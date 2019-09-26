In non-district football action the past two seasons, Handley football team is perfect.
Last week, the Judges whipped Skyline to improve to 3-0 this season and extend their non-district record to 7-0.
But now comes the hard part — winning in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
The Judges, who went 1-5 last season, open district play Saturday with a 1 p.m. home clash against Fauquier.
Handley coach Dan Jones said last year was a progression for a program that has not had a winning season since 2013.
“Last year we learned how to win,” Jones said. “This year, we have to learn to win the big games which will be our district games. It just showed last year how tough our district is.”
With the new playoff format in which the top four of eight district teams advance to Region 4C playoffs, winning each week is huge.
“You have to like the way the things are set up,” Jones said. “We’re not looking at the postseason at this time, but we have to take every game [seriously]. Realistically, our season starts this Saturday. We have to be prepared to play a very good Fauquier team.”
Fauquier is the only team the Judges knocked off in district action last year, winning 13-6 in a quagmire in Warrenton. The Falcons, who have not had a winning season wince 2012, would go 0-10.
In their first season under former Dominion coach Karl Buckwalter, the Falcons have already blasted past that total. They’re 2-1, including a 14-13 victory over Heritage last week. That win was secured when Fauquier blocked an extra point with a little more than a minute remaining.
Jones says that doggedness describes what he’s seen of the Falcons, who aren’t exactly going to blow you away with their physical size.
“They’re aggressive. They’re stingy,” Jones said. “We compare them to wrestlers. They’ll compete on every play. They’ll compete for every game. They may not be big in stature, but they’re big at heart. They’ll give you everything they have.”
Fauquier has been especially scrappy on defense, frustrating all three of its opponents.
“They just play smart and us their strengths to their benefit,” Jones said. “They force you to drive the ball. They don’t give up big plays. They make you drive the ball down on them. They don’t miss tackles and they’re sound. Like I said, they have that wrestler mentality where they understand leverage, and know how to use what they have and do it well.”
Fauquier will face a Handley squad which has put up at least 31 points in each game, including a season-high in a 60-25 rout over Skyline last week.
Converted running back Malachi Imoh continued to shine in his first season at quarterback rushing for three touchdowns and throwing for three more.
Jones said the contest was good for his quarterback, who has rushed for 505 yards and nine TDs and has passed for 526 yards and five scores.
“One, it gives him confidence and belief in what he is capable of doing,” Jones said. “Second, it forces defenses to realize that you can’t just put eight in the box to stop the run. We have enough weapons on the outside to hurt you as well.”
Handley’s defense has been stout, especially at forcing turnovers. The Judges have caused 15 in five games.
Still, Handley gave up a couple of long drives against Skyline.
“We played the way we normally played, but we just made some stupid mistakes,” Jones said. “We just did things we haven’t done and didn’t fill in the right gaps like we had done previously. Overall, we flew to the ball and created turnovers. We played well enough to win, but we have to correct those stupid things that we were doing.”
They’ll face a Fauquier offense that has sputtered, but has a breakaway player in Nick Shadyac, who rushed for a score and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD.
“He’s shifty quick,” Jones said of Shadyac. “He has breakaway speed. He’s run back a punt and a kickoff from what I’ve seen on film and he’s had some big runs for them. He plays defense for them. He’s one of those kids you like to have on your team. He seems to be a spark and make things happen wherever he is.””
With district play starting, Jones says his team must rachet up its play. While whipping Skyline, the Judges had a whopping 17 penalties.
“I feel like we still have a lot of things to work on even with that score,” he said. “We didn’t play our best and we made stupid mistakes. It wasn’t that it was physical mistakes. It was stupid mistakes. We’ve just got to correct that. … We have to be prepared to play four quarters from this game all of the way to the end season.”
