James Wood volleyball team twice rallied from one set deficits and an early one hole in the fifth set, but fell 26-24, 19-25, 25-16, 18-25, 15-10 at Region 4D champion Blacksburg in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 volleyball tournament on Saturday.
The Colonels finished the season 23-5. Blacksburg (25-4) moves on to face seven-time defending state champion Loudoun County, a 3-0 winner over Jefferson Forest, in the semifnals.
“It was back-and-forth,” Colonels coach Jaime Terenzi said via telephone after the match. “The teams were very evenly matches. I think homecourt advantage was very helpful for Blacksburg, but as far as skill level I think the teams were very evenly matched.”
After building some momentum with a strong fourth-set win, James Wood got behind early in the deciding set, but once again rallied.
“We came out really slow in the finals,” Terenzi said. “We were down 5-2 when I took my first timeout. We were able to bring it back to 8-8.”
But, Blacksburg regrouped and took the lead for good. “We were down 11-9 when I took my second timeout,” Terenzi said. “From there, we fought and fought. There was a player [setter] Hanna [Plasters] got caught up with another player and was not able to get the ball. The match ended on an ace.”
Terenzi liked the way her team, playing without starting libero Rebecca Lever who suffered an injury this week, battled.
“The momentum was like I said back-and-forth and back-and-forth,” Terenzi said. “I don't necessarily think either team dominated each other. It just came down to that final set and pushing through those last points.”
Kristyna Van Sickler led the Colonels' attack with 15 kills and added five digs. Grace Frigaard notched 13 kills and Lainie Putt smacked 10. Plasters had a solid all-around effort with 28 assists, seven digs and three 3 aces. Caitlyn Shutts led the team with 12 digs.
The trip to the state tournament was the Colonels' first since 2016. It capped a season in which James Wood captured both the Class 4 Northwestern District regular season and tournament titles, going unbeaten against all district foes.
“It was a phenomenal season,” said Terenzi, who was in her first year with the program after leaving as coach at Shenandoah University. “I don't think we could have asked for a better one. The seniors did a really good job as stepping up as leaders on the court. I think the program was really in need to make sure this season was successful. I definitely think the seniors [Plasters, Katie Costin and Olivia Biggs] did a phenomenal job.”
While the program did graduate seven seniors from the previous squad, Terenzi took issue when she was told that this would be a rebuilding season. “I know the seniors that left were significant, but the returners that came back were significant and the new players that came up from JV were equally significant. They worked really well together.”
The future also looks bright for the Colonels, especially up front. They return Van Sickler, Frigaard and Putt, all of whom were all-regional honorees.
“I think we still have some of key hitters coming back. Our libero is coming back and our defensive players are coming back. I think we are still sitting in a good spot for next season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.