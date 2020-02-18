WINCHESTER — If you looked at the two regular-season scores, Handley was supposed to have an easy time against Kettle Run in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals on Tuesday at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
The Judges had pounded the Cougars by 30 points in their last meeting (75-45) and had rolled by 24 (68-44) in the first matchup.
But after terrible first and last quarters, the two-time defending tournament champion Judges find their season finished.
Handley fell behind 12-4 after one quarter and sputtered down the stretch as the sixth-seeded Cougars stunned the No. 2 Judges 47-45. Kettle Run’s Drew Tapscott scored 17 points and nailed 7 of 8 free throws in the final 47 seconds to turn back the Judges, who finished the season 12-12.
“I told all of the kids tonight that we’ve had 12 losses and they’ve all kind of been by our mistakes,” Handley coach Jason Toton said. “Give Kettle Run all the credit in the world. They came in here to beat our tail and they didn’t care what the other two scores were.
“They had a chip on their shoulders and came out and played aggressive. At times, I thought that we did and at times we didn’t. They made more plays than we did at the end.”
Kettle Run (10-10) advances to the district finals against top-seeded Millbrook, an 81-77 winner over Fauquier, at Casey Gymnasium on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
Despite falling behind multiple times by eight points in the first half, Handley had fought back to take a 33-31 lead into the final period.
But Kettle Run, as it had for much of the game, got free against the Judges’ halfcourt trap and scored three quick baskets. Garrett Trimble had two hoops in a 7-0 run that put the Cougars up 38-33 with 4:45 remaining.
Like they had in the first eight minutes, the Judges sputtered offensively, going scoreless for the first four minutes with three missed shots and four turnovers.
The Judges’ defense finally began to force some turnovers and slowly they clawed back into the contest. Chaz Lattimore made 1 of 2 free throws with 57 seconds remaining to square the score at 40.
But Tapscott took over from there and capitalized as the Judges made a key mistake. First Tapscott made the first of two free throws with 46.5 seconds left, but missed the second. The Cougars snared the rebound and got it back to Tapscott, who made two free throws with 36 seconds left to make it 43-40.
“We’ve been known to give up free throw box-outs all season long,” Toton said. “That was one of the goals tonight to not give up a free throw box-out and we did at a crucial time.”
After a timeout with 26.7 left, the Judges inbounded to leading scorer Demitri Gardner, who was briefly open for a 3-pointer from the right corner. But Tapscott soared out to block the shot and got the ball back with 19.7 left and nailed two more free throws to put the Cougars ahead 45-40.
Gardner’s layup pulled the Judges within 45-42, but Tapscott sank two more free throws with 12.3 left to push the lead back to five. Kemani Curry sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead back to two, but since the Judges had no more timeouts left Kettle Run did not have to inbound the ball before the clock ran out.
The final period and the first period were eerily similar for the Judges. Handley went 1 for 7 with seven turnovers in the first period in falling behind.
Gardner had nine of his team-high 19 points in the second quarter as the Judges heated up, going 7 of 8 from the floor to square the game at 25-25 at the half.
Both teams struggled in the third period, but a pair of free throws by Stephen Daley gave Handley its biggest lead of the game at 33-29 with 2:51 left in the period.
Tapscott and his teammates did an excellent job defending Gardner in the halfcourt and forced 20 turnovers from the Judges. Trimble finished with 11 points.
Lattimore added nine for the Judges, who were 16 of 26 from the foul line. The Cougars were 12 of 15 from the line.
Handley graduates just one senior, starting forward Nick Hott.
“I hope that we learned from our mistakes,” said Toton, whose team dropped four of its last five. “Hopefully, we learned this year we’ve got to do the little things right to be successful at a high level. Hopefully if they take anything away from that is that we’ve got to come in and practice hard. You practice the way you play.
“Hopefully, we understand that. We learn that and we can build upon it for next year.”
