HARRISONBURG — The circumstances and challenges change each week, but they try not to let those alter their objective.
Not when the pressure mounts, and certainly not in a win-or-be-done scenario.
“It’s a great team environment,” James Madison senior wide receiver Brandon Polk said. “We know what we want to accomplish. We don’t have anyone in the locker room pulling in the opposite direction, because then you won’t be able to obtain the goals that you have. So we know what we want to do and basically we’re out here every day to make sure we do that.”
Of course, the pinnacle for JMU is hoisting the national championship trophy next month in Frisco, Texas, but a trip to the title bout is still two wins away.
The second-seeded Dukes (12-1) welcome Northern Iowa (10-4) for the FCS national quarterfinals tonight at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to next week’s semifinals for the right to go to the championship game.
JMU captured the Colonial Athletic Association crown outright in the regular season while the Panthers were the runner-up to North Dakota State in the Missouri Valley Conference.
“It’d be a big accomplishment getting to the semifinals,” JMU junior defensive tackle Mike Greene said. “But we all have that end goal of trying to make it to Frisco, and we’ll fight every single week and make it important before that.”
Northern Iowa, having won seven of its last eight, brings the nation’s seventh-best scoring defense (17.7 points per game allowed) to Bridgeforth Stadium and is led by first-team All-MVC choices junior defensive end Elerson Smith and freshman defensive back Omar Brown. Smith has 14 sacks and Brown has six interceptions.
Between a first-round win over Pioneer League champion San Diego and a second-round victory over fellow MVC foe South Dakota State, the Panthers combined to allow just 13 points in their two playoff contests to set up a strength-on-strength matchup against the Dukes’ offense.
“When you look at them, this is a tremendous defense,” first-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “I don’t think there’s any question that this is the best defense we have played since the West Virginia game.”
Polk, who scored his eighth receiving touchdown in as many games last week and who is quarterback Ben DiNucci’s most targeted receiver, said Brown and the rest of Northern Iowa’s secondary have proven to defend opposing receivers well throughout the year.
“They’re very physical,” Polk said. “They’re going to try to get in your face and not give you a lot of access.”
JMU boasts the nation’s best scoring offense (44.1 points per game), has tallied at least 48 points in each of its last four games and put up program-playoff record for points last week to eliminate Big South winner Monmouth 66-21 in the second round.
Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley said JMU is one of the better all-around opponents his squad will have played all season.
The Dukes enter Friday with the third-best scoring defense (16.1 points per game allowed) to compliment their record-setting offense.
“I just believe they’re a very well coached football team,” Farley said. “They’re very athletic. You could see some of the players they’ve picked up over the years and how they’ve developed the players they have. I watch ‘em and I see consistency on all sides of the ball. And I always look for technique and fundamentals, and I see guys that are taught well. I can see coaching in how they play the game and that’s what I always look for, the teaching.”
But Northern Iowa, like JMU, has aspirations beyond a quarterfinal appearance. The Panthers haven’t reached the national semifinals since 2008.
“That’d be huge for us,” Northern Iowa senior running back Trevor Allen said. “We have a chance to do something that hasn’t been done here in a while. We’re going to come in, fight and do everything we can do to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.