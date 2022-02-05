WINCHESTER — When you look at the scorebook, it’s pretty easy to see who had big nights.
But, it’s the other little things that can contribute just as much to getting a win.
Handley had those intangibles on Friday at Casey Gymnasium and combined with big scoring nights from Emerson Fusco, Jacob Duffy and Tavon Long, the Judges did something no one else in the Class 4 Northwestern District has done — beat Millbrook.
Fusco, Duffy and Long combined for 62 points and their teammates made some big plays in the second half as the Judges knocked off the Pioneers 81-67.
The Judges (10-8, 7-3) extended a two-point halftime lead to nine after three quarters and weathered a comeback from the Pioneers (11-8, 8-1) in the final period to avenge a 72-59 loss in December.
“It’s the same thing that has won us eight of the last nine,” Handley coach Zach Harrell said of Friday’s winning formula. “These kids are playing with such humility. They understand that winning is hard and they are willing to get down and do all of those things that winning takes. It’s things you will never see on a stat book.”
Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs certainly noticed.
“Emerson played a heck-of-a game. Duffy played a great game and Tavon played a great game,” Grubbs said. “All of their role players stepped up in big spots, taking charges, rebounding and doing all of the dirty work that makes you successful.”
Handley led 28-26 at the half before the packed house, but extended the lead thanks to a big period from Duffy. The senior guard scored 10 points in the quarter, including five in a 7-0 run to end the period that gave the Judges a 51-42 lead.
“We came out at halftime and I thought everyone had energy,” said Duffy, who nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the period. “I think we wanted it more, more than when we first played them in December. In the third quarter, everyone was playing together and everyone was playing with their heart.”
But Millbrook wouldn’t go away. Fueled by a pair of 3-pointers from Braden George and another from Trent Clater, the Pioneers sliced into the Handley lead. Tyler Seminaro’s layup with 4:10 left cut the Handley lead to 62-59.
But just 10 seconds later, the tide turned. Duffy drove left from the foul line, drew contact and converted a conventional 3-point play, his final bucket in a 22-point effort.
“I don’t think we were nervous,” said Duffy of the Millbrook rally. “I think we knew what we could do.”
And Fusco kept on doing it from there. The junior guard scored off a drive and nailed a 3-pointer and suddenly the Handley lead was back to 11 points at 70-59 with 3:11 to go.
“We’ve faced a lot of adversity throughout this year,” Harrell said. “It just feels like time and time again, they’ve been in that situation. Having been in that situation so many times before, they’re starting to become really comfortable in those situations. They don’t put their heads down and they’ve developed a lot of confidence as a group.”
Grubbs said the 49-second stretch was tough.
“When you go on those big runs, you’re exerting so much energy and exerting so much to get back into it,” Grubbs explained. “When you are doing that, you can’t lose focus even for a second. … It’s so much energy and attention to detail to get it back to a manageable game, that a half second is going to put you back in a bad spot. That’s what ended up happening and we couldn’t close it out from there.”
Fusco was the big closer in the period, scoring 15 of his game-high 23 points.
“It was just a spark in me,” Fusco said. “It was a flame that lit up in my body that I am determined to get this win no matter what. It doesn’t matter who is in my way. I’m taking this food off their plate.”
Harrell said that Fusco and Duffy have a unique relationship.
“Those two are the ones in practice who are holding each other accountable,” Harrell said. “… Look what that translates to on the floor. It’s player-led accountability. At the end of the day, it’s, ‘I’ve got your back and you have my back because we both want the same thing. We want to win at all costs.’”
Duffy said the accountability is a byproduct of playing football with Fusco this past season. “We listen to each other,” he said. “We don’t get mad at each other or anything like that. We tell each other what we’re doing wrong and we fix it without getting mad at the other person. I think that’s huge.”
Long, played another solid game, scoring 17 points and controlling the boards. Isaiah Lavette also had a solid game with 11 points and excellent defense.
Seeing four Judges in double figures was disappointing for Grubbs.
“You’re not going to win many games giving up 81 points,” he said. “I don’t care who you are playing or what it is. You can’t give up 81.
“They played hard, all of the credit to Handley,” he added. “They rebounded well. They got to their rotations defensively. They did a great job of stepping up and taking some charges, but at the end of the day defensively we couldn’t stop anything. It’s just little things. We have to go back to the drawing board.”
Javell Holmes led the Pioneers with 15 points, while Seminaro and George added 13 and 12, respectively.
Millbrook will host Sherando (14-6, 9-1) on Monday with possibly the first seed in the district tournament on the line.
Handley was to next face James Wood on Saturday and Liberty on Tuesday heading into the tournament openers on Feb. 11.
Beating the Pioneers meant a lot to the Judges.
“It shows a lot right there,” Fusco said of the win. “… In late December, it was rough. It was really rough.”
“It shows them how far they’ve come,” Harrell said. “We said at the beginning of the year when we were 2-7, you are what your record says and you are what you are. At that point we were 2-7 and we were a losing team and we weren’t a lot of things. Now, we are winning team with a winning record and we just beat the No. 1 seed. Where does that put you? It really solidifies our growth.”
