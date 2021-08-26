WINCHESTER — Dan Jones was pretty blunt about his team’s preseason performance in a pair of scrimmages.
“We had moments where we looked really good and we had some moments where it looked like we hadn’t practiced,” the Handley coach said.
But that doesn’t mean Jones doesn’t have high hopes for the Judges, who open the season tonight at Rock Ridge, which is now in Class 4 after competing in Class 5 last year. While Handley has been erratic at times heading into the opener, that doesn’t mean the Judges are not improving.
“The great thing about this team is they’re coachable,” said Jones, who led the Judges to a runner-up finish in the Class 4 Northwestern District in the spring. “They see it. A lot of times when they come off the field, they admit that they made a mistake before we even see it on film. They hold themselves accountable and their teammates as well.
“I think we’re getting better every day,” he added after Tuesday’s practice. “They’re excited to get the season started. It’s been a long hot summer and it will be nice to see a different uniform and have a result at the end.”
Jones, who calls the offensive plays for the Judges, says he’s very pleased with how that unit is adjusting to the new double slot offense. The Judges have some gamebreakers in the backfield, including 6-foot-2, 250-pound Stephen Daley, who was third in the 100 meters at the Class 4 track meet in the spring.
“I’m very pleased with how we’ve picked it up,” Jones said of the new offense. “Every week it seems like we take two big steps forward, which is nice and what we need to do. We’re not expecting to be perfect right now, but we’ve got to get as perfect as we can by Friday night and build off of the things we do really well.”
Jones says he is very pleased with quarterback Davion Butler, who is moving up from the JV squad.
“He’s actually grown tremendously in just this time, but we’ve seen him grow in JV,” Jones said. “Every year, he’s gotten better, bigger and stronger. His leadership ability has just clicked in. He does a great job of controlling our offense.”
Daley, the Judges career sacks leader with 36.5, and Rodd’ney Davenport lead a defense that is quick and aggressive.
“We fly to the ball,” Jones said. “We do make mistakes, but we fly to the ball and make things happen.”
Jones says that defense will see something similar to what it sees in practice. Backs Calek Aguado and Malachi Younger were the threats last season for Rock Ridge, which finished 2-5 in the spring.
“Luckily in a sense, they run something similar to what we’re running,” Jones said of the Phoenix, which began its program in 2015. “They run kind of the same offense, which is nice. All of that misdirection, we’ve been practicing against it all summer.”
Rock Ridge is led by George Masten, who is 9-48 as the only head coach of the program. This will be the first meeting between the Phoenix and the Judges. They had one common opponent in the spring. The Judges topped Culpeper County 24-17, while Rock Ridge lost 43-3 against the Blue Devils.
“It’s tough when you’ve never seen a team and don’t know the coach that well,” Jones said. “We’ll just go in prepared for everything and make adjustments when we have to.”
One big concern for Jones is special teams, which the Judges haven’t truly been able to go full speed with in practice. He said he could use four players — Deonte Trammel, Emerson Fusco, Chris Duffy and Hassan Akanbi in the return game.
Overall, Jones wants a solid effort in Game 1.
“I just want to see us play our best,” he said. “If we play our best, then whatever happens, happens. I’d just like to see us click on both sides of the ball, hold onto the ball and create turnovers on defense.”
