WINCHESTER — Handley senior Henry Fowler expected to spend a blazing Tuesday morning and afternoon watching his teammates play for the Region 4C boys’ tennis title.
He never envisioned being called upon to accept the winner’s trophy after helping secure the winning point.
Fowler and Neil Parikh clinched the winning doubles point as the unbeaten Judges rallied for a 5-3 victory against Rock Ridge at Shenandoah University’s Lowry Tennis Complex.
The Judges (19-0) will host the Region 4D runner-up Blacksburg in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 championships on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Lowry Complex.
“That was honestly pretty crazy,” said Fowler after he and Parikh won 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 over Rock Ridge’s Kaushik Muskari and Aryan Dhiman. “I was not expecting to play today, but I had to see it through.”
The winner at No. 2 doubles capped a day that Handley coach Dan Jones called “six-and-half hours of torture.”
With the temperature blazing in the low 90’s, Handley trainer Bart Stewart was summoned multiple times to help players dealing with cramps and heat.
And a big reason why the day went so long was Handley’s No. 3 singles player N.R. Herrington, who played a 3.5 hour-marathon against Muskari for a point the Judges direly needed.
Rock Ridge, the Dulles District champion, jumped out to a big lead against the Judges. No. 1 Kaustav Guttikonda rolled to a 6-0, 6-2 victory against J.H. Herrington and No. 4 Arjun Vangala knocked off Parikh 6-2, 6-1 to give the Phoenix a quick 2-0 lead.
No. 6 Nathan Thomas finally got the Judges on the board with 6-4, 6-2 triumph against Sai Evani. Leading 3-2, Thomas got a service break and closed out the first set with three straight games.
The rest of the singles matches would go into three sets.
The Phoenix got back in front by two as Dhiman outlasted Handley’s Ty Dickson at No. 5 singles. Dhiman rallied after losing the first set 6-4 to take the last two 6-2, 6-0. Dickson was obviously in pain in the final set and cramped up severely after the match, leading to Fowler having to play in doubles.
No. 2 Brendan Love got the Judges within a point with a 6-1, 6-7 (7-9), 2-0 victory against Samson Annavaraou. Love’s aggressive game dominated the first set. He had a chance to serve out the second set but Annavaraou rallied for a service break to send it to a tiebreak. Annavaraou saved one match point as he closed out the tiebreak with three straight points.
But during the 10-minute break between sets, Annavaraou became ill. Love won the first two games of the third set before Annavaraou retired.
When that ended, N.R. Herrington and Muskari had yet to finish their second set. With the score tied at 5-5, Muskari broke Herrington and closed out the first set 7-5.
Herrington battled back in the second set which went to a tiebreak. Leading 6-5, Herrington belted a service winner to win the tiebreak 7-5.
Both players needed Stewart in the final set as both had to take medical timeouts to deal with cramping. With the score 3-3, Herrington got the key break to forge ahead. He held then closed with a break, screaming “Let’s Go” to the roars of his teammates.
“I just tell myself, ‘There’s no reason to lose,’” said Herrington of how he pulled out the win. “I hate losing more than I like winning. … I just realized I got to be aggressive. If I’m not aggressive, I’m never going to win.”
“He’s one of those guys that you know he’s going to pull through,” Jones said of N.R. Herrington. “You just wish he would do it a little sooner.
“That win was huge for us,” Jones added. “He may not understand it, but him getting that point changes the momentum and everything.”
N.R. Herrington and Thomas gave the Judges their first lead by winning at No. 3 doubles. Trailing 3-4 in the first set, the duo won the last three games and dominated the last set for a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Vangala and Evani.
Herrington admits he was worried about doubles. “I was kind of nervous I would keep cramping, which I did, but I could handle it. I just realized we had to get it in two sets because if it went to three I didn’t know what my body would do.”
The win set the stage for Fowler and Parikh. Fowler, the Judges normal No. 7 or 8 singles player, showed no jitters in replacing Dickson.
“A lot of it is playing doubles outside of practice,” Fowler said of handling the pressure. “A couple of days ago, Neil, Ty and them, we went and played doubles. At the end of the day it’s just playing that helps.”
The Handley duo had a pressure-packed first set which went to a tiebreak. Fueled by some early winners from Fowler, the Judges got out to an early lead. Parikh finished it off with an overhead for a 7-3 win in the tiebreak.
Parikh and Fowler raced out to a 4-1 lead in the final set. At 5-2, Muskari and Dhiman saved four match points before a netted Phoenix shot ended the marathon day as the Judges rushed the court.
“Henry Fowler stepping in for his first true match in this kind of situation, that shows how important it is for our kids to practice every day, so they’re ready for us” Jones said. “Henry stepped up big.”
Handley’s No. 1 doubles team led 3-6, 7-5, 5-4 when that match ended.
Fowler then got to accept the trophy from Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser.
“That was awesome,” Fowler said. “Not being in the Top 6, I never thought I would have a moment like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.