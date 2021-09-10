Handley High School will induct 12 athletes and coaches, plus one contributor, to the Hunter Maddex Athletic Hall of Fame in ceremonies today.
The inductees will be honored during today’s football game against Spotswood, which kicks off at 1 p.m. The induction ceremonies, starting with a 5:30 p.m. reception at the George Washington Hotel, will follow as the Hall of Fame grows to 325 members.
Many of the honorees are from the Classes of 1999 and 2000 which helped Handley win Wachovia/Wells Fargo Cup in those two years, the only two captured in school history.
Lang Campbell (2000)Campbell is the only one player in school history to be named First Team All-State in football and basketball in the same school year (1999-2000). He was also Second Team All-State in baseball in his senior year. Campbell helped lead the Judges to a state runner-up finish in football in 1999 and to a state baseball title in 1999. In football, he still is among the school’s leaders in several passing categories. In basketball, he is second in school history in career points (1,229), assists (367), steals (187) and 3-pointers (89). In baseball, he was Second Team All-State as senior. After graduation, he played football and basketball at the College of William and Mary where he won the Walter Payton Award (the Division I-AA equivalent to the Heisman Trophy). He played in the NFL, Arena Football League and World Football League and was inducted into the William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.
Tommy DixonAlready inducted as an athlete in 2001, Dixon is being honored for his coaching career. As a basketball coach from 1986-2013, he won 408 games. He won seven Northwestern District regular season championships, nine district tournament titles, three regional titles in 10 appearances and earned six state tournament berths. In track & field coach, he coached 13 All-State athletes including one state individual champ. He joins Jimmy Omps as the only Handley athletes to be also inducted as a coach.
Eric Earnhardt (2000)Earnhardt, a goalie, played soccer for four years for the Judges and was a member of regional championship teams each year and helped the Judges to a runner-up state finish in 1999. His career record was 65-13-2. In 1999, he was named First Team All-State and Honorable Mention All-Met. He was a scholarship athlete at Penn State and played soccer for three years. He was named 2001 Academic All-Big Ten, was a member of the 2002 Big Ten championship team. He played in the NCAA Tournament in 2001 and 2002. After college, Earnhardt became a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Terry EwellEwell amassed a record of 186-14 as girls’ tennis coach from 2000-09. She led the Judges to nine Northwestern District championships, six regional titles and three consecutive VHSL state crowns (2007-2009). At her retirement, her teams had won 72 straight district matches and 82 straight regular-season matches.
Matthew Frakes (1999)Frakes made history on the tennis courts, posting a 64-1 career record. He was the district singles champion three times (1997-99), regional singles champ twice (1997 and 1999) and state champion twice (1997 and 1999). In 1998, he was part of the state championship doubles team. After graduation, he played tennis at Penn State and was Academic All-Big Ten on three occasions. He was named the team’s Most Outstanding Player in 2001 and 2002 and received the Iron Mike Award in 2003.
Jeff Hahn (2000)Hahn was one of the most dominant pitchers in school history and a member of the state championship baseball team in 1999. He was named First Team All-State and First Team All-Met in that season. In 2000, he was named Honorable Mention All-State and Second Team All-Met. He is the school’s all-time leader in wins (17), saves (7) and earned run average (0.952). He also played in the East/West All-Star Game in 2000 after his senior year. In basketball, he was named First Team All-District and Second Team All-Region in 2000. After graduation, he attended Clemson University and won a College World Series game during his freshman year. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers and pitched in the minor leagues.
Alison Cole Hessberg (1997)Hessberg won the district, regional and state Championship playing doubles in 1996 and was undefeated in the regular season in three of her four years playing tennis for the Judges. The teams she played on went 65-5, won three Northwestern District titles, two regional championships and two state Championships. Academically, she was the school valedictorian. She studied medicine after high school and is now a physician and anesthesiologist in Winchester.
Kevin McKinley (1995)McKinley excelled in football, wrestling and baseball for the Judges. As a junior, he was First team All-Area and All-District and Second Team All-Region as a center in football, All-District and All-Region in wrestling and Second Team All-Area and All-District as a catcher in baseball. As a senior, he was a member of the 1994 football state title team, was All-District and All-Region in wrestling and First Team All-Area, First Team All-District and Second Team All-Region as a catcher in baseball.
Melanie MelesterMelester is selected as a contributor. She has served as a president, secretary and treasurer and continues to volunteer for the Judges Athletic Association, which has awarded her the Eddie Manuel Award for Outstanding Service. Under her watch, the JAA has donated more than $350,000 in equipment and awarded more than $1.3 million in scholarships to student-athletes.
Frank Paige (1987)Paige played four years of baseball and one year of football. In 1987, while playing first base, he was First Team All-Area, First Team All-District and Second Team All-Region. For his career, he hit .321 and is third on the school list in RBIs (39) and extra-base hits (20). After high school, he played in the Junior College World Series as a freshman first baseman at Grand Junction Junior College in Colorado before transferring to George Mason University where he was a scholarship baseball player.
Chad Ritchie (1998)Ritchie set school records for passing attempts (42) and completions (24) in a 341-yard performance against Musselman in 1997. He was First Team All-District and Second Team All-Region that year. He still is among the school’s leaders in every passing category. He also was an All-State Track athlete, placing fifth in the 300-meter hurdles in 1998. He was district and regional champ in the 110 and 300 hurdles that year. The three-sport standout was also First Team All-Area in basketball in 1997 and 1998. He had an outstanding football career at Lafayette College where he was named College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-American in 2000 and 2001.
R.C. Simmons (2000)Simmons accumulated 10 varsity letters, but had a remarkable senior year. He was First Team All-State in football, state champion in wrestling and a member of the 2000 state championship track team, participating on the record-setting 4x100 relay team. As a junior, he was named First Team All-State at a linebacker for the state runner-up team. After graduation, he played football at VMI.
Adam Woods (2000)Woods, a running back, helped lead the Judges to state runner-up finish in 1999. He was Second Team All-State that season. Later that year, he was an indoor state track & field champion, setting a state mark in the 55-meter dash. He was also a member of the state championship track & field team in 2000 and a member of the record-setting 4x100 relay team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.