WINCHESTER — Handley boys’ basketball coach Zach Harrell tells his players often to “never be satisfied until your dreams become your reality.”
On Thursday night in the Region 4C championship game at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium, the Judges needed every bit of fight they had to keep their dreams alive.
Demitri Gardner’s basket with 32 seconds left snapped a tie and the Judges weathered four Loudoun County shots down the stretch to pull out a 55-53 triumph.
“Man, it’s a beautiful feeling,” said Gardner, who led the Judges with 22 points, of making it to the final four in the state. “I haven’t been here ever, not 10th grade year or last year, so I’m glad to finally be here. It’s about time.”
Handley (10-0) will travel to the winner of tonight’s Region 4D title game between Blacksburg and Halifax County on Wednesday in a Class 4 state semifinal matchup. The Virginia High School League changed the state semifinal date from Tuesday to account for weather-related issues throughout the state.
The Judges and Loudoun County (15-3), which entered the contest on a 15-game winning streak, played like a pair of state title contenders throughout the tight contest.
Handley, thanks to a 3-pointer from Gardner from just inside half court at the third-quarter buzzer took a 39-35 lead into the final period, but it was a nail-biter throughout the final eight minutes.
Ke’Mani Curry’s 3-pointer gave the Judges a 44-37 lead in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, but the Captains kept whittling down the margin and took their first lead since the opening quarter as Caleb Rexroad made the second of two free throws with 4:13 to go.
With Loudoun Country trying to deny Gardner the ball in a box-and-one defense, Chaz Lattimore took over, scoring three straight Handley hoops. The last was a 3-point play to put the Judges ahead 51-47 with 2:50 left.
Trailing 53-49 with 2:25 remaining, the Captains got even on a basket by George Mwesigwa and two free throws from Rexroad.
Harrell called a timeout with 44.3 seconds left to map out the Judges’ strategy.
“We went to our stall game set there and I told Demitri, ‘If you see no help underneath the rim, drive the baseline and make a play,’” Harrell said. “That’s what that kid does and he probably does it better than anybody in the state.”
Gardner figured he was going to get a chance.
“I knew I had to take the shot because I’ve been in the position many a time,” Gardner said. “It’s no pressure. It’s just confidence. I’ve been there a million times and what’s going to happen if it’s a million-and-one. You make some and you miss some.”
Gardner did just that. He got the ball and drove left, pulling up and nailing an eight-footer with 32 seconds to go.
The Judges needed a lot of defense from there to pull it out. Loudoun County got a pair of shots inside the paint before Ethan Schwantes corralled the rebound and was fouled with 14 seconds remaining. Handley then got the ball inbounds to Gardner, who was fouled with 13.3 left, but the senior missed the front end of the one-and-one.
The Captains quickly pushed the ball upcourt and got the ball inside to Mwesigwa, who was being guarded by Gardner. The Handley senior got a piece of Mwesigwa’s first shot but the ball caromed right back to the Captains’ forward. Mwesigwa got off another attempt before the buzzer, but Gardner said he got a piece of that one, too.
“He’s a real good player,” Gardner said. “I had to get a piece of two of them or he was going to make them and we would have went into overtime.”
“It was unlike Demitri to miss one at the line, but we already had guys back and were prepared,” Harrell said of the last defensive stand. “What those guys did there was absolutely locked in on the defensive end and challenged shots. Unfortunately, we gave up a second chance there, but we got lucky on that last shot. Sometimes in games like this, you need a little bit of that.”
After the buzzer sounded, the Judges erupted in the empty gymnasium to celebrate the triumph.
Lattimore finished with 13 points and the Judges got a big nine-point effort from sophomore Emerson Fusco, who made some excellent drives to the hoop. Curry also had seven points.
“That’s exactly what we needed,” Gardner said of his teammates’ production. “A hard game like this, a dogfight, we need people to step up and that’s what they did every time.
Rexroad had 15 and Mwesigwa had 14 to pace the Captains.
“Coach [Mark] Alexander is one of the best coaches in the state,” Harrell said. “They have a well-run program and they are unbelievable. In my opinion, I thought they were the best team in the state coming into tonight’s game. We had to embrace the challenge.”
And in the final ticks, it came down to one possession.
“The big difference was whoever had more heart,” Gardner said. “We wanted more I guess in the end.”
(1) comment
Good job young men! The community is proud of your success.
