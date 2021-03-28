BRIDGEWATER — Shenandoah University got its football revenge against Bridgewater on Friday night and the two will have one more chance to settle the score against each other.
Christian Sonnenberg hit Brant Butler with a seven-yard TD pass with 32 seconds left to give the Hornets a 19-18 victory against the Eagles on Friday night.
The Hornets (1-3, 1-2 ODAC), who lost to the Eagles 27-21 in a non-conference game to open the season, will face Bridgewater (2-2, 1-2) again in the ODAC's postseason playoffs. The two teams tied for fifth in the league standings.
The Eagles, who lost placekicker to a knee injury on their first extra point and had to go for two on their two subsequent touchdowns, took the lead on Matt Lawton's one-yard run on fourth down with 4:37 left. Lawton's conversion pass was no good.
Trailing 18-13, the Hornets drove 76 yards in 12 plays for the game-winner. Sonnenberg was 5 for 7 for 50 yards in the drive. Rashadeen Byrd Jr. also had five rushes for 31 yards in the march.
The Hornets struck first as Byrd capped a 13-play, 85-yard drive in the first quarter with a two-yard run. Patrick Ritchie's extra point made it 7-0.
The score stayed that way until the third quarter when Lawton scored on an eight-yard run. Chaput was injured on the PAT and SU led 7-6 entering the final quarter.
Bridgewater took the lead on Lawton's two-yard TD pass to Kyle Beck 1:50 into the fourth period. SU responded with an eight-play, 83-yard drive that was capped by Byrd's one-yard TD. The Hornets went for two points and failed, but led 13-12 with 10:05 left.
Sonnenberg finished 24 of 36 for 261 yards with two interceptions. Byrd rushed for 77 yards on 23 carries. Nicholas Rauchwarg snared six passes for 131 yards. Ethan Bigbie also had six catches for 45 yards.
Lawton was 21 of 31 for 202 yards and an interception. Noah Beckley also saw time at quarterback for the Eagles and was 4 of 5 for 45 yards. Demetrius Jalepes rushed for 67 yards on 18 carries. Chad Jones had nine catches for 110 yards.
David Agyei led the SU defense with 11 tackles. Ben Burgan added seven tackles and picked off a pass. Jack Swope also added seven tackles, two for losses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.