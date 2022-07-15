Alex Limoges admits that his path to the NHL wasn’t as easy as most professional hockey players.
But on Thursday, the Winchester native got the news he’s been waiting to hear for a long time.
Limoges, who played in the American Hockey League for the past two seasons, landed an entry level contract with Winnipeg Jets. According to the club’s news release, Limoges will receive a contract that has an annual average value of $780,000 in the NHL.
“I’m so excited,” said the former Penn State University star via telephone on Thursday afternoon from State College, Pa., where he is training this summer. “It’s something that I’ve been working for my whole life. For it to finally get a step closer and have that NHL contract, it’s a huge step and a huge honor as well. They’re putting some faith in me and I’m so excited to go out and show what I can do and try to earn a spot and earn some games.”
Limoges, 24, said everything came together with the Jets in the past week.
“It kind of happened quick," he said. “I got a call on Monday from my agent saying that these guys have a lot of interest and all of that. You know how these conversations go. Free agency opened [Wednesday] at noon and I’ve been trying to keep busy. And then today after I was leaving the rink, [my agent] called me and said what was on the table.
“So that’s how it went. It was nice and easy and quick. It was perfect. I couldn’t be more happy.”
Nice and easy hasn’t been Limoges' path since starring at Penn State for four seasons. Limoges went undrafted in 2021 and spent part of that year with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls, a minor-league franchise affiliated with the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks.
Limoges was back with the Gulls this past season and made a huge impact. He led the team in goals, scoring 23 in 62 games. He also had 17 assists and finished second on the squad in overall scoring with 40 points.
Limoges believes his solid season is what landed him a contract with Winnipeg.
“The Jets have been following me through college and even last year they were keeping an eye on me,” he said. “I think having a great year in the AHL kind of puts away the doubts of what I need to work on to compete at the pro level. So now of course, I need to keep getting better with that and show that I can do it at the NHL level as well. Having a good year last year is exactly the reason why they are giving me a shot now.”
And having a strong season also gave the 6-foot, 207-pound left wing a boost in his confidence as he makes the jump to the NHL.
“That [season] played a big part in my confidence and now I need to kind of channel that throughout the summer so I can start hot when I get there,” he said. “It’s definitely tough to score at the pro level. Having success like I did last year just helps me know that I can do it and it is possible. That’s what I have to keep remembering and hopefully there are no slumps this year. For the future it’s, ‘I’ve done it before and I can do it again.’”
Limoges has made many trips to Canada, but Winnipeg, located in the southern part of the province of Manitoba, offers a new adventure.
“I’ve never been Winnipeg before, but I’ve spent a lot of time in Montreal,” he said. “I have family there, so I go up every summer. I’ve never experienced a winter like people are saying I’m about to. That’s another thing I’m excited about — all of the new aspects that it brings.”
Limoges knows that the opportunity could have much to offer. He’s overcome some rocky spots and he’s thankful for those who helped him along the way.
“It’s been a crazy journey,” he said. “It’s not the normal journey. It’s been a lot of hard work and sacrifices, all of that stuff that comes with it. Now that I get a chance, it means everything. … There have been a lot of people who have been on my [career] path. This feels good for them and for me as well.”
With his phone “blowing up” Thursday afternoon, Limoges said he hasn’t had time yet to study up on the Jets and the ever-changing roster during the free agency period.
Winnipeg finished sixth in the Central Division (won by the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche) last season with a 39-32-11 record for 89 points. The Jets recently hired veteran head coach Rick Bowness, who took the Dallas Stars to the Stanley Cup finals in 2020. Bowness, 67, also has previous head coaching experience in Winnipeg, along with the Boston Bruins, the Ottawa Senators, the New York Islanders and the Phoenix Coyotes.
With a one-year deal, there will be pressure to perform, but Limoges has faced that scenario before.
“I’m going into the same way that I did this past year where I was on another one-year deal,” he said of his contract with San Diego. “Right now, it’s all excitement. I guess I haven’t lived with it enough, yet.
“When I get there, I don’t want to put pressure on myself. I want to take advantage of this opportunity and learn and enjoy as much as I can. I’m sure the pressure will come at some point, but I haven’t started thinking about that yet.”
After and after such an arduous journey, the ultimate goal is to stick around for awhile.
“I think it has always been a dream to sign an NHL contract, but it’s my dream to be playing there night-in and night-out,” Limoges said. “It’s definitely a step closer.”
