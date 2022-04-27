BERRYVILLE — Anna Hornbaker had a big day in the circle and at the plate to lead the Clarke County softball team to an 8-1 Bull Run District triumph against Mountain View on Wednesday.
Hornbaker tossed a four-hitter, allowing just an unearned run and a walk while striking out 11 batters. At the plate, she smacked three hits, including a double, and scored twice. The Eagles (13-2, 6-2) scored at least one run in each of their first three at-bats to take a 5-0 lead.
Clarke County leaders: Madison Edwards double, 2 runs, 2 walks, 2 stolen bases; Kacie Turner 2 RBIs; Campbell Paskel 2 RBIs; Devin McDonald double, RBI.
Sherando 13, Loudoun Co. 12 (8)
STEPHENS CITY — Isabel Hall's double ended a marathon slugfest as Sherando topped Loudoun County on Wednesday.
The Captains tied the contest at 12 with three runs in the top of the seventh. Lexi Schellhammer pitched a scoreless eighth for the Warriors. Madison Harris was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the inning and raced around to score as Hall smacked a double to right field.
The Warriors (7-8) had 13 hits in the contest, including six for extra bases.
Sherando leaders: Hall 3 hits (double), 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Madison Harris double, triple, 3 runs, RBI; Kayla Grum 2 hits (double), 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Meghan Harris 2 hits (double); Abby Vadnais 2 runs; Emma Chunta 2 RBIs; Santanna Puller solo home run.
Kettle Run 14, Handley 3 (5)
WINCHESTER — Kettle Run erupted for nine runs in the top of the second and went on to a five-inning Class 4 Northwestern romp against Handley on Tuesday.
Handley leaders: Sara Blowers 2 RBIs; Jenna Schull double, run.
Baseball: James Wood 7, Spring Mills 5
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — James Wood snapped a 5-5 tie in the top of the seventh inning to edge Spring Mills on Wednesday.
The Colonels (10-4) scored the winning run on an error and Ryan Clupp added an RBI single.
James Wood leaders: Jacob Roy 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 steals; Eli Miller 2 hits, 2 runs; 3 steals; Nick Bell 2 RBIs; Garrett McAlexander (W) 2 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts; Daniel Franceschi (S), 1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout.
Loudoun County 12, Sherando 0 (5)
LEESBURG — Loudoun County's Evan Nordeen and Colin Monroe combined on a three-hitter as the Captains routed Sherando in five innings on Wednesday.
Nordeen allowed one hit, walked three and struck out seven in four innings, while Monroe allowed a pair of hits in the fifth against Warriors (10-5).
Sherando leaders: David English, Zach Symons, Tyler Campbell a single each.
Girls' soccer: Handley 1, Kettle Run 0 (OT)
NOKESVILLE — Julia Nerangis scored off Lauren Mason's assist in the first overtime period as Handley netted a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Kettle Run on Wednesday.
Emma Westfall made 10 saves for the Judges (9-2-1, 6-1-1).
Clarke County 10, Mountain View 2
QUICKSBURG — Olivia Morise scored four goals and added an assist as Clarke County remained unbeaten in the Bull Run District with a romp against Mountain View on Tuesday.
The Eagles (7-0, 6-0) led 5-1 at the half.
Clarke County leaders: Kelsey Elrod 2 goals; Campbell Neiman 1 goal, 4 assists; Summer Toone and Ella O’Donnell 1 goal and 1 assist each; Sidney Shinabery 1 goal; Abby Rogers 1 assist.
Track & field: Sherando boys shine
WARRENTON — Sherando's won nine events in boys' competition and the girls took three wins at a Class 4 Northwestern District quad meet at Fauquier on Wednesday.
Liberty and Kettle Run also participated in the event. No team scores were listed.
Sherando boys' winners: Jayden Patten (19-3 in long jump); Avery Dodson (135-4 in discus); Ethan Gonzalez (43-6 in shot put); Devin Hardy (17.94 in 110-meter hurdles); Jhabari Jackson (11.66 in 100); Noah Harris (54.66 in 400); Ben Freilich (2:12.57 in 800); 4x800 relay: 9:17.39; 4x100 relay: 46.65.
