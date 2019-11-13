WINCHESTER — James Wood standout Makayla Firebaugh knew all about a certain women’s basketball upset from over the weekend.
“I was like, ‘That’s my school,” Firebaugh said when asked about Rider University’s 78-70 win over Penn State.
Firebaugh officially made Rider her future school on Wednesday, signing a national letter of intent with the Broncos during a large ceremony in the James Wood High library. Firebaugh was one of four Colonels to sign Division I scholarship offers on Wednesday.
“It feels amazing,” said Firebaugh. “It’s just like a relief. ... I’m very satisfied with my results. I love the fact that I have the opportunity to go and play Division I basketball.”
Firebaugh, the reigning Winchester Star Player of the Year, is certainly worthy of the accomplishment. As a junior, she averaged 24.5 points per game, scored a season-record 612 points and broke the school record with a 40-point game. The 5-foot-10 guard also was the Colonels leader in steals (3.7) and rebounds (6.6) per game and shot an area best 83.6 percent from the foul line.
Rider coach Lynn Milligan, in her 13th season with the Broncos, first took notice of Firebaugh after her sophomore season at a summer AAU Tournament in Washington D.C. Firebaugh said that Milligan attended nearly all of her travel games this past summer.
“That was really nice of her,” Firebaugh said.
Milligan, who led her squad to a 19-13 record (14-4 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) last season, did not have anything to worry about with Firebaugh.
“Rider stood out beyond the other schools and it just made me want to go there even more,” Firebaugh said. “The school there and the coaching staff, it just feels like I’m part of a family and not just like another student.”
James Wood coach Krista Crites was ecstatic that Firebaugh landed the scholarships offer.
“Happy is an understatement,” Crites said. “She has worked a lot of years to get to this point. It’s a coach’s dream to see their kids and all of their hard work pay off and to get what she has dreamed of for so long.”
Crites and her players weren’t the only people with area basketball ties that attended the ceremony. Millbrook coach Erick Green and several of his players also attended. Green coaches Firebaugh and several of his players in AAU basketball.
Firebaugh said that playing against and with area players has honed her game.
“There’s been a lot of competition, especially when we travel,” she said. “With rival schools, there’s so much competition and I just want to win.”
It’s that competitive nature that has made Firebaugh a stellar player and big part of a program that earned its first regional playoff berth in a decade.
Her signing is important part of the program’s success, too.
“For James Wood and the program, it’s a huge stepping stone for what the future holds,” Crites said. “For Makayla especially, she is such a good role model and inspiration for younger players. It makes them want to work hard and she’s a good person to look up to and aspire to be like.”
Firebaugh, who will major in criminal justice, said Milligan is looking to her to play a combo guard position where she will be primarily the shooting guard, but also play at the point.
Crites has no doubt Firebaugh will excel. “I think Makayla can go as far as Makayla wants,” If there’s something to do to improve, she’s going to do that and then some. ... It’s limitless for a kid like her. She’s that great of a player and a person.”
While she’s happy about her collegiate future, Firebaugh is looking toward her senior season at James Wood.
“It’s just don’t get hurt, do my best and hopefully we’ll make it to states,” she said of her goals, which also includes breaking the career scoring record held by Heather Armel. Firebaugh is 210 points short of Armel’s record of 1,633. “It would mean a lot and satisfy me a lot to have all of the records broken by the time I leave. Everybody wants me to push myself.”
Firebaugh said the ceremony was special because so much of her family (including parents Kevin and Jamie) and friends were there.
“I means a lot,” she said. “I just love the support and having all of my friends and everybody here to support me through my journey.”
