FRISCO, Texas — The lingering wait is over for these Dukes.
Festered feelings since June, last winter or even two seasons ago will rid themselves when the football is booted today at noon at Toyota Stadium and the anticipated bout for the FCS crown between second-seeded James Madison (14-1) and No. 1 North Dakota State (15-0) begins.
“All the hard work we’ve put in since the summer,” JMU senior wide receiver Brandon Polk said, “it’s paying off that we’re finally here in the national championship and you can’t ask for anything better.”
For Polk, a Penn State transfer, it’s the chance to cap his career with a title just like it is for Dukes senior safety Adam Smith, who was part of the 2016 national championship team. Smith was on the squad that returned to the title game but fell short in a 17-13 loss to the same Bison in the following campaign, and was a first-year starter for the group that failed to reach Frisco last season.
“We have some unfinished business,” Smith said. “We exited the playoffs very early last year. And obviously coming down here the year before and losing to North Dakota State, everyone talks about the chip on your shoulder, so I think that we’re taking that approach and understanding that we need to be the best we can be, play a complete game and just finish.”
A victory for JMU would give the Dukes their third national title in school history and second in the last four years.
Junior punt returner and safety D’Angelo Amos said he knows to lose a championship game is a gut-punch that never goes away. And Amos wowed as a freshman in that loss two years back to North Dakota State, with a 37-yard punt return and a 33-yard punt return to setup a field goal and JMU’s lone touchdown.
“That’s one thing that stuck with me,” Amos said. “Me as a competitor, it’s how much I feel I have to dedicate and be held responsible to my team. I feel like if I could’ve scored on one of those, we would’ve won the game and there’s no sad faces. Then our seniors that year, Aaron Stinnie, Raven Greene and Jordan Brown, I would’ve sent them out with another national championship. So to me, I took that to heart.”
JMU fifth-year senior linebacker Dimitri Holloway said: “You come here to Frisco to play on Saturday and get the win. That’s your main job, because it’s no fun if you just come here.”
North Dakota State has never failed in the Lone Star state.
The Bison have won all seven national championship games they’ve played in over the last decade and are aiming for the green and gold confetti to fly for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.
“I would say it’s our unspoken expectation,” Bison senior cornerback Marquise Bridges said. “The first thing we say is we want to win the conference, which will give us a chance to make the playoffs and then it’s in the back of our mind that we’re going back to Frisco.
“But, I still remember last year after the championship was over, we were telling each other in the locker room that we’d be back and we stuck true to that promise.”
North Dakota State and JMU were No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the national polls all season long and have almost an identical margin of victory to display their dominance in the subdivision. The Dukes win their contests by an average of 26.4 points per game and the Bison take their games by an average of 26.1 points per contests.
Even throughout the postseason as JMU eliminated Monmouth, Northern Iowa and Weber State, and NDSU dispatched of Nicholls, Illinois State and Montana State along the way, the two powers combined to outscore their playoff foes 201 to 65.
“We’re playing a formidable opponent,” first-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said, “with tremendous tradition and almost an unmatched tradition, really, when you look at them winning seven out of the last eight national championships and [36 games] in a row. … So we recognize the challenge in front of us.”
Amos said: “It’s a chance to right our wrong and it’ll be great, especially with this senior class to send them out the way we wanted to send the last senior class out when we were here in ’17.”
JMU senior defensive end and team captain Ron’Dell Carter added, “It’d be a match made in heaven and the cherry on top,” to beat North Dakota State for the championship.
