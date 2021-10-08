Everything has gone pretty well for the Handley football team this season. The Judges are off to a 5-0 start and have their sights set on battling for a district title and a regional playoff berth.
For Millbrook, it’s been nearly the opposite. The Pioneers, who have had several key players miss games as part of a COVID-19 quarantine, are just hoping to get their first win after five losses.
The two Class 4 Northwestern District rivals will square off at 1 p.m. today at James R. Wilkins Stadium as Handley (1-0 district) hosts Millbrook (0-5, 0-2) in the Judges annual Homecoming game.
Judges coach Dan Jones believes his team is on the right track. The Judges, led by standout Stephen Daley, have outscored their foes by a 218-39 margin and have a 1,969-848 edge in total yards.
“We’re on pace where we need to be,” Handley coach Dan Jones said after practice on Tuesday. “We’re growing up and we’re getting experience. We’ve gotten our offense and defense to where we need to be and now we can make little add-ons. They’re doing a great job picking that up.”
Millbrook coach Josh Haymore has dealt with plenty of adversity over the past three weeks. Yet Haymore couldn’t be more proud of a team that has put in an effort to break into the win column.
“They’ve done a tremendous job of adapting, facing adversity and overcoming it,” Haymore said via telephone on Wednesday evening. “I just wish we could be able to get a win on the board and show some success from all of the hard work these kids have put in. They have put in some hard work.”
Haymore, who has moved up several JV players to fill in key spots over the past two games, said his squad is improving and is grateful for the chance to keep playing. Last spring, the Pioneers didn’t have the chance to play a district season because of Frederick County’s decision to opt out of VHSL play.
“They had no chance at playoffs last year,” he said. “They had a lot of things taken away from them last year. They have in their heads that, ‘Hey, this could be taken away from us at any given time. I really appreciate being able to play one more week.’ They have a different appreciation for the game and for their team.
“… They’ve done a fantastic job. They play hard week-in and week-out. They push each other. We’re getting better. I just wish as a coach as hard as they work, man, you just wish they’d see success by having a win on the scoreboard.”
To beat the Judges (who are coming off a bye week), Haymore sees his team starting off with one main goal, stopping Daley, a Division I commit to Kent State. In his last game against Fauquier, Daley rushed for 334 yards on just 17 carries. On defense Daley has five sacks and four forced fumbles, despite many teams trying to run away from him.
Haymore compares Daley to the kind of offensive weapon the Pioneers had in Savon Smith, the current University of Richmond standout who bedeviled area defenses for 1,699 yards and 26 touchdowns on 13.4 yards per carry in 2016. Daley has 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 52 carries this season.
“You’ve got to stop him,” Haymore said. “I think that’s the game plan for every person that’s played them this year. If you stop him you have a chance. I think the other players over there are good, but he is the guy that’s going to beat you. It’s like when Savon was playing for us, he averaged [13.4] yards a carry one year and you had to stop him.”
Jones says the 6-foot-2, 250-pound Daley has worked out well in his first season in the backfield, but that he’s had plenty of help. Offensive linemen Victor Saravia-Arteaga, Alex Barth, Tommy Pearson, Silas Young and Ian Miller have given Daley the opportunity to run through big holes, like the one he used for a 95-yard TD run against Fauquier.
“When we thought about putting him back there, you’re hopeful for things like that,” Jones said of Daley’s 14.6 yards per carry. “He’s a D-1 kid, so those things are possible. Our offensive line has done a tremendous job this year which has helped. That 95-yard run, that hole was so big. It’s a credit to the offensive line and Stephen’s ability.”
Millbrook, which returns some key skills players this week, will test a Handley secondary that’s allowing 54.2 passing yards per game with the arm of Detric Brown, who has thrown for an area-best 857 yards, with five TD passes and seven interceptions.
“Millbrook throws a lot more than anybody else we’ve faced,” Jones said. “They’ll get tested to show what they can do and our front will have to help them and get some pressure on him quick.”
Jones said preparing for Millbrook is a challenge. “It’s hard because they’ve had such and up-and-down year as far as personnel because of the COVID things and the things they’ve had going on to really evaluate them,” he said. “It’s a rival game and they’re going to be ready and excited to play us. They have athletes so it will be a tough game.”
Haymore expects the rivalry factor to be a big motivation.
“I think our kids are going to come out and play hard. There’s no doubt about that,” he said. “They are rivals with each other. They’ve played against each other and known each other since they were little kids. They want to play hard and leave everything out there.”
Jones will not get to see his team play live because he is serving a one-game suspension after being ejected from the Judges game at Fauquier, a contest where the Judges were called for more than 200 yards in penalties.
Longtime assistant and defensive coordinator Jim Gaynor will be acting head coach, while JV head coach Patrick Wingfield takes over for Jones calling the offensive plays.
“The great thing about my staff is that we all have our jobs and we all do our own little job,” Jones said. “I’m very fortunate as a head coach because of that. On Saturday, other than the play calling everybody is going to do what they always do.”
