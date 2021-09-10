There’s a formula in football that seems to indicate how much success a team will have: less turnovers equals more wins.
That certainly has worked for Handley this season. Entering this afternoon’s home opener at 1 p.m. against Spotswood, the Judges have lost the ball just one time. That fumble came with the reserves in after Handley had built a 38-0 lead against Harrisonburg last week.
Meanwhile, the Judges are averaging three takeaways per game on a defense that is allowing less than 70 total yards per game.
“We’ve created six turnovers and we’ve only had one turnover,” Handley coach Dan Jones said after Tuesday’s practice. “That’s what successful programs do — you hold onto the ball and take advantage of taking the ball away from them. It’s been a blessing for our team to be able to do that this year.”
The Judges’ defense has been outstanding in wins over Rock Ridge (48-0) and Harrisonburg (38-6). The first team unit has not allowed a touchdown. Jones credits defensive coordinator Jim Gaynor’s game plans and the unselfishness of the players who execute it.
“They are all doing their responsibilities and not trying to be superstars,” Jones said. “They’re doing their jobs. On one play they hold the double-teams so that somebody else can make the tackle and the next play they make the tackle.”
The Judges do have a bonafide Division I talent in end Stephen Daley, who had three sacks against Harrisonburg and forced a pair of fumbles against Rock Ridge.
“You’ve got to prepare for him,” Jones said. “Coach [Scott] Nole and Coach Gaynor move him around enough that you don’t know where he’s going to be every single play.”
After struggling a bit in the first half, the Handley offense took control in the last two quarters against Harrisonburg. Quarterback Davion Butler tossed the first two touchdown passes of his varsity career as the Judges scored four TDs in the half.
“We made adjustments,” Jones said of the second-half success. “Sometimes they don’t work and sometimes they do. In this case, it worked so then the kids really bought into it and their confidence grew off of it. They stuck with it and it snowballed in a good way for us.”
Five different players scored for the Judges in the contest bringing the total to seven who have found the end zone so far.
“We trust everyone on the team to do their part,” Jones said. “It doesn’t matter who’s in. I trust every one of them to give them the ball and show what they can do. The other kids are doing what they’re supposed to do away from the ball when they don’t have the ball in their hands and that’s why we’re being successful.”
Jones said their first-ever meeting with Spotswood should provide the Judges with the solid test. The Trailblazers are one season removed from a 12-1 record and advancing to the Class 3 quarterfinals, but have struggled since. They were 1-5 in the spring and after having their opener postponed fell 34-21 last week against William Monroe.
“Spotswood is probably the biggest team we’ve faced so far this year,” Jones said. “They probably, as a team defensively and offensively, execute a little bit better than the other two teams we have played. They are well-coached and physical. They just get after it and they play hard all four quarters no matter what the score is.”
Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett platooned a pair of freshmen (Elliott Brown and Camden Langridge) at quarterback in the opener. D.C. Lubin rushed for 43 yards on 10 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Linebacker Noah Burtner led the defense with 7.5 tackles.
“They mix it up well,” Jones said. “They force you to prepare for a lot of different looks.”
Jones said the Judges’ goal is to “to take one more step forward” this afternoon as the Judges honor their Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame class.
“We have to stay with what we’re doing and get better with each one,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.