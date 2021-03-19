WINCHESTER — In the final stages of Thursday’s clash against Millbrook, James Wood coach Tim Wygant yelled to his players, “You know what they’re going to do.”
Wygant wasn’t kidding.
The Colonels and Pioneers were facing off against each other for the third time since March 10.
James Wood’s defense was able to hold up down the stretch as the Colonels won the rubber match with Millbrook 55-50 at Casey Gymnasium.
Wygant, whose team used an 11-0 spurt to rally in the final period, said his players had a good idea what the Pioneers might try on offense. “We take timeouts and bring the kids together and they’re all telling me that they know what’s going to happen,” Wygant said. “I’m just out there reminding them.”
“Yeah, there’s a lot of familiarity,” Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs said. “Same thing with Sherando. … It’s kind of the same setup — a quick turnaround with everyone. Even more than that, these kids have been playing against each other since seventh grade with their middle schools and now high school. They are really familiar with what everyone is doing and sometimes it makes for low-scoring games and things that normally seem easy that much more difficult.”
The Colonels and Pioneers battled twice this week, a move precipitated when the West Virginia teams that were on the schedule for Frederick County schools were forced to pull out of games late last week. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission declared that Frederick County teams were the equivalent of club teams because they did not play during the Virginia High School League season.
James Wood and Millbrook split the previous two meetings and like those clashes the third matchup was tight throughout. Paced by eight points from Noah Swartz in a 12-2 run, Millbrook (3-5) pushed its lead as high as eight points (23-15) in the second quarter, but the Colonels closed to within 27-26 at the half.
Clinging to a 39-38 lead entering the final period, the Pioneers led 44-40 before James Wood started its decisive run with just under seven minutes to go.
Jaden Ashby got the Colonels going with a 3-pointer and Jayson Herndon gave them the lead for good with a steal and dunk. Jacob Medina’s drive and left-hand scoop preceded Herndon’s 3-point play on a stickback and foul. Medina made one of two free throws to give the Colonels a 51-44 lead with 3:18 to go.
In gaining control, James Wood (2-6) held Millbrook without a basket from the floor for more than four minutes.
“With James Wood basketball, it always starts with defensive intensity,” Wygant said. “We haven’t had that all year. It starts with mental and physical toughness. These guys are learning to play that way. They’re learning to respond to adversity.”
Millbrook would whittle down the margin. Diante Ball’s steal and layup with 1:09 left cut the James Wood lead to 53-50 with 1:09 to go.
From there, both teams struggled with turnovers and misses.
Millbrook’s Quentin Jones was fouled on a drive with 6.8 seconds left. After missing the first free throw, Jones misfired intentionally on the next attempt and teammate Detric Brown grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 5.3 left. Brown missed the front end of the one-and-one, but Ball got the rebound. While trying to muscle to the basket, Ball was whistled for traveling with 2.7 to go. The Colonels then got the ball in to Connor Ballentine, who made both ends of the double bonus to ice the game with 1.6 seconds left.
The Pioneers made just 3 of 9 free throws in the final period.
“The foul shots were rough on us,” Grubbs said. “We were 3 of 9 in the fourth and one of those was an empty one-and-one. We had some turnovers and poor decision making, but part of that is the same thing it’s been all year — limited practices just like everyone else. There’s mistakes all throughout the game on both sides that don’t normally happen because we have practices to work on stuff and a full offseason to prepare.”
Wygant said his team struggled, but found a way to pull out the win.
“It’s a testament to our kids, they really executed defensively in the second half,” he said. “Obviously, we didn’t play mistake free, but they did the best that they could given all of these crazy situations. … I wish the season was longer because they are really coming together.”
Wygant said that he’s been preaching to his players to make the most of their time on the court and knocking off a rival is still important.
“I’ve just been telling them, ‘There’s no state championship. There’s no district tournament. It’s time to make memories with your friends,’” Wygant said. “‘Value the time that you have here because it is very limited.’ They really took that to heart.”
Like the Colonels, Grubbs’ squad played its third game in four nights, but he is not complaining. “It’s the same thing we’ve said all season, we’re lucky that we can even have something,” said Grubbs while crediting area athletic directors. “… I’m happy that the kids got a season even if it is a little bit expedited. It’s good to get them that high school experience in a very weird year. The pandemic has caused a number of issues through any realm of life. We’re just fortunate that we’re in this position to be able to play.”
Ashby, Herndon and Elijah Boggs each had nine points to lead James Wood. Nine different Colonels scored in the contest.
Wygant put in a new five off the bench within the first few minutes and substituted liberally throughout the contest. He said that following an earlier season game that he has decided to play that way.
“They all deserve it,” he said. “They all deserve to play all of the time. With all of the uncertainty and adversity this season has brought, it could be taken away at any time. I want to maximize their ability for it to be memorable.”
Ball, one of five Pioneers honored on Senior Night, scored 10 of his game-high 14 points in the second half. Jones, also a senior, had 12 points, while Brown and Swartz added 10 each.
Both teams finish off their less than month-long seasons against Sherando this coming week. James Wood hosts the Warriors on Monday and Millbrook travels to Sherando on Tuesday.
