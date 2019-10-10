There’s plenty riding on tonight’s Class 4 Northwestern District football clash between Handley and Millbrook.
You have two of the only three undefeated district teams squaring off with the possibility of the winner becoming the sole leader. The Judges (5-0, 2-0) are unbeaten, while the Pioneers (5-1, 3-0) are looking to extend their winning streak to five straight against a local rival on their homecoming night.
But the extras enhancing the contest mean nothing to Handley coach Dan Jones.
“It’s already Millbrook-Handley, so it’s got all that it needs,” Jones said.
And to that extent, both Jones and Millbrook’s Josh Haymore are trying to keep the game in perspective. The clash is one of seven that will determine which four teams advance from the district to the Region 4C playoffs.
“It is important for both of us, but it’s the next one,” said Haymore, whose team rallied for a 36-28 win last year against the Judges. “We prepare the same whether they are unbeaten or haven’t won a game. We have to make sure we are playing and practicing hard.”
“They’re going to want to give us our first loss,” Jones said. “Our senior class has never beaten them, so we have some reason to be a little more hyped, but I’m just trying to tell the kids, ‘Listen, this is just another game,’ which it is. We just want to play it as another game. If we make it too important and too stressful or whatever, we’ll start doing things that we don’t need to do. We just need to take it as a regular game, play it and see what happens.”
So far, during the regular season, both teams are have been doing similar successful things. Offensively, they are piling up huge numbers (both are scoring more than 41 points per game) and have opportunistic defenses that are forcing turnovers (at least three per game).
Handley’s offense is getting it done primarily with the fleet feet of quarterback Malachi Imoh. The senior, who converted from running back in preseason camp, is second in the area with 876 yards rushing and has scored 15 touchdowns. Imoh also has thrown for 674 yards and six TDs.
“Whether he’s a wideout, a running back or quarterback or whatever, as fast as he is it doesn’t matter what the play is he is always going to be a threat when he gets the ball in his hands,” Haymore said of Imoh, who was second in Class 4 in the 100 and 200 meters in the spring. “The only bad thing is, as a quarterback he gets the ball in his hands every play. You’ve just got to account for him at all times.”
One of Imoh’s emerging targets is tight end Stephen Daley. The sophomore already has career highs with 12 catches for 284 yards and three scores.
With standout receiver Kevin Curry (now at James Madison) and Imoh getting most of the touches on offense last season, Jones admits the Judges could have utilized Daley more.
“He had the capability,” Jones said. “We weren’t smart enough to get him the ball as much as we should have.”
Daley, also a standout linebacker, is one of those players that sticks out for Haymore. “He’s done a good job in the offseason getting bigger, faster and stronger,” Haymore said. “You can see a difference.”
Millbrook has some of those players, too. Jones says he’s especially seen a difference in the play of Pioneers quarterback Kaden Buza, who has been spreading the ball to a talented set of receivers and running back Gavin Evosirch, who has also rushed for 758 yards and 10 scores. Buza has thrown for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns. Jordan Jackson (7), T.J. Spain (4), Diante Ball (4) and Evosirch (4) are all among the area’s leaders in TD catches.
Jones said covering Millbrook’s many weapons will be a big challenge. “We’ve got to be smart,” he said. “They are going to make great plays. They are going to do what they have been doing this year. It’s how we react and what we do after that play is important.”
Jones said Handley’s pass rush, led by Daley’s seven sacks, must put some heat on Buza.
“You’ve got to get pressure on him,” Jones said. “You can’t sit back or he will pick you apart. He’s a good quarterback. He’s definitely improved tremendously. He’s got a lot more experience and has a lot of confidence. We’ve got to force him to make some mistakes.”
And mistakes are something that both coaches are pointing to as keys this Friday. The Judges have forced 22 turnovers this season, including six last week in a 42-7 rout of Culpeper. The Pioneers have pounced upon 18 turnovers.
“It’s the same as always — hold onto the ball and create turnovers,” Jones said. “Whoever creates the most turnovers is probably going to win.”
“I think it’s going to be field position and turnovers,” agreed Haymore, whose team works on taking the ball away in practice. “What you emphasize in practice you will get in the game. We work on turnovers. … If the kids understand it’s important then it’s important to them.”
Jones said one turnover can be the difference.
“It’s such a momentum-changer when someone creates a turnover,” he said. “It just is. It gets your offense excited. It gets everybody on the team excited. The defense gets more aggressive and [the opponent] start pressing a little bit. If we don’t turn the ball over and we create turnovers, we should be OK.”
Regardless of what’s on the line, both coaches expect a tough battle since both teams appear to have improved since last year’s meeting, won as Millbrook outscored the Judges 16-0 in the final period.
“Their whole team has improved — from Week 1 to now, from last year to this year,” Jones aid. “They are a very good, well-coached team. They are dangerous. They can score on every play.”
“They have good overall team speed,” Haymore said of the Judges. “They play fast. I think they utilize their weapons well on offense and defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.