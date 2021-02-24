Handley coach Dan Jones jokes that he has a newfound appreciation for former Handley basketball coaches Tommy Dixon and Jason Toton.
Often over the years, those coaches had to wait for football players to finish seasons on the gridiron before they could report for basketball practice.
Now thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the reorganization of the VHSL fall sports season, the shoe is on the other foot. Jones has been practicing nearly a month without eight Handley basketball players, who advanced to the state title game last Saturday and a wrestler who was involved in state competition that day as well.
Jones will have those players for less than a week of practice before the Judges open the season at noon on Saturday against Kettle Run at Liberty High School.
“I feel sorry for Mr. Dixon and Jason Toton for all of the years we made them have to wait for their kids to come out,” Jones said. “I kind of thought I understood it, but now I understand it.”
While Jones chuckles about that, he’s dead serious that he believes the Judges can benefit from some of his better skill position players starting later because they bring something special to the table from their state competition.
“Winning breeds winning,” Jones explained. “I just think this is going to be a great experience for these kids and then roll over to us. And those kids that come over to us, whether it be wrestlers who made it to the states or basketball players, the other kids are going to feed off of that. They’re going see it and going to understand what it took to get there. It’s hard to show. It doesn’t matter what sport you are in. When you get to those levels the expectations and standards are all different. Now we have people who have been a part of that and can bring it to our program and learn from them.”
And Jones feels he’s learned a lot more about his 46-player roster. Several of those players have seen more action in practice.
“We’re going to have more depth,” Jones explained. “We’ve probably spent more time with kids who would have gotten less reps in the preseason getting ready. Now I feel like we’re even a stronger program because the kids who are coming from basketball for the most part have been with us [before]. They know what’s going on for the most part and they’ll jump right in. We’ll have little hiccups here and there, but all of those other kids get all these extra reps and work in. It’s been great for our program to be honest with you.”
The Judges are coming off an outstanding 8-3 season in Jones’ second campaign as head coach. But gone from that squad is the player who provided much of the offense. Converted running back Malachi Imoh rushed for a school record 2,003 yards and 29 touchdowns and threw for 12 more scores in 2019. Imoh, a track star who had both speed and elusive moves, often turned broken plays into touchdowns.
Imoh, now at William & Mary, did things on the fly that you can’t teach at practice.
“This year my hand is forced,” Jones said. “I have to use all of our athletes. We don’t have that one special kid who can do so many things to create chaos and get everybody else open. Now I have about eight weapons that I feel very confident in and I have to find a way for them to get enough touches. They all have potential.”
Some of those weapons include wideout Jayden Vardaro (Sr., 6-3, 225), who snagged 20 catches for 436 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. Former receiver and now running back Dayvon Newman (Sr., 5-10, 205) had 18 catches and three touchdowns last season, while tight end Stephen Daley (Jr., 6-2, 240) had 13 catches and 3 scores. Each of those receivers averaged more than 18 yards per catch. Leland Walkling (Sr., 5-10, 215) is also dangerous out of the backfield and Jones expects some other players to emerge.
“We have a ton of kids who are capable of hurting anybody with a mismatch or things like that,” he said. “I’m excited. It’s been fun drawing up plays in a sense and saying, ‘Hey, I don’t have to set it up for one particular kid.’ I trust all of them that are out there.”
Replacing Imoh has been a battle. Aidan Haines (Sr., 6-1, 200), a transfer from Millbrook, Caleb Metzger (Sr., 5-11, 180) and Chris Milotte (Sr., 6-0, 180) have been taking the snaps since the start of practice. Basketball players Emerson Fusco (So., 6-0, 190), Davion Butler (So., 5-9, 155) and Jacob Duffy (Jr., 6-1, 180) have now joined the competition.
“I used to not have to worry about it because I had one or two kids, tops,” Jones said of the quarterback battle. “Now, it’s fun. It creates a competition. They all work a little bit harder and they all study a little bit more because they know they have less reps to show me what they can do. And if you mess up a couple, you are going to lose reps. It’s been a fun process because it has been a competition.
“One of the things I love is we’ve got to learn how to compete and at quarterback, especially. They’re in a pressure situation right now trying to earn a spot. That’s even better. That first game, hopefully won’t be a big challenge because they’ve been fighting and pushing for the last four weeks.”
Jones is hoping for big things from Newman in the backfield.
