A couple weeks ago, the Handley football team was sitting pretty.
The Judges were 5-0, having won their Class 4 Northwestern District opener and looked to be well on their way to a fourth consecutive Region 4C playoff berth.
Now just two games later, the Judges may have to run the table over the next three weeks just to land one of the four playoff spots.
After losses to Millbrook (25-0) and Sherando (50-29), the Judges enter Saturday’s Homecoming clash against Kettle Run in trouble. They now trail Kettle Run, Sherando, Liberty and Millbrook in the district standings and obviously the Pioneers and Warriors hold a head-to-head tiebreaker edge against them.
“We’re thin on opportunities to change this around,” said Handley coach Dan Jones. “We’re practicing and doing things to get ourselves better, but yeah, we’re running out of opportunities to show what we can do.”
The past two games have been frustrating for Jones. The Judges turned it over five times in the loss to Millbrook. Handley led three different times in the first half against Sherando, but a fluke kickoff return led to a touchdown that gave the Warriors a 24-21 halftime lead and they scored on their first three possessions in the second half to take control.
“The last two weeks we haven’t responded well to adversity,” Jones said. “We’ve talked about how football games are up and down. We don’t respond well when we don’t get that momentum back and things snowball like it did against Millbrook and the same thing against Sherando where we didn’t take the opportunities when we had them to keep the game close.”
Now the Judges face a Kettle Run squad which has beaten them three times over the past two seasons. The Cougars, led by wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Tapscott and quarterback Abram Chumley, have been putting up points in bunches. In their four district wins, Kettle Run is averaging 49.8 points per game. They led Millbrook 52-18 last week before the Pioneers had two scores in the final quarter.
“I don’t know what to say about them,” Jones said. “They run the ball well. They throw the ball well. Their quarterback is a heck-of-an athlete. They have No. 9 [Tapscott]. Defensively, they’re just like everybody else — they fly around, create turnovers and capitalize on them.”
Tapscott, a VMI commit, has been devastating this season as he obliterates school records. So far, he has 50 catches for 1,164 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also returned a punt for a score against Millbrook last week.
Tapscott is the kind of player the Judges can’t simulate in practice.
“He’s a one-of-a kind, a special kid,” Jones said. “He does a lot of great things and makes their offense so explosive. He can catch a ball at the line of scrimmage and go 90 yards. He can beat you deep. You just have to hope he has an off night or you get lucky and the quarterback misses him.”
But Chumley, fourth in a line of brothers to play QB at Kettle Run, isn’t missing many people. He’s completed just under 75 percent of his passes (104 of 139) and has 23 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He’s also run for 5 TDs.
“They do such a good job with how they do it,” Jones said. “They put him in such a great situation. He’s a Chumley and he does a great job like his brothers.”
Colton Quaker leads a multi-back running attack with 487 yards and eight touchdowns on 91 carries.
Handley did make a major change offensively last week that proved effective. The Judges moved Emerson Fusco from a slot position in their double-slot offense to the fullback position. Fusco responded with 177 yards and three TDs against the Warriors.
Jones said he had hoped to save Fusco, who also plays safety, from a lot of the punishment at fullback, but the Judges’ offense needed a spark after the Millbrook loss.
“Early on, we were trying to find the right mixture of guys and where he best fit in with the other guys we have,” Jones explained. “We had to make to move. We’re in crunch time now and he is what we need in the middle and the other guys have done a great job running at the edge.”
Jones is under no illusions how his team needs to play against Charlie Porterfield’s squad, which has outscored the Judges 134-62 in their last three meetings and beaten them in nine of their last 10 clashes.
“We have got to step up to a challenge and face adversity when things go bad, especially against a team like Kettle Run,” Jones said. “They’re so good that you’re not going to shut them out, not going to stop them or not give up a big play. You have to understand that, come back and respond.
“We have to play a perfect game,” he added. “If we don’t play a perfect game, we’re not going to have a chance. Even then, you don’t know. … We have to find a way to win a big game and this is a big game.”
