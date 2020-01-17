WINCHESTER — For Shenandoah University’s men’s basketball program, there are steps that need to be taken to become a contender in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
But through the first 15 games of this season, Coach Adam Walsh’s third at the helm, Shenandoah appears to be making progress in its quest for relevancy in a competitive conference.
The Hornets are just 5-10 overall and 2-4 in the ODAC after Wednesday’s 71-55 loss at home to 23rd-ranked Virginia Wesleyan, but SU has shown itself to be less of a pushover than it was a season ago.
Shenandoah won just one ODAC game a year ago, and its 15 conference losses icame by an average of 19.8 points. Only twice all last season did the Hornets lose a conference game by single digits. This winter, SU’s four ODAC losses have come by an average of 7.5 points, and Wednesday’s 16-point setback was the first double-digit conference loss of the season.
Walsh said on Thursday that he feels the Hornets are in a “good place where we are” and are taking the steps necessary to become a part of the conversation in the ODAC.
“Sure, I’d like to have 10 wins right now, and I think we could’ve. And you always look back,” said Walsh, who noted that SU was three possessions away from starting conference play 4-0 after suffering close losses to Hampden Sydney (78-73) and Eastern Mennonite (80-79). “Some guys need to lose games before they can win games, and we’ve got to be in games before we can win games. … Our scores are better. I think we’re more competitive, so that means we should win a couple more.”
Shenandoah’s ability to remain competitive through a mounting pile of injuries is a testament to its resiliency, said sophomore guard Zach Garrett, who missed Wednesday’s game due to illness. He is the least of SU’s health concerns.
Sophomore point guard Jaylen Williams, the ODAC’s Rookie of the Year last season, was lost for the season after one game with a torn meniscus. Freshman point guard Davion Roberts, suffered cartilage damage in his knee and is also out for the year.
Yet another guard, junior Avery White, has missed action due to a torn tendon in his finger and could be limited by the injury all season. Senior forward Chris Chaney, the Hornets’ leading scorer and rebounder, became the latest casualty when he suffered an ankle injury against Virginia Wesleyan, the extent of which Walsh was unsure of on Thursday.
Walsh said Chaney will miss at least Saturday’s game at Washington & Lee, and any extended absence for the senior would certainly be a big blow to the Hornets. But as of Thursday, Walsh said the injuries to Williams and Roberts loomed largest, as it decimated SU’s backcourt and left a team that began the year with five point guards with just one primary ball-handler in sophomore Harry Wall.
“I would say those two injuries and the consequences of those have been the most severe,” Walsh said.
“This is the first time in my career where I’ve been significantly heavier with quality forwards relative to ball-handling, and I’ve had to try to figure it out. I’ve had to try to figure out how to play that way, and I don’t know that I’ve done a great job of figuring out three forwards on the floor at a time.”
Shenandoah’s shallow depth at guard and a shift to a forward-heavy style has completely changed floor balance and spacing, Walsh said. He added that six among SU’s top eight players aren’t shooting the ball well enough from the perimeter to serve as anything more than an interior threat.
That’s created a logjam among players battling for minutes as those six are struggling to separate themselves from the pack.
Walsh admitted that SU’s coaches are “asking a lot” from those forwards, as the team needs some of them to develop the versatility to play upwards of three different positions, sometimes all on a single possession.
“Our players are doing a very good job with the hand that we’ve been dealt,” said Walsh. “I would like for more of those six forwards to be perimeter threats. They’re trying and they’re getting up shots. … They’ve gotten better and I think you see that statistically. Our players have gotten better as the season’s gone on individually. That’s a good sign.”
Entering Saturday’s game at W&L, Chaney (16.1 points, 9.2 rebounds per game) is the only Hornet averaging more than eight points per game. Freshman forward Jalen Hill is SU’s second-leading scorer (8 ppg) and rebounder (5.2 per game), and senior forward Alan Dabney is right on Hill’s heels at 7.9 ppg.
Garrett (6.9 ppg), a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, Wall (5.3), 6-8 freshman Ethan Diffee (5.3) and senior guard Chris Oates (5.1), a Winchester native and Millbrook High School grad, are all averaging at least five points per game.
At the start of the season, Walsh said Shenandoah needed to be better in three primary areas: assists, 3-point shooting and 3-point defense. Through 15 games, the Hornets are averaging 11.4 assists per game (up from 9.4 last season), are shooting 31 percent from deep (up from 25.9 percent). SU is shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc in conference play, the second-best mark in the ODAC. They are holding opponents to 31.3 percent from three (down from 38.3 percent).
Walsh also praised his teams competitiveness in losses to top-30 ranked teams Christopher Newport (85-62) and Augsburg (72-60 in a tournament in Puerto Rico) earlier this season and said he was happy to play Roanoke — one of three ODAC teams with a 5-1 conference record behind frontrunner Randolph-Macon (6-0 in ODAC) — to a three-possession game on the road in a 77-69 loss to the Maroons last Saturday.
“With a young group, I think I like it,” Walsh said. “Obviously we want to win. I’m frustrated by a couple losses that we’ve had where we could’ve won. But then games that we haven’t won, I think we’ve had something to take away in every one.”
Walsh noted that Shenandoah is now in the part of the season that has traditionally plagued the Hornets: the middle of ODAC play. SU lost 10 straight conference games to end last season, and Shenandoah enters Saturday having lost three straight ODAC contests.
“We have to find a stopping point," Walsh said. "We’ve got to win a game that we’re not supposed to win, by everybody else’s standards, and we’ve got to take care of the ones that we think we’re supposed to win collectively.
“Everybody wants to win every game. When you’re trying to get from bad to good, you’ve got to win the ones you’re supposed to win and you’ve got to find one that by everybody else’s standards you’re not supposed to win. I would say I’m really, really proud of our guys’ fight right now. The fight needs to turn into execution at the right time.”
(1) comment
IMHO, only having one side of the bleachers open for spectators gives a very negative impression. It just does not look good at all.
Is an ODAC record of 6-32 and 18-48 overall gonna put fans in the stands so that the other side of bleachers of the new James R. Wilkins JR athletics/events center can be opened up?
Maybe the Millbrook boys and girls will advance to regional tournament so they can host a DH and sell that place out like the Handley boys and Millbrook girls did during the 1st year that the building opened up.