“We would have put him at running back, but we really liked him at receiver last year,” Jones said. “We were able to change things. We still can move him from running back to receiver because he’s such a good receiver for us.”
Fusco, Reilynd Worrell (So., 6-0, 190), Matthew Peete (Sr., 6-1, 180) and possibly a basketball player or two also could challenge for time in the backfield.
The Judges return three starters on the offensive line. Brothers Solomon Johnson (Sr., 5-11, 315) and Noah Johnson (Jr., 5-11, 284) make up the left side, while Kobe Wolfinbarger (Sr., 6-0, 270) is at right tackle. Ian Miller (Jr., 2-5, 245) and Tommy Pearson (Jr., 6-1, 305) are battling for the center spot. Transfer from Georgia Ryan Whitmore (So., 6-0, 230) and Silas Young (So., 6-3, 305) are scrapping for the right guard slot.
Daley, who played basketball, returns at tight end. Basketball players Chaz Lattimore (Sr., 6-4, 165), Ke’Mani Curry (Sr., 6-0, 165) and Demitri Gardner (Sr., 6-5, 205), Josh Slack (Sr., 5-10, 160) and Julius Darling (So., 5-11, 180) join Vardaro and Newman as receiving threats.
Vardaro, who will play at Shippensburg University, and Newman also will return kicks. Adam Pollak (Sr., 6-1, 190) returns at placekicker. Pollak made 5 of 7 field goals and 45 of 47 extra points last season. Jones said he is still looking for a punter to emerge.
Handley’s defense was stout last season and the Judges return several key pieces and get a welcome transfer in Haines.
The defense is led by end Daley, who has been the area’s sack leader in each of his first two seasons. Daley, a major Division I recruit with multiple offers, recorded 62 tackles and 14 sacks last season, despite missing two games with an injury. In addition to his size and strength, Daley has sprinter’s speed.
“Stephen is one of those kids who is so coachable,” Jones said. “He just loves to compete. I don’t think he’ll miss a beat. We just tell him to go wreck it. He might have some hiccups or a missed assignment because he’s only had a week to prepare for Kettle Run.”
Jones expects Daley to have a huge impact.
“What Stephen will do for us when he steps on the field, it will bring our intensity level up because everyone is excited and now has that little crutch in a sense with him beside them,” Jones said. “People won’t worry as much about them and it will give them a little more freedom because they are worried about Stephen.”
Davenport (56 tackles last year) also will start on the line. Whitmore, Nasir Nix (Jr., 6-3, 255), Wolfinbarger and Noah Johnson are battling for the other two spots.
Walkling and Metzger will play at linebacker. Walkling is an endless bundle of energy, who recorded 76 tackles and six sacks last season.
“I got to put the reins on Leland,” Jones said with a chuckle. “I love it because he competes every day. He talks a little smack and gets people excited, which is good. I think he missed Malachi because they used to go back and forth last year.
“I’ve got to back him off. He wants to hit so much and all of the time. I try to tell him this is just a walk through, but he shows that you have to have intensity on defense.”
In addition to Vardaro at strong safety, the Judges also have another experienced playmaker with the addition of Haines. He led Millbrook with 103 tackles and was tied for second in the area with five interceptions in 2019.
Newman was a starter last season. Jones said that Darling, Slack and several basketball players could be in the mix to play as well.
“Everybody is super excited,” Vardaro said of the team’s attitude. “Everybody has been itching to play football. We all love the sport and we have all missed it because it has been so long. I would say everybody is super excited and determined to show everybody what we’re made of.”
Jones said team goals are set high.
“My expectation is a state championship every year,” he said. “We say it once time at the beginning of the year. After that, we worry about every day — the next day and the next day. If we do everything we’re supposed to and things work out, we may reach that goal. As long we do what we’re supposed to do and move forward, that’s all you can ask for.”
With James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando sitting out the Class 4 Northwestern District over COVID-19 concerns, the five remaining teams will battle for two regional playoff spots (down from four last season).
The Judges have a four-game district season, which begins March 12 at Fauquier. Jones expects conference play to be intense.
“What it does is that it prepares you if you are fortunate enough to get to the postseason quicker because every game in a sense is a playoff game,” he said. “You can’t have a hiccup. For you to guarantee yourself a spot at the table, you have to perform in those four games. We really get one prep game to see who we are, where we are going and what we have and then we step into the ring. You’ve got to throw your punches right away. If you don’t, you’ll be sitting home by yourself.”
