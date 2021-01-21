BERRYVILLE — No matter how long you’ve played a sport, you are never too old to learn a lesson.
Clarke County boys’ basketball coach Brent Emmart hopes that is the case after Wednesday night’s clash against Page County.
After making a valiant rally in the second quarter, the Eagles struggled and could not contain the Panthers’ Canaan Pierce in the decisive third quarter of a 66-46 Bull Run District loss.
Pierce netted 18 of his game-high 22 points in the third period as the unbeaten Panthers (6-0) outscored the Eagles 24-11 to take a 16-point lead.
“You’ve got to give them credit and hopefully our team learned something from this,” said Emmart, whose squad’s only other loss was a 53-48 decision at Page County. “There’s no loss that’s a good loss, but hopefully they understand the importance of trying to get each other open, finding each other and really buy into that now.
“We got fed some humble pie tonight and it’s tough. We [need to] learn from it and get better. That has to be our outlook on that.”
Page County blitzed the Eagles (3-2), who were playing without injured starting center Luke Lyman, with a 14-2 run in the first quarter and held a 21-8 lead after the period. The Panthers’ dominance on the offensive glass yielded multiple second-chance baskets.
But Clarke County turned up the heat in the second quarter, forced turnovers and made it a ballgame. Reserve Brandon Hindman scored the first five points as Clarke County used an 11-0 run to make it 21-19 midway through the period.
After a Page County basket, Brendan Moyer’s steal and layup got Clarke County to within 23-21. The Eagles then had a possession to tie the contest but missed. After Caleb Knighton drilled a 3-pointer, the Panthers’ fourth of the half, Moyer’s hustle play to save a ball from going out of bounds and Ellis Nei’s speed to chase it down led to his layup to make it 26-23 at the half.
The Eagles seemed to have momentum, but Pierce and his teammates took it all away after the break. Pierce had five points in a 7-0 run to open the period and continued to pour it on as the quarter continued. He’d nail three 3-pointers and score 18 points in the period.
“I thought we went back to what we did in the first quarter there,” Page County coach Russ Rodriguez said. “I thought we played really, really well. The guys were down after the second quarter. I said, ‘Listen, changing your mindset sometimes is the biggest difference. We know we did it in the first quarter.’ We went back to that and we changed our defense and did what we did in the first quarter.”
Rodriguez said that a former assistant coach described Pierce as “just a winner.” The senior continued his strong season.
“He’s been consistent for us all year,” Rodriguez said. “His average is about 20 or so a game. He’s comfortable around the basket and says, ‘Coach, just give it to me down low.’ He’s a winner, but he definitely has the ability to fill it up. He’s got the green light.”
“We knew he could shoot it,” Emmart said of Pierce. “It was no surprise. He had a night. We lost him in transition some and we didn’t do a good job on him and he made us pay.”
Emmart was more disappointed with his team’s offense in the period. He said that his club rushed the offense and didn’t work hard enough to get open shots.
“I don’t mind quick shots if they are good shots, but some of the shots were contested shots that weren’t good shots,” Emmart said. “And when you’re fighting uphill all night long and you battle back, that’s upsetting that you cannot execute better to start the third quarter. They pushed it out to 10 before we knew it because of our shot selection, not playing together as a team and not getting each other open. There was no 15-point shot and after that we tried to do too much individually, instead of letting that happen as a team, and it just snowballed on us.”
Trailing 56-36 with five minutes left in the final period, Emmart emptied his bench. Page County’s lead grew as high as 25 points (twice), the final time at 66-41.
Ricky Campbell added 12 points for the Panthers, who lost seven seniors and four starters from last year’s squad.
“I think everybody thought this was going to be a rebuilding year,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve been focusing on our culture for a long, long time. … It’s all about having that good attitude, changing your mindset and working tough. They’re simple things that everybody knows but a teenager doesn’t always think that way. As far as Xs and Os, we’re running the same things we did last year.”
Nei led the Eagles with 14 points. Matthew Sipe netted eight, while Hindman had seven.
Emmart said the Eagles missed Lyman, but offered no excuses. “Sure you’d like to have a double-double guy and he’s a leader, too,” Emmart said. “You just have to play with the cards you have. Every coach that’s been here, it’s like a ‘next man up’ mentality.
“They handed it to us pretty good tonight, but they are not 20 points better than us,” he added. “We helped them tonight. Everything they did, we talked about what they were going to do. … They were the aggressors tonight and they played better than we did. They deserved to beat us tonight.”
And he’s hopeful his team will be better the next time out.
“We’ve got to move on,” Emmart said. “They’re high school young men. I’ve got to do a better job coaching and they have to do a better job playing. We have to try to move on. Hopefully this taught us something, but still this is tough. It’s a tough way to learn a lesson.”
