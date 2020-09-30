Never before in 20 years as a college football coach has Scott Yoder had more time on his hands during the fall. Sure, his Saturdays are still filled with football, but not the type the Shenandoah University head coach is used to.
“Usually we see a ton of football. but I don’t know if I’ve ever watched so much college football before, like just sitting on the couch. It’s amazing,” Yoder said earlier this week with a laugh. “I looked at my wife the other day and I said, ‘What the heck am I doing? I should be in the office.’ But I know everybody’s dealing with that stuff at all different levels. It’s a crazy time and we’re just trying to make the most of it.”
SU, like many other schools across all levels of college football, is sitting idle this fall as it prepares for a spring season that it hopes will happen despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has already wiped out the university’s — as well as the whole Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s — entire athletic slate for the rest of the calendar year.
The Hornets should be a month into their 2020 season by now, and instead they’re still months away from (potentially) competing in a season that's structure and timeline remain a mystery.
“Being my senior year, it’s kind of hard, not knowing if you’re gonna play or not because as of right now, I don’t know about the spring,” SU senior defensive back Daquan Pridget said on Monday. “I know that the ODAC is setting up plans for the spring, so I’m hoping that the plans are good and we get to play, especially for us seniors.”
The seemingly endless list of question marks surrounding football has been a heavy burden to bear for some of Shenandoah’s players.
“Uncertainty has kind of been the name of the game,” said senior tight end Jack Massie. “You get a lot of choices in life, some are wrong, some are right. But having no way of knowing what’s to come, no way of knowing what to prepare for, especially when you’ve been in the program for three years and everything’s ironed out and laid out in front of you, it’s been amazingly difficult to cope with that challenge and just have the attitude to just go out every day and just work because that’s the right thing to do, not knowing what tomorrow’s gonna bring.”
The Hornets are trying to make the most of a bad situation, though, and some players have even taken to filling the void on Saturday afternoons — and on other days throughout the week — by organizing player-led workouts at Shentel Stadium, which have generally consisted of one-on-one and seven-on-seven style drills as they remain conscious of the guidelines put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“Nobody wants to be sitting in the dorm all day,” said junior linebacker Jahquan Collins, one of the Hornets who has spearheaded SU’s impromptu workouts. “We’re just coming off quarantine. Me and my boys back home, we’re always doing that field work type of stuff, so it just transitioned easy, honestly. And I just know the guys that are gonna come out there and I hit them up and we just go outside and get some work in.”
Pridget noted that this unprecedented moment in SU football also has been a time when “everyone has stepped up” to make the team better on and off the field.
For some player leaders, guiding their teammates through a season upended by a pandemic has been an unfamiliar challenge, and Massie noted that it has required a more conscious effort to find the silver linings and project that positive outlook on the players around him. For others, like Collins, the leadership approach was as simple as just finding ways to get some type of football-related activities in to keep guys active and moving forward.
“We just wanted to put the work in, so we did,” Collins said. “We just put the pieces together, there was nothing like, ‘This is my chance to be a leader,’ it was just, ‘I want to go out and play football, so I’m gonna put some work in.’”
Shenandoah is taking steps toward more in-person, team-oriented activities.
The Hornets returned to the weight room in an official capacity a little more than two weeks ago, and though those lifting sessions aren’t exactly what you would call normal — the groups are limited to 15 people at any one time, and everyone is required to wear masks — they have at least offered a hint of business as usual and have been a boost for players who spent the summer working out alone, if they had access to weights at all amidst the extensive pandemic-related shutdowns.
Shenandoah also holds its first practice of the fall this afternoon, a refreshing addition to the routine.
“Everyone’s excited just to get back on the field because we all missed it,” Pridget said. “I know there’s gonna be restrictions, I know there’s gonna be things we can’t do as a full team, but just getting back out there is gonna be good.”
Like everything else, Shenandoah’s practice sessions won’t much resemble their past iterations. Yoder said the Hornets will practice three days per week, and each two-hour session will be split between two groups that are further divided into 15-man pods that won’t interact with each other and will remain socially distanced on the field.
Defensively, the Hornets will be split into pods based on their position groups. Offensively, Yoder said the offensive linemen and running backs will be split in half and paired together, same with the quarterbacks and receivers.
Practices will focus on individual drills and will have a more spread-out, spring ball type of feel, Yoder said.
“We get to put a helmet on and that’s gonna be worth its weight in gold, to be honest,” Massie said. “Just seeing [the helmets] in the lockers, it made me smile just walking by. I’m just excited to hit the field again, to get back to it, get back to what we know. We’ve been working so hard for it and to get the chance to put that into fruition is gonna be great.”
The NCAA has altered the practice limits this year because of the pandemic, and Yoder said SU is allotted a set number of days for athletic-related activities throughout this school year. Weight-lifting sessions are included in that count, Yoder added, and his plan is to hold 17 on-field practices this fall, a number that will get the Hornets into the first week of November.
Yoder noted that the football program recently went through its first round of COVID-19 testing, though he’s unsure how frequently those tests will be administered.
The silver lining to the 2020-21 football schedule is that Shenandoah will have more time than it has ever had to prepare for its upcoming season, and Yoder thinks the Hornets can get “quite a bit done with the time we have now.
“There’s a lot of negatives to this situation but there’s also some positives," Yoder said. "We get 17 practices before we ever even start true preseason in the spring. And for our younger players, that’s a great time."
In planning out his team’s fall practice schedule, Yoder had to make sure he kept enough days available for preseason and in-season practices, a challenge since he doesn’t yet know a timeline for the ODAC’s proposed spring season.
Though he said he hasn’t been provided any specific dates, Yoder said the ODAC could follow a similar path to that of the Virginia High School League, which recently adopted a condensed sports schedule model that kicks off competition with winter sports, followed by the traditional fall sports and then the spring sports.
Based on a July decision, Shenandoah University and the ODAC won’t resume intercollegiate competition until at least Jan. 1.
“What I’m thinking, and again no one has told me this, but my gut tells me is we’ll come back for our spring semester and football will be right into preseason in January,” Yoder said. “And then I would imagine we’d probably have about a month to get ready. Now, that’s just my guess. No one’s told me a date, no one’s told me a schedule, but I think we all need at least that much time to get ready after the break and then I would assume if they’re gonna get all these sports in, we’d have to be playing in February and March, I would assume.”
