WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume full basketball activities for the Washington Wizards.
The team said Thursday that Beal had his left hamstring strain reevaluated, and his return will depend on his progress. The Wizards host the New York Knicks on Friday night.
Beal was hurt during Washington's game at Milwaukee on Jan. 3 and he hasn't played since. Beal has played in only six of the team's last 18 games.
In 24 games this season, Beal is averaging 22.9 points per game. The Wizards are 10-14 when he's played and 8-10 without him.
Swimming: Clarke County sweeps tri
STRASBURG — Clarke County's boys and girls each recorded a pair of victories in a tri-meet on Wednesday at Signal Knob Recreation Center.
The Eagles boys' squad knocked off Mountain View (65-20) and Central (58-29), while the girls' team took wins over Mountain View (48-32) and Central (49-31).
Clarke County boys' winners: Jefferson Faibanks (100-yard freestyle, 54.34 and 100 backstroke, 1:05.29); Ron Martin (100 butterfly, 1:17.84); Patrick Whalen (500 freestyle, 6:11.94); 200 medley relay (Ryan Hooks, Martin, Fairbanks, Whalen) 2:03.60; 400 freestyle relay (Hooks, Danny Harwell, Whalen, Fairbanks) 4:26.54.
Clarke County girls' winners: Noelle Whalen (200 individual medley, 2:39.28 and 100 butterfly, 1:11.15); Kyleigh Goforth (100 breaststroke, 1:34.93); 200 medley relay (Rebecca Spitler, Goforth, Whalen, Heidi Duncan) 2:28.00; 400 freestyle relay (Spitler, Duncan, Leah Mitchell Whalen) 5:20.45.
Wrestling: Sherando sweeps district tri
WARRENTON —Sherando recorded Class 4 Northwestern District victories over Handley and Fauquier in a tri-match on Wednesday.
The Warriors rolled 59-15 against the Judges and topped the Falcons 40-33. Fauquier topped Handley 48-30.
Sherando leaders: Anthony Lucchiani (126), Zachary Hayes (138), Brogan Teter (144), Keagan Judd (150) and Peter Richardson (157) each went 2-0.
Handley leaders: Hayden Thompson (120), Nick Baker (132), Simon Bishop (165) each went 2-0; Alex Sardelis (106), Charlie Milam (150), Thomas Thorpe (157) each went 1-1.
Girls' basketball: Handley 50, Park View 46
WINCHESTER — On a night in which Handley celebrated Title IX, the Judges pulled out a win over Park View.
Trailing 14-5 after one quarter, Handley outscored Park View 26-11 to gain the lead at the half.
On Monday, Handley fell 72-59 to Skyline.
Handley leaders vs. Park View: Laura Hogan 17 points; Jadyn Washington 16 points; Cameron Hobson 8 points.
Handley leaders vs. Skyline: Olivia Jett 33 points; Washington 9 points; Hogan 6 points.
Women's basketball: SU 79, Va. Wesleyan 42
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University raced to a 23-6 lead after one quarter and cruised over Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday at the Wilkins Center, giving coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft her 100th career win.
After the Marlins closed to 33-19 at the half, the Hornets put the game away with a 26-7 margin in the third quarter.
Terese Greene had 25 points to lead 11 scorers for SU (9-5, 5-3). Madison Kimble (11) and Gabby Krystofiak (10) also scored in double figures. Shawnise Campbell grabbed 10 rebounds and Kimble had five assists for the Hornets, who shot 44 percent (33 of 75) for the contest and forced 26 turnovers.
Adaje Williams and Jada Norman had eight points each for Virginia Wesleyan (5-10, 1-7), which shot 27 percent (16 of 59).
Men's basketball: Washington & Lee 82, SU 50
LEXINGTON — Washington & Lee torched Shenandoah University for 48 first-half points on the way to an ODAC romp on Wednesday.
The Generals led 48-21 at the break on a night where they shot a sizzling 64 percent (33 of 55) against the Hornets, who made just 25 percent (16 of 64) of their shots.
Malik Jordan was the only SU player to score in double figures for SU with 11 points. Brantley Springer added 9 for the Hornets (3-11, 0-5).
Robert DiSibio (21) and Jack d'Entremont (17) paced W&L. Former Handley standout Sam Wise had eight points (on 4-of-4 shooting) and five rebounds for the Generals (10-6, 3-4).
Dodgers release Bauer after suspension ends
NEW YORK — Trevor Bauer was released Thursday by the Los Angeles Dodgers after the pitcher's unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced by an arbitrator.
Los Angeles designated Bauer for assignment on Jan. 6, the last day to restore him to the roster, after arbitrator Martin Scheinman cut the suspension imposed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred from 324 to 194 games. The Dodgers placed the pitcher on waivers Thursday, and any team can claim Bauer by 1 p.m. Friday.
Bauer is owed about $22.5 million from the remainder of his $102 million, three-year contract, making a waiver claim unlikely. If the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner is not claimed, any team can sign him after 2 p.m. Friday for the major league minimum of $720,000. The Dodgers would be responsible for the remainder of the $22,537,635 he is owed.
Djokovic, Nadal on opposite sides of bracket
MELBOURNE, Australia — Rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have been placed on opposite halves of the Australian Open bracket in the draw, meaning the owners of a combined 43 Grand Slam singles titles could only meet in the final at Melbourne Park.
Fourth-seeded Djokovic will open his bid for a 10th Australian Open title against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in the tournament which begins Monday. Nadal faces a potentially challenging match against British player Jack Draper.
Iga Swiatek, the women’s No. 1-ranked player, takes on Jule Niemeier in the opening round. Swiatek won last year's French and U.S. Open titles.
