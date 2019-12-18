WINCHESTER — As a standout soccer goalie, James Wood’s Ethan Russell is used to keeping people off the scoreboard.
On Tuesday, Russell had a big part in shutting down somebody in another sport. Russell helped the Colonels frustrate Culpeper County standout Dejour McCray and James Wood led from start to finish in a 60-38 Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ basketball romp at Shirley Gymnasium.
Jerome McCarthy’s 12 points led a balanced attack for James Wood (3-2, 2-1), which had 10 players score at least two points. Steven Brown had nine points to lead another stellar effort from the Colonels’ reserves, who accounted for 39 of the team’s points.
This contest was all about defense for James Wood, which has held three of its opponents below 46 points this season.
The Colonels entered the contest certainly wary of McCray, who had 38 points in an 83-72 win over Sherando on Dec. 10.
Russell drew the majority of time on McCray, who finished the game with more fouls (5) than points (4).
“We were going to do what we always do against any offense and that’s play our help defense,” said Russell. “You do what you can do. He’s going to score obviously, but you try to limit those easy baskets.”
Mission accomplished there. McCray made just one shot from the floor.
“His defensive effort was outstanding,” James Wood coach Tim Wygant said of Russell. “He did a great job on the glass and keeping [McCray] off the glass. He made everything difficult for him. [McCray] had to work for everything. [McCray] made him work, too, which is great. It’s awesome to see two big-bodied big men go at it a little bit.
“The guys really took it to heart that we needed to limit his quality looks. It was a team effort. Ethan was on the basketball most of it, but it was a quality effort across the board.”
Russell emphasized it was a team effort. Two of McCray’s fouls came on charges. The Blue Devils star spent the final 4:08 in the first half on the bench after drawing his third foul. McCray, whose only basket came at the end of the third quarter, fouled out with 5:39 left and his team trailing 50-32.
“When he had the ball, I was giving him space to his left,” Russell said. “The guys were there to help.”
James Wood never trailed in the contest and that included before the ball was officially put into play. The Blue Devils (1-4, 1-1) got caught dunking the ball in the pregame warmups, which is a technical foul.
McCarthy made the two free throws and later added a 3-pointer as the Colonels took a 7-0 lead just 45 seconds into the game. The Blue Devils got as close as 9-5, but Brown scored three points in a 5-0 run to close out the period.
“Anytime I come in off the bench, I just want to make an impact no matter what,” Brown said. “I know anybody who’s out there needs to do well.”
The Colonels’ bench was just warming up. Jacob Medina had six points in the second period as the reserves scored 14 of James Wood’s 21 points. Jackson Lynch’s layup at the buzzer off an excellent feed from Jaden Ashby gave the Colonels a 35-19 lead at the break.
“We have good chemistry with any five guys on the court at all times,” Brown said of the reserves. “We have a really close team and I know anybody out there can make an impact.”
And Wygant is playing all 14 guys he currently has available. Last year’s leading scorer Ben Smith has yet to play this season with an injury.
“It’s almost a misnomer saying ‘the bench guys,’” Wygant said. “They are all getting quality minutes and they are all contributing. If I could play 15 of them, I’d play 15 of them at one time. The greatest part of this group is they play for each other. They root for each other. They are unbelievably unselfish which makes my job so much more fun and easier.”
Russell said the group is special.
“I’ve never been part of a basketball team like that,” the senior said. “All 14 guys can bring the same energy on and off the bench, no matter who is on the bench. It’s awesome to see.”
James Wood, which did struggle with turnovers against Culpeper’s press, never let the Blue Devils back into the game thanks to its defense. The Colonels never let their lead slip below 16 points over the final 16 minutes as they won at Shirley Gymnasium for the first time since January of 2018.
“That’s pretty much the M.O.,” Wygant said. “We have success when we play defense for four quarters and we did. Hopefully that continues. That should continue. We stress that like crazy with the guys and the guys take pride in stopping people. They realize that defense leads to offense.”
“Our main priority is defense and that’s why we’re winning so many games,” added Brown, who grabbed six rebounds. “If you can hold a team under 40, you’re going to win a lot of games.”
Lynch and Medina netted eight points apiece, while Tyrome McCarthy had seven. Chase Smith led Culpeper with 11. The Blue Devils finished just 5 of 19 from the foul line.
