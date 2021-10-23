NOKESVILLE — Dan Jones was kicking himself Friday night.
The Handley football coach thought he made the wrong offensive call at the wrong time and that his previously unbeaten team paid for it.
Certainly, the tide changed in a heavyweight slugfest between the Judges and Kettle Run. The Cougars turned the momentum swing into a lead they would never lose and secured the Class 4 Northwestern District title with a 47-34 triumph over the Judges.
Beau Lamb threw four touchdown passes, while Jacob Robinson and Colton Quaker each scored twice as Kettle Run (8-1, 5-0) racked up 47 points against a Handley defense that had been giving up just 9.1 per game.
The Judges (7-1, 3-1) got three touchdown passes from Davion Butler, including two long ones to Jacob Duffy, but could not get ahead after Kettle Run took its first lead.
Handley led 20-19 at the halftime break after the two district heavyweights tossed haymakers at each other for 24 minutes.
But the Judges took a devastating shot on their first offensive play of the second half. From his own 28, Butler rolled right to throw, but was nailed on the blind side by a blitzing Robinson. The ball popped loose and Peyton Mahaffey grabbed it and returned it to the Handley 10. Mahaffey bulled his way in on the next play and the Judges suddenly trailed 26-20 just 22 seconds into the half.
“I gave them that darn spark I was talking about,” said Jones, who was worried prior to the game about the Cougars’ ability to score multiple times in short periods. “I shouldn’t have called that play.”
“That was a huge play to just make the sack and then to cause the fumble and get a short field,” Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield said. “Once we got up, I think we felt pretty comfortable. That just gave us the ability to settle in and do what we wanted to do in the second half.”
Jones felt the momentum flip.
“I knew it as soon as it happened,” he said. “I knew they were going to have that little three-minute window where they were all so high and ready to roll. They came out and scored and then stopped us and we got behind. It was one bad call. The kids played great.”
“It was huge,” said Lang of the turnover and score. “Momentum was all on our side. It gave us all of the confidence in the world. We weren’t worried, but we had to scrape back. Now, it's all in your hands.”
After stopping the Judges’ next possession, Kettle Run needed just five plays to go 63 yards. Quaker, a freshman, broke one tackle in the backfield and ran through another down the left sidelines for a 40-yard TD run to make it 33-20 with 7:40 left to go in the third quarter.
The Judges found a little life thanks to Duffy. On a third-and-16 from the Handley 23, Butler threw a jump ball down the right sideline. Duffy, a basketball standout, skied over the Kettle Run corner to grab it, then spun away and was gone for a 77-yard TD. Bryce Pollak’s extra point made it 33-27.
But Lang and company were too tough all night. The Cougars embarked on a 10-play, 65-yard drive to push the margin back to two scores. Lang completed four passes on the march, including a 27-yarder to tight end Abram Chumley to make it 40-27.
And after stopping Handley on downs with 8:21 left in the game, the Cougars iced it with Quaker pounding it in from the 5 with 6:03 to go.
“They are just as tough as last year,” said Handley defensive end Stephen Daley, who was part of two blowout losses to Kettle Run in the spring. “Their wide receivers are very good. Their offensive line is well-coached. They execute their plays well. They still have that quick offense. It’s hard to get back there. A couple of times, I was right there but [Lang] gets it off in time.”
“As the season has gone on, I know where everyone is going to be,” said Lang, a transfer from Brentsville. “I trust the coaches and what they are seeing. I just get it out there. … To put up 47 on a team that’s been shutting everybody out, it’s huge for us.”
Duffy busted a tackle after grabbing a slant pass from Butler and scored from 50 yards out for the final TD with 5:47 left.
Both Daley and Jones feel like the Judges showed they could compete with the district champs.
“In the first half, I felt we showed we can really hang with them,” said Daley, who was disappointed with some of his own mistakes. “In the third quarter, they got the momentum and it just propelled them. We were making mistakes on offense and defense and we hurt ourselves a little bit. You can’t do that against a team like them because they will take over and ride the momentum all of the way.”
“We went toe-for-toe with them,” Jones agreed. “Like I said, you can’t give them that three-minute window where they just kind of change the outcome. I gave it to them. It wasn’t the team. The kids played well. They fought for four quarters and we knew it was going to be a track meet.”
The game couldn’t have started much better for Handley. The Judges gambled and recovered an onsides kick and on their third play, Emerson Fusco followed a crushing block by Daley up the right sidelines for a 44-yard TD run. The PAT was missed making it 6-0.
Lang raced 41 yards to the Handley 12 on the Cougars’ first play and Robinson took a shovel pass around the left side for a TD on the next play. The PAT was missed and it was 6-6.
The Judges then marched 68 yards on their next possession. Butler hit a wide open Fusco on a drag play across the formation for a seven-yard TD pass to make it 13-6.
Lang’s 12-yard TD pass to Jordan Tapscott tied the score at 13-13 on the second play of the second quarter. The Judges pulled back ahead on a scintillating run by Deonte Trammel, who swept left, broke a tackle and raced across the field into the right corner of the end zone to make it 20-13 with 3:14 left in the half.
Lang was 6-for-6 on a 67-yard drive to close out the second quarter. He hit Robinson with a perfect fade pass in the back, left corner of the end zone on fourth down from the 12. A missed PAT gave the Judges a 20-19 lead at the break.
Lang had a huge night, completing 19 of 24 passes for 210 yards and rushing 14 times for 115.
“I thought he played like a big-time kid tonight,” Porterfield said. “He stood in the pocket and delivered balls knowing he was going to get pressure on him. He didn’t make any bad decisions. He ran the ball well. There’s everything you need a quarterback to be able to produce and win big games like this.”
Robinson also had a big game with two touchdowns, the game-changing sack and he became the first player to pick off Butler this season.
“We knew when he came out as a sophomore he was going to be a great wide receiver,” Porterfield said of Robinson, who had eight catches for 82 yards Friday. “The shocking thing for us is how talented he is on the defensive side of the ball. He has a knack for blitzing and just making great plays.”
Fusco had a season-high 112 yards on nine carries and grabbed three passes for 42 yards. Daley rushed for 96 yards on 19 carries and was held out of the end zone for the first time this season. Butler was 5 of 13 for 172 yards.
With head-to-head victories over James Wood and Handley (the only two one-loss teams in the league), Kettle Run has a bye week to savor its second consecutive district title before concluding the regular-season against Sherando on Nov. 5.
Handley returns to action Oct. 30 with a home matchup against Liberty.
