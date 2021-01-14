WINCHESTER — First-year Handley boys’ basketball coach Zach Harrell promised before the season that the Judges would play at a fast pace.
In the season opener on Wednesday, the Judges showed that the gas pedal is going to be mashed to the floor.
Even with going the first four minutes of the game with just two baskets, Handley racked up 51 points by halftime and cruised to a 90-49 Class 4 Northwestern District romp against Culpeper County on Wednesday at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
Reigning Winchester Star Player of the Year Demitri Gardner netted 33 points to lead the Judges, but there were plenty of shots to go around. Ten different players scored for Handley which played relentless pressure defense and pushed the ball upcourt after every change of possession.
“I love the fast-paced game so much,” said Gardner, who finished two points shy of his career high. “Coach Harrell was saying this year that in order to be successful this year we have to do a lot of fast-paced stuff. With fast pace, there comes a lot conditioning and hard work. It’s not easy.”
“I like it a lot,” added Chaz Lattimore, who scored eight points and handled a lot of the playmaking duties. “I like playing with my teammates and sharing the ball.”
The Judges certainly spread the wealth as eight players made at least two baskets. Ke’Mani Curry netted 13 points and reserve Jacob Duffy had 10 to join Gardner in double figures.
“That’s what I love so much about playing the game fast — you create an increased number of possessions and an increased number of opportunities for guys to share the ball and get everybody involved,” Harrell said. “I think it creates a culture of guys playing together because there’s so many opportunities for guys to reach each other and play with each other.”
As fast as they played, the Judges actually sputtered at the start. They missed several shots and the Blue Devils stayed even at 5-5 midway through the first quarter.
“We were doing a lot of one pass and then shoot,” Gardner said. “Once we realized we needed more ball movement to the shot, we started shooting better.”
Matthew Peete gave the Judges a big lift on defense and Handley showed just how quickly they could rack up big numbers. Peete had five points in a 13-0 run over 2:10 that put the Judges ahead for good. Gardner capped the outburst with a four-point play as he was fouled while nailing a 3-pointer.
“We started making shots and everybody started getting confident,” Lattimore said. “It started going up from there.”
Harrell said his team just needed to work a little harder for better shots.
“When we started the game, we expected them to play some 2-3. We expected to see a lot of zone with some variations,” Harrell said. “With us wanting to play fast, we took some shots early. As the game started to work itself out, we really started to work the ball around and get some ball reversals, sharing it and their defense started to open up.”
The Judges led 23-9 at the end of the first quarter and the onslaught continued in the second period. Five different players each made one of Handley’s five 3-pointers in the quarter as the Judges’ lead ballooned to 51-15 at the half.
Gardner had eight points in a 16-6 run to open the second half as Handley’s lead grew as large as 67-21 midway through the third quarter.
Gardner, who led the area in scoring, was the lone Handley player to average double figures last season and he certainly got plenty of opportunities in the opener. But, he also exhibited some fine passing skills that led to open looks and baskets for his teammates on Wednesday.
“A lot of us are seniors now and we are a lot more mature about the game,” Gardner said. “I try to get my teammates involved as much as possible. I want all of my teammates to feel the joy of scoring the ball.”
“I think Demitri Gardner is one of the most talented scorers that we’ve seen in awhile in this area, but we’ve got a lot of other guys,” Harrell said. “Those guys have worked so hard in the offseason and have improved so well. One of the things we’ve been impressed with in practice and even in the game tonight is [Demitri’s] willingness to pass it up to those guys. While he had 33, he was creating opportunities for a lot of other guys as well. They have that confidence now and that strength to finish those plays.”
The Judges did a lot of their scoring on layups that were triggered by steals on defense. Handley held the Blue Devils (0-2) mostly in check, though Nathan Amos broke loose for 18 of his team-high 20 points in the second half.
“Defensively, I thought in pieces of the game we did what we needed to do,” Harrell said. “We’re still a little late on helpside, but that’s expected right now. What I did like was that the energy was there. I think guys were still processing where they needed to be and I think with some more time on the practice floor we can fine-tune those things.”
After a school board ruling on Monday, Handley players who did not have a health concern had to play the game while wearing masks.
“It was very rough wearing the mask,” Gardner said. “But if you’re playing basketball, you’ll do anything that’s necessary to play.”
Nothing slowed down the Judges in the opener. They showed boundless energy and did the little things, like racing over to help up a teammate who had fallen to the court.
Harrell was pleased with the effort as the Judges won his debut.
“I think there were some things in there you knew you were going to see — some jitters at the start and we were slow getting into things,” he said. “I saw guys taking charges tonight. Our bench was engaged and cheering on each other the entire game. I saw every time there was a dead ball our guys were hugging each other, talking and communicating.
“… With the way they’re sharing the ball, with the way they’re helping each other off the floor, with the way the bench is engaged the entire time, I’m really liking what I am seeing early on. I really am.”
