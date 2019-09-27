The Judges Athletic Association Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame will induct 15 members during ceremonies prior to Handley’s home football game against Fauquier, which kicks off at 1 p.m.
The following is a list of those athletes with some of their accomplishments:
Jerome Brooks
Brooks played football and basketball for four years and competed in track & field for two years. The linebacker was a member of the 1994 state championship football team and was First Team All-District and All-Region and Second Team All-State. In track, he twice finished second in the long jump, triple jump and high jump in state competition.
Stacey Dawson
Dawson was an All-State Track athlete and played volleyball. In 1996, she was second in the 200 meters and fourth in the 100. In 1998, she was eighth in the 100 and triple jump. She is second in the 100 and 200 in school history. Her volleyball career was equally impressive. For her career in volleyball, she is fourth in digs and eighth all-time in matches played.
Steffany Slaughter Plotts
Slaughter Plotts was the No. 1 singles player in tennis for four years. She won the Northwestern District title three times (1996-1998), regional champion twice (1997, 1998) and state runner-up (1998). While she was there, the Judges were state champions in 1995 and 1997 and the runner-up in 1996. After graduation, she played tennis at Mary Washington where she was named Rookie of the Year, Player of the Year and was an academic All-American in 2002.
Alicia Cain Wheeling
Cain Wheeling was an All-State track & athlete for four years. She earned three district and three region titles in the shot put. She was second (1998), third (1995 and 1997) and fourth (1996) in the shot put at the state championships. She was also fourth (1997) and seventh (1998) in the shot put at the state meet. When she left Handley, she held the school mark (41-11) in the shot. After graduation, she attended Marshall University where she set the school record for weight and hammer throws and was inducted into the school's Black Legends Hall of Fame.
Jamie Scully
Scully was a three-year letter winner in soccer (1997-1999). Scully earned first team All-District and second team All-Region in his sophomore and junior seasons. As a senior, he was first team All-District, All-Region and All-State and was chosen to play in the VHSCA all-star game. After graduation, he played four years at Mary Washington.
Freddie Bates
Bates played and lettered in football for three years (1996-1999) and was later a standout wrestler. In football he was first team All-Area and All-District as a junior. He was first team All-Area, All-District and All-Region and an honorable mention All-State. Although he came to wrestling late, he was a state runner-up as a senior.
Todd Lewis
Lewis was a three-year varsity baseball player, which included a state championship in 1999. As a senior that season, he was named 1st Team All-State with a 10-1 record and a 1.67 ERA. In the regional title game he struck out 12 batters and followed that by striking out 10 in the state title game. He holds the school's single-season records for batting average (.532), home runs (6), hits (33) and RBIs (36). He holds career marks for batting average (.437), homers (8) and RBIs (45). After graduation, Todd attended Bridgewater College where he was named an All-American.
Devin Grim Roller
Grim Roller earned eight varsity letters during her athletic career. She lettered in cheerleading (1997-1999) and during her junior and senior year was selected as an All-American by the National Cheerleading Association (1998 & 1999). She lettered twice in swimming and earned three letters in track. Her track career culminated with a state title in the 300-meter hurdles and she was part of the fourth-place 4x400 relay team. She won the JAA Winnie Legge Award for being the best athlete in 1999.
Matt Shutts
Shutts was a three-time varsity football letterman and standout wrestler. As a defensive tackle, he was first team All-District and All-Region and second team All-State. As a wrestler at 189 pounds, he won a state title (1998), was state-runner-up (1999) and a fifth-place finisher (1997). He was regional runner-up twice and a district champ (1998).
Stuart Bearov
Bearov was a standout soccer player, becoming the first athlete in school history and twice being selected the state's Co-Player of the Year (1997, 1998). He was a four-time All-District selection, twice earning Player of the Year, and a three-time first team All-State pick. He holds school records with 62 goals and 53 assists.
Paul Carpenter
Paul Carpenter lettered four years in football (1995-1998), two years in baseball (1998-1999) and was a member of the swim team (1998). As a senior, he was first team All-District, All-Region and All-State as both a linebacker and tight end. In baseball he was first team All-District and second team All-Region and part of the state championship in 1999. He was awarded the JAA Ron Rice Award given for leadership and athletic ability. After graduation, he played football at William and Mary and was named All-Conference linebacker in 2003 and 2004.
Jay O’Donnell
O’Donnell earned three letters in soccer and also played basketball. In 1998 and 1999, he was first team All-District, All-Region and All-State in soccer. He is second all-time with 52 goals and 44 assists. In 1998, he was team captain and second team All-District in basketball. He joins sisters Lee and Courtney in the Hall of Fame.
Jim Gordon III
Gordon was a football and track & field standout from 1975-1977, who later became an outstanding contributor to the school. His athletic achievements were highlighted as a member of a school record-setting 4x400 relay team and was a member of the 1976 district, region and state champion Judges. In football, he was an all-district running back (1976). After graduation, he led a group of individuals who started the JAA Golf Tournament, which has raised more than $300,000 for the JAA. He is recognized as a lifetime contributor to the JAA.
Herman “Petey” Grimes
Grimes is a selection to the Edwin Barksdale Wing of the Hall of Fame, which was created to honor athletes who would have attended John Handley if not for segregation. Grimes is a Douglas School legend. From 1962-1965, he played offensive and defensive line on some of the most successful team at Douglas School. In his senior year, Douglas outscored its opponents 212-44. Many of his teammates remember Grimes as a key figure on the line and a player Coach Barksdale counted on in football and basketball.
Jim Carden
Carden coached boys soccer for 11 years at Handley. His teams amassed a record of 184 wins, 45 losses, and 9 ties. He won seven regular-season district titles, five district tournament titles and six region titles. He was named Coach of the Year for the VHSL or Virginia High School Coaches Association on five occasions. He was selected to coach at the VHSL All-Star game three times. He coached 18 All-State performers.
