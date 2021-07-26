The New Market Shockers made history this season and are looking to make even more.
New Market won its first Rockingham County Baseball League regular season title since 1972, when they were nicknamed the Twin Counties.
New Market head coach Nolan Potts said he had no idea it had been that long since New Market had won the regular season title.
“It’s just a good feeling,” Potts said. “We put time into this. It’s summer ball but at the same time it means a lot for the people in New Market for us to have success. The guys have bought into what we’re doing, and it’s just a good feeling to see the work we’ve put in gets realized and we’re able to have the regular season that we had. But if we falter in the playoffs then it’s kind of all for nothing to a degree.”
The top-seeded Shockers (15-6) open the playoffs today against eighth-seeded Elkton in a best-of-three series. This will be the third straight year the Shockers and the Blue Sox have met in the first round of the playoffs.
The Shockers, who were seeded second, lost in three games to the Blue Sox in 2019. Last year the Shockers beat the Blue Sox in three games en route to the RCBL finals.
Potts said the Shockers won’t take playing the Blue Sox lightly.
“A lot of people are going to look at it and say, ‘Oh, you’re the No. 1 seed and they’re the No. 8 seed,’” Potts said. “But they play hard. They’ve got a guy going [tonight] in Derek Justice, who’s given us problems in the past. He’s one of the better pitchers in the league and they can hit.”
Potts said pitching has been one of the keys to his team’s success this season. The Shockers have the top-ranked pitching staff in the league with a 3.55 ERA.
Potts said they lost several of their pitchers from last year, including Darrell Thompson, Stonewall Jackson graduate Colton Harlow and Sherando graduate Tad Dean.
“That was kind of my worry going into the year was the pitching,” Potts said. “But those guys have stepped up in a huge way, and that’s really a lot of the reason why we were able to get the No. 1 seed.”
The Shockers have been led on the mound by veteran Kirk Messick who is 5-0 with a 2.14 ERA in 42 innings.
Potts said Messick, who is also an assistant coach, doesn’t have the velocity on his pitches that some younger guys have but he makes up for it with his experience.
“He’s not blowing it by anybody, but he just knows how to pitch,” Potts said. “He can spot up. The fastball’s not as fast as it used to be, but he still knows how to pitch. And you see a lot of guys these days that throw real hard, but don’t know how to pitch. They don’t know how to spot up, and Kirk’s the exact opposite. He doesn’t throw as hard but he’s got good stuff. His ball moves a little bit. His breaking ball’s been good.”
James Wood graduate Joel Smith (3-0, 2.48 ERA) and Ethan Laird (1-1, 2.16 ERA) have also been valuable starters for the Shockers. C.J. Morton (three saves) has been key out of the bullpen.
Offensively, a lot from last year’s squad returned. They have been led by Sherando graduates and current Shenandoah University standouts Pearce Bucher (.417 batting average, four homers, 25 RBIs, 24 runs scored and nine steals) and Frankie Ritter (.368 avg., nine RBIs, 28 runs, 22 steals).
Once again this season the Shockers have a lot of players from Shenandoah University on the team, with 15 players from the Hornets’ squad on the roster. Potts said having an experienced team has helped his squad this season.
“It’s huge because everybody knows the expectations,” Potts said. “A lot of them were around last year, and those who weren’t around last year are learning what it was like last year. It’s enormous to have that amount of talent back and them playing with each other, them kind of knowing what I expect of them as players and what they’re going to get out of me as a coach.”
