SALEM — Shenandoah University avenged its worst loss of the season and advanced to the semifinals of the ODAC Women’s Basketball Tournament with a 63-57 victory against Randolph on Friday afternoon at the Salem Civic Center.
Olivia Weinel went 4-for-4 from the line in the final 23 seconds to ice the victory for the Hornets (20-7), who will face top-seeded Washington & Lee in today’s semifinals at 6 p.m. The Generals trailed No. 9 Guilford after three quarters, but outscored the Quakers 17-5 in the final period for a 65-54 win. ODAC Player of the Year Megan Horn had 22 points for W&L.
Leading 34-31 at the half, the Hornets took command in the third quarter against the WildCats (16-7), who defeated SU 76-45 in the only meeting between the two teams this season.
The Hornets extended the lead to 10 points on a pair of free throws by Weinel with 5:29 in left in the quarter. Weinel’s basket with five seconds left gave SU a 55-43 lead heading into the final period.
Randolph slowly began to whittle the margin down as SU struggled from the floor. Cierra Cook’s 3-pointer with 2:04 left cut the Hornets’ lead to 59-57. The WildCats would have chances to tie and take the lead down the stretch. The final chance would come with 36 seconds left, but Kylie Stark missed wildly on a 3-point attempt. Weinel would take over from there by making the final four free throws.
SU led 22-18 after the opening quarter thanks to 10 points from Ragan Johnson and seven from Sarah Sondrol. The Hornets forced five turnovers which led to 11 points.
The WildCats closed to 34-31 at the halftime break. Weinel kept the Hornets ahead by scoring eight of their 12 points in the period.
Weinel led the Hornets with 22 points, 20 coming in the final three quarters. Johnson added 16 points and Sondrol netted 10. Sierra St. Cyr recorded eight points, seven rebounds and four assists. SU shot 44 percent (25 of 57).
Cook (16), Stark (12) and Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson (10) scored in double figures for Randolph. The WildCats were held to 31 percent shooting (21 of 67) by the Hornets.
SU and Washington & Lee met just once during the regular season. The Generals won that contest 59-48 on Dec. 1.