Sherando girls' winners: Eva Winston (4-8 in high jump, 55.86 in 300 hurdles); 4x800 relay: 11:03.70.
Clarke County boys second in quad
WOODSTOCK — The Clarke County boys took second in a quad meet at Central on Wednesday.
Skyline dominated the boys' meet with 122 points. The Eagles (62), Madison County (30) and Central (28) followed.
In the girls' meet, Skyline (74), edged Madison County (68) with Central (55) and Clarke County (42) following.
Clarke County boys' winners: Will Booker (5-8 in high jump); Dain Booker (19-7.5 in long jump); Jacob Kitner (2:15.00 in 800 meters).
Clarke County girls' winners: Leah Kreeb (4-8 in high jump); Riley Duncan (30-1 in shot put); Ellen Smith (2:43.00 in 800).
Boys’ tennis: Handley 9, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — Unbeaten Handley (14-0, 10-0) dropped just one game in rolling to a shutout of Liberty on Wednesday.
Singles winners: No. 1 Brendan Love 8-0; No. 2 J.H. Herrington 8-0; No. 3 N.R. Herrington 8-0; No. 4 Neil Parikh 8-0; No. 5 Ty Dickson 8-0; No. 6 Nathan Thomas 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Love/J.H. Herrington 8-0; No. 2 Parikh/Dickson 8-1; No. 3 N.R. Herrington/Thomas 8-0.
Girls’ tennis: James Wood 8, Skyline 1
FRONT ROYAL — James Wood swept the doubles after taking five of six singles matches against Skyline on Wednesday.
James Wood singles winners: No. 2 Charlotte Bass 8-4; No. 3 Grace Allen 8-2; No. 4 Sydney Delawder 8-1; No. 5 Olivia Judd 8-3; No. 6 Julia Taylor 8-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Bianca Linares/Allen 8-4; No. 2 Bass/Delawder 8-0; No. 3 Judd/Taylor 8-2.
Handley 8, Liberty 1
BEALETON — Handley swept the singles matches on the way to a Class 4 Northwestern District triumph against Liberty on Wednesday.
Handley singles winners: No. 1 Sarina Parikh 8-3; No. 2 Grace Meehan 8-0; No. 3 Sophia McAllister 8-5; No. 4 Peyton Jones 8-4; No. 5 Tess McAllister 8-0; No. 6 Mary Botros 8-5
Handley doubles winners: Parikh/Meehan. 8-1; Ellie Bessette/Page Brubaker 8-0.
College baseball: PSU Harrisburg 7, SU 5
WINCHESTER — Penn State Harrisburg’s Riley Blatt closed the game with three scoreless innings in a victory over Shenandoah University on Wednesday.
The Hornets (27-10-1) used 10 pitchers in the mid-week contest. They combined to issue nine walks, including two with the bases loaded.
Henry Delavergne had three hits, while Ryan Clawson added two, including a two-run double in the sixth that made the score 6-5. Josh Lantz had four hits and drove in three for the Lions (23-14).
Women’s lacrosse: Catholic 13, SU 12
WINCHESTER — Catholic University opened up a four-goal lead and held off a Shenandoah University rally in the final period.
The Hornets (9-6) trailed 10-6 in the third period, but rallied to within a goal three times (11-10, 12-11 and 13-12) in the final period. Reilly Cisar’s third goal capped the scoring with 26 seconds left.
Gabriella Raspanti also had three goals for SU. Emma Stiffler and Emily Lerch had two each, while Ainsley Buckner notched two assists. Keeper Ashley MacFarlane had 11 saves.
Anna Maupin and Julia Piet had three goals each for the Cardinals (10-4).
Men's lacrosse: W&L 19, SU 4
WINCHESTER — First-place Washington & Lee scored the first six goals and dominated in an ODAC win over Shenandoah University on Wednesday.
The Generals (11-5, 9-0) led 5-0 after one period, 11-3 at the half and 17-3 after three periods.
Zachary Heiderman, Tyler Held, Austin Sydnor and Chris Baker each had a goal for the Hornets (9-8, 4-6). Keeper Mark Isabelle made 17 saves before coming out for SU. Taylor Witherell had four goals as 13 different players scored for W&L, which had a 41-14 edge in shots on goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.