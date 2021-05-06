It’s only fitting that a college baseball season unlike any other that longtime Shenandoah University coach Kevin Anderson has seen would include a different postseason flavor.
This spring, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference has done away with the two-round conference tournament format that it implemented in 2018, which culminated in a four-team, double-elimination round in Salem that crowned the champion.
The league has instead opted for an extended version of the eight-team tournament that will span three weekends with each round pitting teams head-to-head in best-of-three series hosted by the higher seed until a champ emerges from the final series slated to take place on May 21-22.
A first-round series this weekend against No. 5 Hampden-Sydney should feel familiar enough for the fourth-seeded Hornets — the first round of the past two ODAC tournaments used that same format — though there is a new obstacle for SU. Because Hampden-Sydney’s graduation takes place on Saturday, both teams open the tournament a day early today, meaning SU’s players will go straight from class to play a postseason doubleheader, a first under Anderson.
Friday’s doubleheader starts at 2 p.m., and an if-necessary Game 3 against Hampen-Sydney would take place on Sunday afternoon.
“It’s a little different feel, but I’m sure when the first pitch is thrown that we’ll have that tournament atmosphere,” Anderson, whose team has won back-to-back conference tournament titles, said on Wednesday. “And it’s gonna be a dogfight. There’s eight quality teams.”
The Hornets (26-8 overall, 17-5 ODAC) entered the final day of ODAC regular-season play last weekend with a chance to finish anywhere from first to fourth in the conference standings, Anderson noted, and dropped to the No. 4 seed after splitting a doubleheader with Hampden-Sydney.
Preseason favorite Randolph-Macon earned the No. 1 seed over Lynchburg via tiebreaker and will host No. 8 Eastern Mennonite this weekend, while Lynchburg will host No. 7 Washington & Lee and No. 3 Roanoke hosts No. 6 Bridgewater. The Shenandoah/Hampden-Sydney winner will advance to next weekend’s second-round series against the winner of Randolph-Macon and EMU.
Conference tournament championships and their accompanying automatic bids to the NCAA Division III tournament will carry even more importance this year, as the DIII playoff field has been scaled back and will include only three at-large bids, Anderson said.
Shenandoah won the ODAC title in 2018 and 2019 (the COVID-19 pandemic halted the 2020 campaign midseason) and, interestingly enough, clashed with Hampden-Sydney in the first round of each of those tournaments as well.
The Tigers, who are 6-19 all-time against SU, took the opening game of last week’s doubleheader 4-3 before the Hornets countered with a 5-3 victory in the second contest.
Hampden-Sydney (17-12, 12-10) doesn’t hit for much power — the Tigers are 10th out of 12 ODAC teams in slugging percentage (.349), and three Hornets have more homeruns this spring than the Tigers have as a team (five) — but it boasts the conference’s fifth-best team batting average (.285) and a pitching staff that ranks fourth in the ODAC in ERA (4.20) and strikeouts per nine innings (8.04) and has issued the fewest walks in the league.
“I tell you, we’re really impressed with Hampden-Sydney,” Anderson said. “Starting pitching, they’ve got a couple power arms. They’ve got a good bullpen, a closer throwing in the 90s. … You have to earn all your runs versus them because they’re gonna play good defense, their pitchers control the running game (and) they have a good catcher.”
Anderson expects Hampden-Sydney to throw right-handers Trenton Tiller and Justin Woodall today, the same duo that started on the mound against the Hornets last weekend. Tiller, a junior who is 3-3 with a 4.47 ERA, 41 strikeouts and just six walks in 50.1 innings pitched this season, picked up the win against SU last weekend after holding the Hornets to two runs in six innings. Woodall, a sophomore, gave up five runs in 5.2 innings in the nightcap en route to his first loss this spring. Woodall is 4-1 with a 2.89 ERA, 60 strikeouts and 23 walks in 56 innings.
“Both of them threw well against us,” Anderson said. “They’re upper 80s, touching 90 (mph). They have good breaking balls. They don’t walk people. I would anticipate them coming back [to pitch today], but one thing that I’ve learned as a coach, you just try to take care of your own ball club and get your guys playing to their maximum potential and whoever we face, that’s who we face. And we’ll try to have a plan for each guy that we face and hopefully we can execute the plan.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Anderson said Shenandoah’s coaching staff was still “mulling around our options” for the Hornets’ starting pitchers, though he said that list was narrowed down to sophomore lefty Tad Dean and right-handers Jacob Faivre and Calvin Pastel.
Dean, who took the loss against Hampden-Sydney last weekend, has logged the most innings (55.1) of any SU pitcher this season and is 4-1 with a 2.77 ERA. Faivre, a freshman who pitched the second game against the Tigers last Saturday, is 3-0 with a 2.77 ERA, and Pastel, a sophomore, is 4-1 with a 3.55 ERA.
Shenandoah’s pitching staff ranks second in the ODAC in team ERA (3.90) and has been supported by one of the conference’s premier offenses. The Hornets, who average 8.9 runs per game, lead the ODAC in batting average (.328), on-base percentage (.418), slugging percentage (.521) and home runs (42).
Six Hornets — Keegan Woolford, Colby Martin, Frankie Ritter, Pearce Bucher, Haden Madagan and Henry Delavergne — all rank among the top 11 in the ODAC in homers (Woolford’s 11 lead the conference), while Martin (.459 average, seven homers, 46 RBIs), Woolford (44 RBIs), Bucher (.423, four homers, 34 RBIs) and Ritter (.370, six homers, 32 RBIs) rank among the top 10 in the conference in RBIs.Anderson, whose team has resided in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 all spring long, commended Shenandoah’s team captains for guiding the Hornets through a season filled with COVID-19 mitigation protocols and the university’s administration for its commitment to safely conducting sports through the pandemic.
“It’s been very different with all the restrictions but it’s better than the alternative of not playing, so I really want to commend our players and staff,” he said. “We’ve played some really good baseball, some just OK baseball, but we’ve hung in there. I think we’ve been in pretty much the top 20 all season, so again, that’s a credit to our players and staff.”
