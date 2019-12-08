HARRISONBURG — No second-round stunner this year.
Second-seeded James Madison scored 45 straight points to close the game en route to a 66-21 record-setting, blowout win over Monmouth in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
JMU's 66 points scored were the most the Dukes have ever tallied in a playoff game.
Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more while running back Percy Agyei-Obese scored three rushing touchdowns to pace the offense that racked up 623 total yards and didn't have to punt all game.
DiNucci’s 21-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Jake Brown gave JMU its first lead, 21-14, in the opening quarter. And after Monmouth knotted the game, the quarterback’s six-yard scoring run in the second period regained an advantage for the Dukes they’d never relinquish.
Senior cornerback Charles Tutt’s 79-yard interception return for a score in the fourth quarter gave JMU’s defense a touchdown.
JMU (12-1) advances to the quarterfinals for the third time in four seasons. The second-seeded Dukes (12-1) will host Northern Iowa (10-4) on Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Northern Iowa beat South Dakota State, the No. 7 seed, 13-10 on Saturday.
DiNucci looked more like a shortstop snapping his wrist sidearm style to start a double a play when he maneuvered a pass around a defender to connect with Brown.
“I stepped up, went through the progression and there was a guy in my face,” said DiNucci, who was 21 of 25 for 273 yards in the game. “So I just kind of flicked it.”
“I went across the middle and saw Ben working,” Brown said. “Then we made eye contact and then I saw a guy about to tackle him, but I knew Ben would make him miss and he flicked the ball right to me.
“But honestly, I’m used to it. I remember the first time he threw me a sidearm pass and that was a year ago, so at this point I’m used to it and used to Ben making guys miss in the backfield.”
DiNucci also got the job done with his feet.
Immediately after Monmouth (11-3) evened the score 21-21 on its next possession, DiNucci responded.
He capped a 75-yard drive with a fake handoff so deceptive, he trotted untouched into the end zone on a 6-yard scoring run, giving the Dukes the advantage for good. The touchdown was the first score in a run of 45 straight JMU points to close the game.
“Their ends close really fast in that formation,” DiNucci said, “so kind of figured it was going to happen as soon as we were lined up.”
DiNucci completed 84 percent of his throws, a Dukes playoff record, for 273 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 10 carries for 66 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
“Ben’s been doing that all year,” JMU offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery said. “… He’s obviously very crafty and the biggest thing obviously was taking care of the ball. He had a great game and was real sharp in the passing game. He did really well with his legs, too.”
Monmouth coach Kevin Callahan said: “It wasn’t like that came out of the blue or it was unexpected or uncharacteristic of [DiNucci]. He’s been playing like that all year long.”
JMU coach Curt Cignetti said he thought DiNucci’s fourth-and-4 pass for 15 yards to Devin Ravenel was one of the critical plays in the victory. The conversion setup a 1-yard touchdown run for Percy Agyei-Obese that stretched JMU’s lead from 31-21 to 38-21.
“A lot of people there would say kick the field goal,” Cignetti said. “But it’s still a two-score game and I felt like if we did that, it’s a little bit of a win for them. And when you have the opportunity to make it a three-score game, you got to make a play and so we went for it.
“The way the play started I wasn’t feeling great about it, but [DiNucci] threw it off his back foot a little bit and it got out to Ravenel.”
The rushing touchdown for Agyei-Obese, who registered 90 yards on 19 carries, was his second of three scores for the game.
Monmouth opened the scoring with a 93-yard sprint for six from running back Pete Guerriero, the nation’s leading rusher, on the first play from scrimmage and then used a 93-yard kickoff return from Lonnie Moore to take a 14-7 edge.
“One of Coach Cignetti’s main messages when he first got here was that we’re always going to keep our poise,” JMU senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter said, “to keep calm and to always respond to adversity. A lot of things happen in a football game where they make a big play and we make a big play, but it’s always about just playing your game.”
