Handley football coach Dan Jones calls last year’s Kettle Run squad “the best 1-9 team I’ve ever seen.”
The comment isn’t meant to disparage the Cougars, but meant as a compliment as the Judges (8-3) barely survived for a 28-21 victory against Kettle Run on their way to a regional playoff berth in the fall of 2019.
Now more than a year after that game, the two squads clash again Saturday in the opening game of the abbreviated and rescheduled fall VHSL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The contest, set for a noon kickoff at Liberty High School in Bealeton, will be the first of two battles between the two programs. The second meeting (April 3) will count in the Class 4 Northwestern District standings and conclude the regular season for the two teams.
This meeting will test the waters for both.
Handley enters the contest as a bit of a mystery, especially on offense. Last year, quarterback Malachi Imoh rushed for 2,003 yards and 29 scores and passed for 12 more touchdowns.
Now the Judges have as many as six players scrapping for the position to start the season. The Judges lost starting running back Noah Hendrickson to graduation as well.
Handley also has been forced to wait for eight basketball players and a wrestler, all involved in state competition, to report to practice for the first time this week.
Jones knows the Cougars will provide a strong test.
“Kettle Run is big and well-coached and they have athletes,” Jones said. “We’ve just got to fight. We’ve got to compete and take them on. They’re going to bulldoze us because that is what they love to do because they are so big. If we can withstand that and push back against Kettle Run, then we should be in any game the rest of the year. If they just dominate us front, then we’re going to have a lot of things we have to fix.”
Coming off a regional semifinal run the previous season, Kettle Run struggled with some new faces in 2019. But nearly all of those players are back, especially at skill positions on offense.
Quarterback Elijah Chumley returns for the Cougars. Chumley threw for a touchdown and ran for one against the Judges last season.
“I think anytime you have a quarterback that has a year under his belt he is going to be better,” Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield said. “Last year was his first year as a starter and he took his lumps, like any first-year quarterback does. I think it’s rare for a first-year starter to roll in and have everything go hunky-dory. He took some lumps and learned a lot last year. He has looked phenomenal this season.”
Chumley will have all of his familiar weapons back. Receivers Jordan Tapscott, Jacob Robinson, Ahmal Williams and Alden Williams are all back as well as staring running back Brandon Strickland.
“We feel really good about where we’re at offensively with the returners and guys with some experience on that side of the ball,” Porterfield said.
They’ll face an experienced Handley defense led by end Stephen Daley (62 tackles, 14 sacks), linebacker Leland Walkling (76 tackles, 6 sacks) and tackle Rodd’ney Davenport (56 tackles). The Judges have also added Millbrook transfer Aidan Haines (103 tackles, 5 interceptions).
Jones knows how dangerous the Cougars can be. A pair of special teams miscues by the Cougars helped the Judges take a 28-7 lead in the first half, but Kettle Run held Handley scoreless over the final two quarters.
“We were very lucky,” Jones said. “They had a bad snap on a punt. I think they fumbled a kickoff return. We were very fortunate to win that game. They are very well coached and like I said they are big, strong and athletic. Special teams won that game. It could have been reversed very easily. I don’t care what their record says. That’s a great program.”
Porterfield said his squad definitely played better down the stretch. Following the Handley contest, the Cougars beat Culpeper Co. (28-14) and gave regional playoff qualifier Sherando (21-7) a tough battle.
“It was a tremendous learning year for us,” Porterfield said. “We saw tremendous growth from Week 1 to Week 10 last year. When you’re not winning tons of games, that’s what the goal is — just trying to get better every week. Kudos to the guys for buying in. I’d say almost 100 percent of those guys are back.”
Even though he has just gotten several players back and has many new starters, Jones hopes he doesn’t have a lot to fix as the Judges next have a bye week before starting the district season at Fauquier on March 12.
“I’d love to think we’re running with all of our horses,” Jones said. “The things we have to fix hopefully are from the fact that our players coming in from basketball and wrestling need to fix things because they are behind. Hopefully these kids that have got all the reps are ready to go and won’t make mental mistakes. We’re going to make physical mistakes. That’s going to happen. Sometimes kids are bigger or a little bit faster or you’re a step off. Those things are fine. If we don’t make mental mistakes, that’s what I like to see.”
Porterfield also hopes to see few mental mistakes.
“We’re looking for two basic things — alignment and assignments,” Porterfield said. “We want guys who are focused on those little details who are going to get lined up in the right spot and understand their assignments. Once we get those things taken care of, we can help them as coaches to become better football players.
“This year has been weird without scrimmages or film,” he added. “I think we’re both kind of rolling into this blind what the other team is going to do. Really until we line up, we’re really not going to know what we’re going to get. … I think for both teams those first couple of series are going to be really important to get settled in, find your groove and get rolling.”
And Jones hopes his squad can roll and build on the foundation of the 2019 squad.
“We had a great senior class last year, leaders and everything,” he said. “They really left their mark. They showed us what it takes to get there. I told these kids, ‘It’s your turn to get us to the next level.’”
