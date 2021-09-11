WINCHESTER — Whatever the Handley football team has been drinking at halftime the past two weeks, someone should bottle it.
For the second consecutive week, the Judges turned a close game into a romp after the break.
Stephen Daley raced 60 yards on the first play from scrimmage to highlight a 28-point third quarter as unbeaten Handley put away Spotswood 48-6 at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium on Saturday.
“We just go in there and make some adjustments,” Daley explained about outscoring Spotswood and Harrisonburg (in a 38-6 win in Week 2) by a 49-0 margin in the third quarter. “We listen to our coaches and we come and bring energy. We know we can play better.”
“It’s more we’ve got to figure out what they’re doing,” Handley coach Dan Jones said of the adjustments. “This week, I don’t think we figured it out soon enough. … I think they were a little bigger and stronger than the film indicated. They are a sound team. We were just able to wear them down and use our studs.”
The Trailblazers (0-2) frustrated the Judges' offense for most of the first half and they trailed by a just touchdown (13-6) at the break.
That all changed after the Judges (3-0) took over on their own 40 to start the second half. Daley ran up the middle, broke right and motored down the right sideline for his 60-yarder.
“I just followed my blocks,” said Daley, who amassed 210 yards on 10 carries and scored three times. “Everybody blocked great for me. I ran off of them and it made it easy for me just to run. I don’t even think I got touched on that play. I’ve got to give it all to my line.”
The touchdown run was like a thunderbolt of life for the Judges and seemed to let the air out of the Trailblazers.
“Everyone got hyped,” Handley running back Emerson Fusco said. “Everyone had fun and it got us the motivation to keep going.”
“As soon as that happened, it was a big blow and motivation for us,” Jones said. “That one play, you never know when it’s going to be, it could be that play that changes momentum and your kids feed off it and other big plays come up. That’s what happened.”
Spotswood lost three yards on its first series of the half and a 16-yard punt gave the Judges the ball on the Trailblazers’ 33. Deonte Trammel ran 22 yards on the first play and following a six-yard loss, Fusco rolled around the right side and the score was 27-6.
On Spotswood’s next offensive play from its 14, Daley forced a fumble and Trammel scooped it up and returned it to the 1. Daley went in the end zone from there and the Judges' lead ballooned to 34-6 just 2:15 into the half.
They’d tack on another score about three minutes later, set up by Julius Darling’s blocked punt. Keyed by a 28-yard run from quarterback Davion Butler, the Judges drove 39 yards with Izayah Arnoux capping the march with a one-yard plunge with 6:17 left in the quarter.
Suddenly, a one-score game at the half had a running clock midway through the third quarter with the Judges leading 41-6.
“These past couple of games we’ve had our ups and downs,” said Fusco, who rushed for 38 yards on five carries and had a 21-yard catch. “We start a little slow in the first half, but come second half we pick it up and get in the right mindset of what we have to do.”
“I thought in the first half we played right along with them,” Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. “We played well. In the second half, they kind of imposed their will on us. They beat us up front at the line of scrimmage. They have some guys who are pretty good ballplayers. That No. 6 [Daley], he’s a stud.”
Shifflett admitted that the Trailblazers tried to run away from Daley when he was on defense and went to quicker passing routes because he was worried about the Judges’ pass rush, led by Daley.
“There’s no doubt about it, he’s a game-changing kid on both sides of the ball,” Shifflett said. “We knew that coming in. We were doubling him on pass protection. We were trying to run away from him as much as possible. We knew he was a stud and on offense and he was hard to get down.”
In the first half, the Trailblazers did a decent job of holding the Judges in check. The contest was scoreless until late in the second quarter. Daley found a hole up the middle, bounced left and raced 63 yards down the sideline. Bryce Pollak’s extra point made it 7-0 with 4:36 left in the half.
The Trailblazers responded as Tre Holsapple broke free for 58 yards until he was chased down from behind by Daley at the Handley 9. After a play lost a yard, D.C. Lubin raced through a big hole up the middle for a 10-yard TD. The Trailblazers missed the extra point and Handley led 7-6 with 3:08 left in the half.
“I thought our backs ran the ball hard,” Shifflett said. “We rotate a lot of people in there to run the football. I thought all of those guys did a nice job.”
Handley pushed the margin back to seven as Butler found a wide-open Jacob Duffy for a 38-yard scoring strike to cap a four-play, 61-yard drive before the half.
Handley’s defense, which has given up just 12 points this season, was stout in the second half. The Judges did not give up a first down until Spotswood’s final series when the reserves were on the field.
Jones lauded the play of Josh Stickles, Darling, Reilynd Worrell, Arnoux and Alex Barth.
Butler, who finished 5 of 9 for 69 yards, scored the game’s final TD on a one-yard run in the final period.
Holsapple led Spotswood with 12 carries for 94 yards. Freshmen quarterbacks Camden Langridge and Elliott Brown were a combined 6 for 15 for 42 yards.
“It was fun coming up here to play them,” Shifflett said. “I thought our kids played hard. We just ran out of steam in the second half.”
The Judges will look to extend their winning streak to four next week as they host Skyline at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“It feels great,” Daley said of being unbeaten. “We’re very excited because we know this team has a lot of potential. We see it every day in practice. When things are clicking, things can go very well for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.