WINCHESTER — Handley’s Emerson Fusco admits he psyched himself out before getting ready to field the second-half kickoff from Sherando during Saturday’s rainy Clash 4 Northwestern District clash.
And after he mishandled the kick and the Warriors recovered, Fusco was determined to make amends.
On his first carry after the fumble, he did just that.
Fusco raced 50 yards for a game-tying touchdown, triggering a 34-0 run in the second half as the Judges roared to a 34-7 triumph, ending a streak of nine consecutive losses against the Warriors.
Jacob Duffy broke a school mark with a 98-yard TD reception, while Fusco and Stephen Daley each rushed for a pair of scores as unbeaten Handley (7-0, 3-0 district) defeated Sherando (4-4, 2-2) for the first time since 2010.
“I knew it wouldn’t be easy,” said Daley after the Judges overcame three lost fumbles and a 7-0 halftime deficit. “They have a tradition of winning and they always play hard.”
“How we bounced back showed the character of this team and why we’ve been successful,” Handley coach Dan Jones said. “We all make mistakes, but we bounce back. … This team showed a lot of determination and character and we played our butts off in the second half.”
The Warriors certainly had a big opportunity to open the third quarter after Cody Crittenden’s kickoff bounced off of Fusco and Sherando recovered at the Handley 30.
“The rain, it did mess with me a little bit,” Fusco admitted. “It was all mental that I dropped it. I had the whole mentality that the ball was slippery and I thought it was going to slip off my chest which was exactly what it did. I should not have been thinking like that.”
But as it did throughout the game, the Handley defense held firm. Three Sherando rushing plays netted two yards and linebacker Alex Barth intercepted Micah Carlson’s slant pass to Gavyn Blye on fourth down.
Taking over at their own 25, the Judges reached midfield on three consecutive rushes by Daley out of the Wildcat. Fusco then entered to replace Daley and took his first Wildcat snap around the right side, breaking tackles on his 50-yard run. Bryce Pollak’s extra point tied the game at 7-7.
“I had the mentality that, ‘We are down and we’ve had too many mistakes and too many fumbles,’” Fusco said. “I’ve got to do something for the team after I just messed up on the kickoff. When I was running I actually thought I was going to be tackled, but I just kept moving and good things happened.”
The touchdown run gave the Judges a jolt of momentum that they never relinquished.
On Handley’s next possession, Davion Butler hit Duffy for a 34-yard gain. Deonte Trammel followed with rushes of 11 and 19 yards to the Sherando 3, where Daley bulled in to make it 14-7 with 4:01 left in the period.
Sherando certainly wasn’t out of it and Carlson’s booming 58-yard punt pinned the Judges on their own 2. But on the first play, Butler tossed an eight-yard out to Duffy and the lanky senior did the rest. He put moves on two would-be tacklers and outraced everyone up the left sidelines for a 98-yard score that broke the school mark for longest reception by a yard. After a blocked PAT, the Judges led 20-7 with 2:25 left in the third quarter.
“I caught the stop and I saw their corner was kind of behind me,” Duffy said. “One of their safeties came and I did a little move. He stuttered for a second so I just took off and ran. I was just hoping the whole way through I wasn’t going to get tripped up by somebody. I put on the jets and ran.”
Jones said he decided to gamble on the play near the Judges' end zone for one reason. “Honestly, Stephen wasn’t in the game,” Jones said. “I saw that they had taken No. 5 (AJ Santiago) off of Duffy and I liked the matchup. Duffy made a heck-of-a play.”
The Warriors fought back and drove 46 yards to the Handley 25. On a fourth-and-1, Sherando picked up a false start penalty. Aydan Willis was then dropped for a five-yard loss.
“We shot ourselves in the foot multiple times,” Sherando coach Jake Smith said of his squad, which was penalized 11 times for 60 yards. “It was nothing that they were doing differently (in the second half). Every time we had an opportune situation we seemed to shoot ourselves in the foot. It was a self-inflicted penalty which took us out of that scenario and got us back into bad field position. Those things add up over time.”
After the fourth-down stop, Handley continued to add to its lead. Daley ran 20 yards on the first play and Duffy went 18 yards on a reverse before Fusco capped the march by churning 22 yards up the middle for a score that made it 27-7 with 9:11 left.
Daley capped Handley’s final drive, rolling 24 yards around the left sideline with 1:42 left.
“We just believed in each other and fixed the little mistakes,” said Daley, who also had multiple tackles for losses on defense. “In the beginning, it was tough in the rain, but we couldn’t let it affect us.”
Both teams had scoring opportunities on turnovers in the first half when the rain was at its peak at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium. Sherando lineman Caleb Nowlin recovered a pair fumbles in Handley territory and the Judges’ Izayah Arnoux returned an interception deep in the first quarter.
Neither team broke through until the Warriors got going late in the half. Cameron Sullivan’s 18-yard run highlighted a march that ended when Blye out-wrestled Handley defensive back Mannot Lusca in the left part of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 36.6 ticks left on the clock.
Thanks to several big plays, Handley racked up 428 total yards. Daley rushed 14 times for 96 yards, while Fusco had 90 on eight carries and Trammel had 41 on five carries. Butler was 5 of 8 for 188 yards with Duffy catching 3 for 173.
The Warriors had 243 yards of total offense, led by Sullivan’s 103 yards on 24 carries. Jamal Nowlin had a pair of sacks and Willis notched 11 tackles to lead the Warriors defense.
Middle linebacker Barth was in on numerous tackles to fuel the Handley defense, which also got an interception Christian Metzger.
“He just gets everything out of his body and his skills,” Jones said of Barth. “He makes plays when we need them.”
Next up for Handley is a matchup against defending Class 4 Northwestern District champion Kettle Run, which defeated the Judges handily twice last spring.
“We watched them yesterday,” Jones said of the Cougars, who won at Millbrook 47-16 on Friday. “They are better than they were last year which is scary.”
Sherando has a week off before resuming action at Fauquier on Oct. 29.
“We have a bye week coming up and we need to focus on ourselves and get better,” Smith said. “I think we’ll have the opportunity to do that. Our kids have shown progression week-in and week-out.”
