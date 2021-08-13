Being the only two area schools to play in the Virginia High School League’s volleyball season in the spring, Clarke County and Handley certainly took advantage of the opportunity.
The Eagles (10-4) came within a win of making the state semifinals after falling against Luray, a team they had beaten once during the Bull Run District season, in the Region 2B finals. They shared the district title for the first time since 2012 and made the regional finals for the first time since 2010.
The Judges (7-5) finished second to Fauquier in the Northwestern District and advanced to Region 4C semifinals before falling to state power Loudoun County.
While Handley and Clarke County were finishing up their seasons, the three Frederick County schools opened up primarily playing each other after the school board decided to delay and opt out of VHSL play. Millbrook would go unbeaten (11-0), but the Pioneers were tested by both James Wood (5-4) and Sherando (0-11).
Now everything is back to normal this fall. The Pioneers, Colonels and Warriors have rejoined the Northwestern District and will battle the Judges, along with Fauquier, Liberty and Kettle Run. Clarke County will tackle the full Bull Run District in the regular season.
The Eagles lost some key players from their regional run, but they return some key components this fall, including their top two hitters and blockers. Bella Stem, a first team All-Region honoree, had 196 kills and 48 blocks, while Abby Peace, a second team All-Region pick, recorded 140 kills and 41 blocks. Libero Natalia Rodriguez, a first team All-Region selection, had a whopping 251 digs in the spring.
Among the Class 4 Northwestern schools, Millbrook suffered only a couple of losses, but they were big ones. Sklyar Johnson (beach volleyball at Long Beach State) and Jessica Cleveland (Misericordia) both will be playing collegiately.
Autumn Stroop (258 assists, 75 digs, 26 aces) returns and will play at libero. Middle hitter Emily Orndorff, who led the Frederick County season with 22 blocks, also is back. Ariel Helmick (54) and Madelyn Whiite (47) are the Pioneers’ top returnees in kills. They also get a lift with the return of Madison Koeller, who did not play in the spring. Koeller had 324 assists as a freshman.
Handley returns a solid core to the squad that finished runner-up in the five-team district.
The Judges will be led by all-around standout Lindsay Pifer, who had 106 kills, 190 assists, 136 digs and 45 assists in the abbreviated season. Outside hitter Anna Prosser (77 kills, 48 aces) returns for her fourth varsity season and libero Mya Swiger (126 digs) leads the defense in her third varsity season.
James Wood, which narrowly lost three times by 2-1 scores against Millbrook, will have to fill some big shoes. Grace Frigaard (Tennessee-Chattanooga), Lanie Putt (St. Francis, N.Y.) and Alyssa McGuire (Washington & Lee) are players from last year’s roster (Putt was injured) that will play collegiately.
The Colonels will build around setter Katey Matthews, who had 202 assists and 24 aces in the spring.
While its record doesn’t indicate it, Sherando was very competitive with Millbrook and James Wood in the spring, dropping some very tight sets. The Warriors will rely on Regan Minney (79 kills, 108 digs, 28 aces) and Saige Garver (87 kills).
Clarke County
Coach: Skylar Layton, second season
Last season: 10-4, Region 2B finalist
Key losses: Alyssa Hoggatt, Belle Reid, Sara Murray, Mackenzie Cather, Kileigh Smallwood.
Key returners: Bella Stem (Sr., OH), Abby Peace (Sr., MH), Natalia Rodriguez, (Jr., L), Anna Spencer (So., RH).
Key newcomers: Keira Rohrbach, (Jr., MH), Allie Lynch (Fr., S).
Layton’s outlook: “Our main goal during this preseason time is to get our new freshman setter [Lynch] to click with our hitters. If we can achieve that, the sky is the limit for our team. We are setting our sights on back to back district championships and I believe we have the talent to do that and more.”
First match: Aug. 24 vs. Skyline
Millbrook
Coach: Carla Milton, seventh season
Last season: 11-0
Key losses: Jessica Cleveland, Skylar Johnson
Key returners: Victoria McCauley (Sr., DS), Autumn Stroop (Senior, L), Amanda Dalton (Sr., OPP), Madelyn White (Sr., OH), Emily Orndorff (Sr., MH), Ariel Helmick (Sr., OH), Ashley Roberts (Jr., MH), Madison Koeller (Jr., S).
Key newcomers: Mikayla Doherty (Jr., DS), Rylee Coffman (Jr., MH).
Milton’s outlook: “We have a good core back from the spring season. I look for them to continue to build on how they played in the spring.”
First match: Aug. 24 at Harrisonburg
Handley
Coach: Lindsay Cole, 14th season
Last year: 7-5, runner-up Class 4 Northwestern District, Region 4C semifinalist
Key losses: Emilie Pifer, Kyla Tigney, Amyra Newman
Key returnees: Lindsay Pifer (Jr., S), Anna Prosser (Sr., OH), Myra Swiger (Sr., L), Izzy Manhiemer Jr., RS), Yoana Katrandzhiyska (Jr., DS), Molly Lee (Jr., MB), Takira Washington (Jr., DS).
Key newcomers: Carter Gerometta (Jr., RS), Destiny Gonzalez Rubero (Sr., S), Zakiya Venable (Jr., MB), Maria Brink (Jr., S), Harper Johnson (Jr., DS), Alexa Glusak (So. OH/RS), Tess McAllister (So., RS/S)
Cole’s outlook: “Our overall goal is to win the district and make it to regionals again this year. Also as a coach, it’s truly important for our team to come together as a team and display teamwork, work ethic and true grit. We have eight returners to the varsity level and very strong leadership from our seniors. So far the level of experience and strong leadership from our players has proven to be special in preseason practice. Currently we have 14 female athletes on the varsity team and all seem to be coming together to do their part for the team. We also are looking forward to getting back to somewhat of a regular season playing a full schedule and facing our normal opponents. This season will be a journey, but I know our strong group of female athletes are up for the challenge.”
First match: Aug. 23 at Skyline
James Wood
Coach: Adrienne Patrick, second season
Last year: 5-4
Key losses: Rebecca Lever, Alli Salata, Grace Frigaard, Alyssah McGuire, Lainie Putt.
Key returnees: Kendall Funk (Sr., RS), Katey Matthews (Sr., S); Caitlyn Shutts (Sr., DS/L); Lexi Taylor (So., MH/OH); Ella Kelchner (Jr., M); Carsyn Vincent (Jr., L).
Key newcomers: Addie Pitcock (Fr. OH), Melia Burch (Jr., OH), Izzy Turner (So., OH), Khloe Anderson (Jr., M); Hannah McCullough (So., S/RS), Paige Ahakuelo (So., RS/S).
Patrick’s outlook: “I am very excited about this season and this group. We have such a positive and passionate team and with our returning and new talent, I feel we will be competitive in the district. Playing a full season in front of fans this year with a postseason will also fuel our team to make some big plays.”
First match: Aug. 24 at Loudoun County
Sherando
Coach: James Minney, eighth season (14th overall at Sherando)
Last year: 0-11
Key losses: Madelyn See, Sabrina Armanca
Key returnees: Saige Garver (Sr., OH), Regan Minney (Sr., OH), Mackenzie Ingrassia (Sr., S)
Key newcomers: Helena Ritter (Fr., MH), Stephanie Morris (Fr., MH).
Minney’s outlook: “We currently have six seniors with playing time at the varsity level. Our expectations with this group of players is to be competitive in the district and we hope to have the opportunity to advance in postseason regional play.”
First match: Aug. 30 vs. Warren County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.