WINCHESTER — Over his many years as a football player, assistant coach and head coach at Handley, Dan Jones has seen a lot of athletes come through the high school program.
He can’t recall anyone quite like Stephen Daley, whom he refers to affectionately as a “freak.” Daley possesses a combination of power and speed that’s rare by any standards.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder already owns the school’s sacks record, despite having missed half a season in the spring because an abbreviated schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic and two full games during his sophomore year with an injury.
Daley also won the Class 4 Northwestern District title and finished third in the state last season in the 100-meter dash (running a 10.81 in the final). He was also fifth in the discus and helped the Judges 4x100 relay team finish fifth in the state.
He was a key reserve on the Judges’ basketball squad that finished second in state. And, he just happens to have a 3.6 GPA.
“He is by far the total package,” Jones said. “That’s the best way I can put it — whether it’s academics or just being physical. … He never stops to amaze me whether it’s anything. I probably could put him behind center at quarterback and he would be successful.”
To the mild-mannered Daley, his feats of greatness on the football field and in other sports is not motivated by accolades for himself.
“I try not to disappoint my teammates,” he said. “I know they have my back. They do everything they can to help me succeed.”
Heading into this fall, Daley already has succeeded in one of his goals, landing a college scholarship. He recently gave a verbal commitment to Kent State, of the Division I Mid-American Conference.
“I was looking for a place that really felt like home,” Daley said of his decision to play for the Golden Flashes and head coach Sean Lewis. “I knew I could be there four years at Kent. It was the atmosphere on campus when they showed me around. The coaches are very nice people. One of them [Zac Barton] is from the Loudoun area which is where my mom [Michele] is from and he’s very relatable that way. He used to play [for Loudoun Valley] against Handley. I just had a really good time up there.”
Daley’s choice came down to Kent State, James Madison and Yale with the Golden Flashes winning out.
Daley’s options could have been limited by COVID-19. Some major schools showed interest and pulled back as players were given extra years of eligibility by the NCAA. That left fewer scholarships and many teams had missed out on seeing Daley because camps were canceled after his sophomore season.
“It mattered a little bit, but I was like, ‘Do the best with what I’m given,’” Daley said. “You can’t really make excuses. It was the hand I was dealt, so I will just deal with it. I still got some offers before that. Even if I don’t get the ones I want, I will find something I like.”
“He was not looking for a name on the jersey,” Jones said. “He was looking for a home that fit him.”
Daley said the process was taxing. Just one day after the state track meet, he was attending a football camp.
“It gets to a point where it kind of sucks,” Daley said of the recruiting process. “I’m not going to lie to you. It’s, ‘Oh my God. I want this to be over with because you’re talking with coaches all of the time.’ This past summer, I went to I don’t even know how many camps. It was South Carolina, North Carolina, Penn State. We were all over the place.
“I said after the summer if I don’t get any new offers from there I’ll just get my top three and decide. That’s what I did.”
Daley can now concentrate on his final football season for the Judges, one that promises to be challenging like never before.
From getting five sacks in his first game as a freshman, Daley always has been a impactful player on defense.
Jones is trying to make Daley a bigger threat on the other side of the ball.
In the spring, Daley moved from tight end to a slot position and he proved to be a threat as a runner and a receiver.
In the spring, Daley rushed 27 times for 289 yards (10.7 yards per carry) and scored a touchdown. He also grabbed seven passes (many of them screens) for 123 yards and a score.
Daley will line up more in the backfield this season.
“Offensively, he’s a weapon that we have to do a better job of getting the ball in his hands and let him be who he is,” Jones said.
Having a talent like Daley often presents coaches with a challenge. Jones likens it to having Malachi Imoh, now at William & Mary, who broke the school rushing record in 2019 as a quarterback.
“Stephen sometimes, you want to feed him the rock, feed him the rock, but we can’t do that,” explained Jones, who calls the plays. “You’ve got to put the ball in other people’s hands for misdirection. You can’t become a one-horse show.
“… It can make me predictable because you would say, ‘Why not? Look at him.’ Who would second-guess you giving Stephen the ball 30 times a game. But if another team game plans and stops it and we don’t have an answer for it, it becomes a double-edged sword.’ You want to be unpredictable, but at the same time you want the ball in his hands as much as possible.”
Daley says he’s open to anything Jones wants to try.
“Any way to help the team out, I don’t care what it is on offense,” Daley said. “If they told me to play offensive line, I’d do it — whatever is needed to help the team out.”
Daley loves his time at defensive end and that’s where he’ll play in college. He’s led the area all three of his seasons in sacks and last season tied for the Judges’ team lead with 48 tackles.
“On offense only one person gets the ball,” Daley said. “On defense, everybody has a chance to make a play. You have equal opportunity — anybody can make a pick, anybody can pick up the ball on a fumble. If I get a sack, I know other people were occupying their offensive linemen so I could get a one-on-one.”
“He’s given us the excitement that any time when he’s on defense that he can make a huge play, get the ball turned over and get a big sack,” Jones said. “He brings that emotion. He’s not emotional in the sense of his personality, but he gets our defense jacked up. They know he’s there and it gives them more confidence knowing he’s there beside them.”
And you can bet opponents want to know where he is lined up.
Sherando first-year head coach Jake Smith, who has been an assistant football and track coach for the Warriors, has seen plenty of Daley on the football field and the track and knows what kind of damage he can do.
“I coached the throws and you would see him come up and throw and then he’d go down in the 100 meters and win that event,” Smith said. “Generally, that’s not something that you see. You just don’t see a guy place in the throws then go win the 100. The way that he moves at his size is certainly impressive.
“As physical as he is, he’s extremely athletic so he can do a lot of things with the ball in his hands on offense. On defense, he’s a good pass rusher. He has good motor and chases things down from the backside. He’s very relentless. Most certainly, he’s a guy you want to know where he is at all times.”
To that extent, opponents will often try to put two blockers on Daley because he is a handful to block alone. Or they’ll run away from him.
Daley is up for the challenge.
“It just makes me work harder,” he said. “I know a couple of games, teams didn’t run at me and ran the opposite. I’ve just got to keep working hard and prepare for that. I know Coach [Jim] Gaynor and Coach [Scott] Nole will see that and make adjustments to put me in position to make plays.”
With 36.5 sacks in just 26 career games, Daley has made a habit of making plays. Several of those sacks have resulted in fumbles.
Daley says he gets his speed from his father Leonard’s side of the family which is Jamaican, like sprinter Usain Bolt.
He hopes to parlay his combination of speed in power to an NFL career someday, though he know it won’t be easy.
He could have some opportunities to face some of the nation’s best teams. Next season, Kent State travels to Washington, Oklahoma and Georgia. In the only non-conference games currently on future schedules, the Golden Flashes play at Arkansas in 2023 and Penn State in 2024.
“That’s my goal is to go to the NFL and I’m going to try my best to get there,” Daley said. “If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. As long as I know I gave it my all, I’ll be satisfied with whatever happens in my life.”
“He can make it there if he continues to work hard and he continues to do the right things,” Jones said. “His ceiling is not capped at all. He’s got a lot of work to get there, but I think Stephen can go as far as he wants to and is willing to get there.”
Regardless of how his college playing career materializes, Daley will look back fondly on what he has accomplished at Handley. Once football is complete, he still will play basketball and compete in track & field.
“I’m pretty proud,” Daley said heading into his senior season. “I’ve done the best I could at everything and always left 100 percent out on the field or track. Even though I might not have gotten the results I wanted, I just know I gave it my all.”
