had time to split practices, something that isn’t always the case since Winchester Public Schools return to classes earlier than the Frederick County Public Schools.
“It gives us the opportunity to get a couple of more practices and get a full day in,” Jones said. “We don’t have to worry about daylight savings like in the spring because we don’t have lights. Just the fact that we get the kids out here, get more reps and go at a slower pace instead of trying to get everything in so quickly, we’re able to go at their pace and make sure they know it and can do it well. Before, we had to rush them to get it down and get certain things.”
Jones said the Judges’ numbers aren’t as high as he had hoped. He estimates the Judges will have 75 players between the varsity and JV programs.
“Depth is more of my concern than anything, but honestly I don’t know that we’ve ever really had a lot of depth at Handley,” said Jones, a longtime Judges assistant who is heading into his fourth season as head coach. “We’re used to it and will adjust the way we always do.”
The players who are there certainly will have opportunities. On offense alone, the Judges must replace their leading rusher, receiver and quarterback. Several key positions are open on the defense, especially at linebacker and in the secondary.
“We’ve got a lot of holes to fill, but the way we’ve changed our offense we’ve put kids at multiple positions that allow them to a be a receiver or a ball carrier,” Jones said. “There will be some sophomores on the field because of it. I’m pretty excited to see them because they are some pretty talented kids. We just got to get them experience so that they’re ready to go in crunch time.”
While they played a Class 4 Northwestern District season in the spring, the Judges did not face local rivals James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando as Frederick County elected not to play in the VHSL season.
Those three schools are back on the schedule this fall.
“Last year, we all really wanted to play Millbrook, Sherando and James Wood,” Johnson said. “Now that we get to play them, I’m psyched.”
“I can’t wait to play Millbrook, Sherando and James Wood because they’re close town rivals,” Daley said. “James Wood had a really good season for like [their only] two games. It will be nice to play them because they are like a new team. And Sherando, we haven’t beat Sherando, yet. I really want to beat Sherando.”
Daley also hopes the Judges can take their season a step farther down the road. While the Judges have made the regional playoffs the past two seasons, they haven’t been able to win one of those postseason games.
“The goal right now is to just win a playoff game because we’ve been there back-to-back years,” the school’s career sacks leader said. “Now we’ve got to win it and see where it goes from there.”
Johnson has even bigger dreams.
“My expectations personally, I want to get to states,” Johnson said. “I think we could do that as long as we learn how to work as a team.”
For right now, Jones has more modest goals. The Judges have a scrimmage against Eastern View (Aug. 13) prior to a tri-scrimmage at Jefferson (W.Va,) along with Waynesburg (Pa.) on Aug. 20. The Judges open their regular season at Rock Ridge on Aug. 27.
“(My goal is) that we just get better in practice,” Jones said. “I know that’s what everybody says, but that’s truly what it is — that we pick up the offense and the defense and that we see progress. … Hopefully when we start district play, we are at our best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.