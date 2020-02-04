WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University’s magical run through the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament a year ago was powered by its defense.
During a six-game winning streak that included SU’s final two regular season games and four conference tournament contests, the Hornets held four opponents to fewer than 50 points, and only once did a team score more than 53 against Shenandoah in that span at the end of the 2018-19 season.
It was that run — which culminated in SU’s first conference tournament title and first NCAA Division III Tournament appearance in 19 years — that finally offered some much-needed positive reinforcement for the defense-first philosophy that head coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft first instilled in the program when she took over the Hornets in 2014-15.
“I think in the beginning I was blindly selling it and kids were buying in with not knowing where the stock was gonna go, and the stock has risen and it’s easier to invest in it now,” Smeltzer-Kraft said after her team’s win over Ferrum last Saturday. “But it’s all I know, so I love teaching it. I feel like a defensive coordinator. I let the kids play a lot more free-will on the offensive end, so it’s a balance that works for us and it’s worked for this group. We’ll see how long we can make this work as a system, but right now it’s good for us.”
Shenandoah’s 2019-20 season has been all about defense. Heading into Tuesday’s ODAC contest against Eastern Mennonite, SU was holding opponents to just 51.6 points per game, a mark that led the conference and ranked 16th nationally. The Hornets also lead the ODAC in field-goal percentage defense, which sat at just 33.8 percent to start the week.
SU’s 64-45 win over Ferrum over the weekend was the eighth time in 19 games that the Hornets held an opponent to less than 50 points. Three times opposing teams have failed to break 40 against Shenandoah.
That defense is a big reason why Shenandoah was 12-7 overall and 8-4 in the ODAC — rare territory for a program that hasn’t ended the regular season with a winning record in 10 years — heading into Tuesday with six games left in the regular season.
“We emphasize it a lot in practice,” Hornets senior forward Jordan Sondrol said of SU’s defense. “It’s kind of like if we’re having an off defensive practice, we don’t consider it a good practice even if our offense is good because that’s kind of like our backbone and kind of what we look towards.”
Asked what has made Shenandoah’s defense so successful this winter, sophomore forward Ragan Johnson flashed a grin and replied, “I can’t tell you, it’s a secret,” before explaining that it’s all about help-side presence and finishing each defensive possession with an effective box-out.
The Hornets will play some zone on occasion, but their defense thrives in a pack-line man-to-man scheme that Smeltzer-Kraft said is inspired by the University of Virginia’s men’s basketball team.
Smeltzer-Kraft added that SU’s defense inevitably puts its players in “vulnerable” positions at certain points, and trust between teammates — something the Hornets’ possess with 13 returning players from last year’s team — takes on the utmost importance.
“We play 50-50, so we’re big on help,” Sondrol said. “Our post players know that we have our guards’ backs and our guards know that they have our backs. ... Our rotations depend on our other people, so just working together. We talk about working on a string a lot, so all players moving at the same time.”
If Shenandoah can consistently find the type of offense it got in the first half against Ferrum, it could go a long way toward bolstering the Hornets’ defense of its ODAC tournament title.
Shenandoah entered the week averaging only 56.4 points per game — the fourth-lowest mark in the conference — but against Ferrum the Hornets shot 51 percent in the first half (64 percent in the second period) and scored 41 points through the first two quarters.
Saturday’s game marked the sixth time SU had scored 62 or more points in a game in 11 contests since scoring a season-low 32 points in a loss to Loras College during a tournament in Puerto Rico on Dec. 19.
“What I’ve learned is defense travels. Sometimes the offense doesn’t. But I think we’re clicking really well right now,” said Smeltzer-Kraft, whose team has one player — Sondrol (13.6 ppg) — averaging more than 10 points per game this season. “The core group of our team, there’s 13 women that played together last year as well and we’re running different sets but similar sets in terms of the reads we make, and you can see the experience and the minutes played together.”
Sondrol and Johnson both said SU is fueled this season by the outside perception that the team’s 2019 ODAC tournament championship, which the Hornets won as the eight-seed, was a stroke of luck.
“Every game we have to prove ourselves,” Johnson said. “We won but people still think that was a fluke, but every game we continue to prove ourselves and every day in practice we continue to work hard.”
Smeltzer-Kraft said that while she felt SU hadn’t reached its full potential leading up to its playoff run last season and wasn’t surprised when the Hornets put it all together for a span of 11 days, Shenandoah needs to show it can do that during the more “mundane” period of the regular season.
Entering Tuesday, a Shenandoah program that hadn’t posted a winning conference record since 2010 (when it was a member of the USA South) was in fourth place in the ODAC. The top six teams receive first-round byes in the conference tournament.
“I want us to get into a position to hopefully get a bye, but we have to earn that,” said Smeltzer-Kraft, whose team has games against Emory & Henry (16-3, 10-2 ODAC) and Bridgewater (12-8, 11-2 ODAC) still left on its schedule. “It’s a race right now to that finish line and we’ve got to win games that we’re supposed to win here at the end, we’ve got to take a couple that maybe we’re not supposed to win. I would be very happy playing to our expectations and exceeding those and I think that naturally would equate to a bye, personally.
“We were picked seventh [in the preseason] and whatever you want to chalk that up to, we were four points from being a few slots ahead, so let’s prove the doubters wrong and make it happen in the regular season.”
