BEALETON — Handley brought some weapons to its Class 4 Northwestern District football showdown on Friday.
Liberty brought an arsenal.
The unbeaten Eagles scored on offense, defense and special teams and took control from the start in clinching the district crown with a 40-27 triumph against the Judges. Liberty (9-0, 6-0) grabbed a 14-halftime lead in a dominating first half and did not let the Judges get any closer than two touchdowns over the final two quarters.
"It just shows that our kids are learning in all three phases," Liberty coach Travis Buzzo said of his team's balance in the triumph on a chilly evening. "We've really improved on offense and defense this year, but our biggest improvement has been on special teams."
"They're a great team," Handley coach Dan Jones said. "Travis has done a great job with them and brought them back to where they used to be. They're sound all of the way around."
The Eagles, who went 5-5 last fall, were ecstatic to celebrate a district crown and the No. 1 district seed heading into the Region 4C playoffs in two weeks.
"It means a lot," said Liberty's Justin Lawson, who had a receiving touchdown and returned a kickoff for a score. "We hadn't done that in a long time."
"It does mean a lot to us," echoed Mason Gay, who rushed for 144 yards and score on 27 carries. "We worked hard, practiced hard and practiced well."
Handley (7-2, 4-2) can clinch one of the remaining three playoff spots with a win over James Wood on Nov. 9 at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
The Judges, who came in averaging 37 points a game, were held scoreless in the first two quarters. Handley entered the half with as many first downs as turnovers — two.
One of those turnovers led to a late first-half touchdown and a 14-0 halftime deficit that the Judges could never dig out of.
"They did a great job," said Dan Jones, whose squad committed four turnovers in the contest. "They are a great defense. They were a step ahead of me tonight. I couldn't get us going. It was my fault. The kids played great. It was my fault."
The Judges' defense, buoyed by the return of linebacker Stephen Daley from injury, played well for most of the night until wearing down in the second half. Handley held Liberty on downs four times in the first half, but was constantly on the field as the offense struggled.
"The defense played great," Jones said. "We just kept them on the field too long."
Liberty broke through on its third series thanks to a spectacular play by Lawson. On first down from the Handley 30, Lawson took a short pitch from quarterback Dylan Bailey and ran toward the right sideline. Bottled up by the Judges' defense, he went left, picked up a couple of blocks and raced in for a score. Bailey's conversion toss to Wyatt Hicks made it 8-0 with 14 seconds left in the first quarter.
"I saw the defense collapsing down on the jet [sweep], so I decided to see what I could do with the ball or not," Lawson said. "[I] reversed field, saw openings and blocks and made it happen."
The defense bailed out Handley late in the half after Malachi Imoh was picked off at the Judges' 20, but on the first play after the stop Noah Hendrickson fumbled and Matthew Sloan recovered at the Handley 14.
Six plays later, Gay plunged in from the 2 to make it 14-0 at the half.
"It was really important," Lawson said of getting the two-touchdown lead since Liberty has often had to rally this season. "Usually, we trail in the first half."
The Eagles would score twice again to start the third quarter without its offense having to take the field.
After the break, the Judges got a first down, but Imoh threw high and a tipped ball landed in the hands of Tre'Von White, who took his second interception of the game 44 yards down the left sideline for a score. Bailey's conversion run made it 22-0.
Handley finally got on the board on its next possession thanks to two big plays from Dayvon Newman. The junior receiver caught a 14-yard pass from Imoh on a third-and-11. Then two plays later, he took a reverse to the right sidelines, made a spectacular spin move to shake one tackler, juked another who was left grasping at air and rumbled 32 yards for a score. After a penalty on Liberty, Handley went for two points and Imoh plowed over to make it 22-8 with 7:55 left in the third.
The momentum was short-lived, though. Adam Pollak's kickoff bounced high and off Lawson's hands as the Liberty speedster retreated inside the 10 to retrieve the ball. Lawson picked it up, made a quick cut and was gone down the right sidelines for a 92-yard return that made it 28-8.
"I hit the sideline, got a good block and it was off to the races from there," Lawson said.
Handley kept scrapping and would not let Liberty pull away.
Imoh lofted a perfect 51-yard strike to Jayden Vardaro, who beat Lawson, to make it 28-14 with about a minute left in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Judges had the ball with a chance to cut the deficit, but Imoh's long pass downfield was picked off by Bryan Barnes at the Liberty 38.
The Eagles, behind 48 rushing yards from Gay, marched downfield and Bailey capped the drive with an eight-yard strike to tight end Jordan Hicks to make it 34-14.
Imoh, held under wraps for most of the game, broke loose on a scramble to his left, faked out a tackler on the sidelines and raced 66 yards for a TD that made it 34-21 with 4:17 left.
But the Judges tiring defense could not hold Liberty as backup quarterback Samuel Marouse carried four times for 37 yards and scored from the 1 to make it 40-21.
Imoh swept right and scored from 16 yards out for the final margin. Imoh finished with 146 yards on 19 carries, nearly all of it in the second half. He was 5 of 14 for 135 yards.
"I thought we really played well for 2½ quarters," Buzzo said of his defense. "Our first half was phenomenal. Our defensive game plan was to have Handley beat us and not let [Imoh] beat us. He got a couple toward the end of the game when we got tired. We've got to figure that out a little bit."
Jones, who got outstanding efforts from Leland Walkling and Josiah Duffy on defense, was proud of the way his kids scrapped though being down nearly the entire game.
"Our kids fought all of the way until the end," Jones said. "That's what we ask — to compete for four quarters — and that's what we did. I've got to do a better job of being prepared."
The Judges now face a likely must-win scenario against the Colonels.
"If we don't bounce back, we're probably going to get bounced out," Jones said.
