Fifteen-year-old Vienna resident David Stanford hardly seems fazed by making just his second start in the Virginia State Golf Association Junior Stroke Play Championship.
Stanford, who debuted in the event last year, shot a first-round score of 5-under 66 and headlines and bunched leaderboard entering today’s second day of the 67th renewal of the event being conducted at Winchester Country Club.
The course received three inches of rain between Monday and Tuesday morning, unavoidably causing first round starting times to be moved back four hours.
The delay hardly seemed to matter to Stanford, who logged a personal competitive-best seven birdies against two bogeys. His low round was highlighted by playing a five-hole stretch between Nos. 6 and 10 in 4-under par.
Later, it only seemed fitting that Stanford drained a 45-foot birdie chance from off the green at the penultimate hole to grab the lead — after all, the putter was his most formidable weapon on the first day.
“Everything was going in today. I was dropping putts left and right,” said Stanford, a rising junior at George C. Marshall High School in Falls Church. “Everything was going. I was striking it well and it was just a really good day for me.”
Stanford might just have the recipe to keep it going, too.
“Most of it is mental — not thinking about score, keep on chugging, carrying it along and continuing the momentum,” Stanford said.
His closest pursuer, 17-year-old Michael Brennan of Leesburg, has plenty of good thoughts to draw from in his own right. Brennan shot 4-under 67 and was stoked by making four birdies on the second nine.
On a larger scale, its has been a memorable 25 days for Brennan, who won the 106th VSGA Amateur Championship on June 28. Now, Brennan is chasing history as he looks to become only the second player to win the State Amateur and State Junior in the same year. Brinson Paolini won both in 2008. Brennan could be only the eighth player ever to win both championships should he hoist the F.J.D. Mackay Trophy, awarded to the champion, at the event’s conclusion on Thursday.
Is he thinking about having a special place in the record books?
“I try to win every event I play in,” said Brennan, a rising senior at Tuscarora High School in Leesburg and a Wake Forest commit. “It would be cool to do both, but I don’t put any extra pressure on myself to do both.”
Four other competitors opened with 3-under 68 — Richmond’s Ben Cooper, 18, a participant in last week’s U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, as well as 17-year-olds Brian Feinstein of McLean, Christian Michael of Crimora and Cullen Campbell, 16, of Virginia Beach.
Ten competitors opened with a round under par and 16 golfers are within five shots of the lead.
Uniformly, competitors and officials praised the incredible work of the superintendent crew and club staff to make the course playable after the layout received drenching rains on Monday.
“It was impressive how dry it was,” Feinstein said. “ I only had to take relief once — and that was just from a little casual water in a bunker.
Following today’s second round of stroke play qualifying, the field will be reduced to the low 45 competitors and ties for the final round on Thursday.
Altogether, 49 competitors are at 4-over 75 or better.
Recent James Wood High School Jacob Karen is among the players needing a strong second round score to make the cut after opening with 10-over 81.
