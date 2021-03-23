STEPHENS CITY — Sherando’s Keli Lawson didn’t have to play basketball this March.
The 6-foot-6 senior already has a football scholarship lined up at Virginia Tech, but the desire to get back on the hardwood was too strong.
And boy how the Warriors have benefited since he began playing. After missing a season-opening loss to Millbrook, Lawson has helped Sherando win seven out of eight games, including Monday’s 67-46 romp against James Wood.
Lawson, playing the equivalent of about two quarters, scored 12 points as he, Cody Crittenden (13 points) and Cole Armel (12 points) fueled the triumph.
The Warriors have certainly been a different team since Lawson returned and they have carved up Frederick County competition, winning all four games by an average of 22.5 points.
Lawson, who will be at Sherando’s first in-season football practice today, said he needed to face opponents when the basketball season for Frederick County schools started this month. “I really haven’t done anything in a year, all of the way back since the last basketball season ended,” said Lawson on his decision to play. “I was just eager to have some competition and get back out here.”
The athletic Lawson can do it all on the basketball court. He is an excellent rebounder, ball handler and passer. He has a soft touch around the basket and can send opponents’ shots into the bleachers.
“He brings athleticism and his ability to handle the ball,” Sherando coach Garland Williams said. “He has the ability to intimidate people when they come into the lane and definitely rebounding. If the ball comes off the rim and he’s close to it, nine out of 10 times he’s going to get a hand on it or get it.”
Lawson says he’s definitely playing his best basketball.
“I hope it’s evident that my confidence has grown throughout the years,” said Lawson, pointing out that he played just minimal minutes as a freshman. “…It’s just progressed each year. I feel like I’m putting up more points, getting more rebounds and doing better.”
James Wood coach Tim Wygant said Lawson’s presence is like a security blanket for the Warriors.
“He’s a very calm basketball player,” Wygant said. “He doesn’t make bad decisions, either. Not only is he extremely athletic, a very gifted athlete and a very productive basketball player, he’s very calming when he’s out there. He doesn’t make poor decisions. Defensively he impacts the game from a post perspective and forces extremely difficult shots. … Obviously he impacts the game significantly.”
Lawson knows his importance to the squad is more than how he plays.
“I realize that some of the younger guys and even some of the guys my age look to me as a leader,” he said. “My emphasis as a leader is to make them feel like they are needed and are part of the team. Each person has his role and don’t go out there and overthink anything. Just have fun and for us having fun is performing.”
The Warriors (7-2) never trailed against the Colonels (2-7) on Monday. Leading 6-4, Sherando went on an 8-0 run to close out the first quarter. Lawson scored the final six points, including two on a thunderous dunk.
James Wood never got closer than eight points the rest of the game. Leading 20-11, the Warriors closed out the second quarter with a 7-0 run as Garrett Cooper (4) and Crittenden (3) combined for all of the points to put Sherando up 27-11 at the half.
“We missed a lot of shots in the first half,” Wygant said. “They are typically high percentage shots and we just weren’t able to make them.”
Wygant challenged his club, which had nine seniors playing in their final games, at halftime and it responded. With Lawson on the bench with three fouls, the Colonels used a 12-2 run to close to within 35-26. Herndon had nine points in the outburst.
“They definitely responded with a sense of urgency,” Wygant said of his team. “At times this season, our defensive intensity relies solely on whether the ball goes in for us. Typically, that’s not really a recipe for success. You should do the opposite. Your defensive intensity should step up when the ball is not going in.”
Crittenden’s two baskets closed out the period to give the Warriors a 39-26 lead heading into the final quarter. “We looked at some guys who could be a big plus to us and he’s definitely one of those guys,” Williams said of the 6-foot-4 junior.
Lawson was back on the floor early in the fourth quarter and things seemed to calm down for the Warriors. Jacob Medina did score all seven points in a 7-2 run that got James Wood to within 51-39 with 3:04 left, but the Warriors scored the next 10 points in a 1:04 stretch to salt the game away.
“I thought we were much more patient offensively,” Williams said. “We were able to get out on our breaks. Keli did a good job rebounding and once he got the rebound we pushed it up. Once he pushed it up, he was able to find some people.”
Medina and Herndon, two of the Colonels’ seniors, each finished with 13 points. Lawson and Armel were two of the Warriors’ four seniors who were playing for the final time at home.
“This season honestly is a blessing,” Lawson said. “If you looked a few months ago, I didn’t even think we’d have a season for basketball and football.”
Lawson admitted he would have liked to seen how the Warriors would have fared against Handley, which advanced to the VHSL title game in Class 4.
Both coaches agreed with Lawson that the month-long Frederick County season left some mysteries, but was a blessing to those involved.
“We got a chance to play,” Williams said. “I know we would have liked to have played during the regular season and maybe had been competing against our other local team. We did the best with what we had and we prepared for next year. Many places in the state did not play at all. We’re not going to cry about not playing. We got a chance to play.”
“I really do think this team with the proper offseason and an extended season could have done some things and surprised some people,” Wygant said. “… We were kind of teaching and learning on the fly a little bit, but so was everybody. That’s not an excuse.
“We wish the situation was different, but given the circumstances and plans set forth by Frederick County I think that was the best we could do. We just wanted to get out there and make the kids some memories.”
